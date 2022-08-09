Read full article on original website
northwoodsleague.com
Rafters Complete Rare Season-Series Sweep
Madison drops all twelve games to Wisconsin Rapids in 2022. Wisconsin Rapids, WI – The Mallards had their final date with the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Thursday night from Witter Field in Wisconsin Rapids. The Rafters were able to complete the season sweep with a 6-5 win. Thursday night...
northwoodsleague.com
Woodchucks Split Series on Thursday Night
Ashwaubenon, Wis. – The Wausau Woodchucks split the series on Thursday with a 3-1 victory over the Green Bay Rockers. All three runs for the Woodchucks scored in the top of the fourth inning. Garret Hill singled home Chase Hug and Travis Stapleton. Later in the inning, Elie Kligman scored on a throwing error by catcher Jake Mastillo in a rundown attempt.
northwoodsleague.com
Rockers Take Down Woodchucks for Fifth Straight Win
Green Bay wins first of two games over Wausau and are 3-0 in five-game home stand. Ashwaubenon, Wis.- The Green Bay Rockers won their fifth straight game Wednesday night, taking down the Wausau Woodchucks 6-1 at Capital Credit Union Park. The Rockers now improve to 19-13 in the second half...
