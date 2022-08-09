Ashwaubenon, Wis. – The Wausau Woodchucks split the series on Thursday with a 3-1 victory over the Green Bay Rockers. All three runs for the Woodchucks scored in the top of the fourth inning. Garret Hill singled home Chase Hug and Travis Stapleton. Later in the inning, Elie Kligman scored on a throwing error by catcher Jake Mastillo in a rundown attempt.

