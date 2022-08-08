ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

inkfreenews.com

Ronald Lee Glassley

Ronald Lee Glassley, 73, former Mayor and Police Chief of Columbia City, died at 12:27 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 21, 1949. On May 25, 2002, he married Beth Simmons; she survives. Additional survivors include a daughter, Jennifer Glassley, Columbia City; stepchildren,...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

James Ramsey

James Daniel Ramsey, 77, Warsaw, died at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. James was born March 7, 1945, in Peru, to Roscoe and Clarrissia Gertrude (Hand) Ramsey. He graduated from Bunker Hill High School, Bunker Hill, in 1963. James enlisted in the U.S....
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Laura Saldana — PENDING

Laura L. Saldana, 66, Warsaw, died peacefully Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at her home in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Sandra ‘Sandy’ Burch

Sandra Lee “Sandy” Burch, 87, North Manchester died at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born March 20, 1935. Sandy married Thomas L. Burch on Oct. 9, 1954; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three children, Cheryl...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Jerry Ressler

Jerry Lee Ressler, 73, died at 9:48 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Goshen General Hospital, Goshen. He was born April 8, 1949. In 1973, Jerry married Barbara Beachy; she preceded him in death. In 2013, Jerry married Rutha Rhodes; she survives in Goshen. Jerry is survived by a daughter,...
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Smash Out Cancer Is Aug. 20

AKRON — An annual event meant to help those battling cancer in Kosciusko and Fulton counties returns on Saturday, Aug. 20. Beaver Dam United Methodist Church’s Wheels on Fire-Cancer Crusaders have their Smash Out Cancer event then at the Akron Community Center, 815 E. Rural St. From 4-9 p.m. people may gather to help raise funds for the organization, with monies going to the Kosciusko and Fulton county cancer care funds.
AKRON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Karen Michael

Karen S. Michael, 58, Silver Lake, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Parkview Randallia, Fort Wayne. Born Jan. 6, 1964, in East Chicago, she was the daughter of Joseph and Judy Michael. Karen was a spitfire and made friends with everyone, interacting with others using her own sign language. Her favorite thing to do was make necklaces with her beads. Her collection grew overtime, having many different necklaces that she wore.
SILVER LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Jon Shopoff

Jon Peter Shopoff, 79, Fort Wayne, died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. He was born April 18, 1943. He owned and operated Shopoff’s Drive-In, Syracuse. Jon is survived by his daughter, Marna Shopoff, Indianapolis; his two grandchildren; and siblings, Carl Shopoff, Virginia Hoover and Robert Shopoff, all of Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Charlotte Salyer

Charlotte Salyer, 90, South Bend, died Aug. 5, 2022. She was born June 22, 1932. Her partner of 32 years, John Strom, preceded her in death. She is survived by her sister, Joan (Luther) Daugherty, Lowell; her brother, Jim (Audrey) Reinholt, Warsaw; her sons, Donald (Pati) Salyer, South Bend and Douglas Salyer, Syracuse; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandkids; and nine great-great-grandkids.
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Ned A. Heighway

Ned A. Heighway, 78, Akron, died at 1:10 pm, Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at his residence. Heighway was born on April 21, 1944. He married on June 20, 1965 Linda L. Severns; she survives. Additional survivors include daughters Ginger (James) Holloway, Burket, Amy (Mike) Murphy, Akron, and Heather (Chris) Griffith,...
AKRON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Grad Recognized As JROTC Outstanding Female Cadet

WARSAW — Kaley Rodriguez was recognized as the Warsaw High School JROTC DAR Outstanding Female Cadet for the school year 2021-2022. She was awarded a certificate and bronze medal by the Agnes Pruyn Chapman chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. While in high school, Kaley...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Arthur ‘Art’ Fox

Arthur Leonard “Art” Fox, 93, Winamac died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at home in Winamac. He was born May 30, 1929. On Dec, 17, 1949, Art married Ella Jean Mays; she preceded him in death. On Feb.14, 1997, Art married Jeanettie Marcella “Sis” Galbreath, Winamac; she survives in Winamac.
WINAMAC, IN
inkfreenews.com

Donald McGrew — UPDATED

Donald L. McGrew, 89, Rochester, died at 4:40 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Life Care Center, Rochester. He was born Aug. 17, 1932. On Jan. 18, 1957, he married Freda Siders; she survives in Rochester. He is survived by two daughters, Tami (Tony) Henderson, Rochester and Roberta (John) Fitzpatrick,...
ROCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

New Conservation Officers Include Two From Noble County

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana DNR Division of Law Enforcement held graduation ceremonies today at the Indiana Government Center South in Indianapolis. Twenty-five new Indiana conservation officers officially joined the division during the event. Conservation Officer Andrew Harmon, the 2021 James D. Pitzer Officer of the Year, administered the oath...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Elnora Burton — UPDATED

Elnora Rouch Smiley Burton, 92, Rochester died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at her residence in Rochester. Elnora was born Aug. 19, 1929. Elnora and Ray Smiley were married on Feb. 27, 1947. In 1985, Elnora married Bryce M. Burton; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children,...
ROCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 5:47 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, SR 15, south of West CR 900N, Leesburg. Driver: Patricia G. Gutierrez Gomez, 60, North Lake Street, Warsaw. Gutierrez Gomez’s vehicle hit an object in the roadway. Damage: Up to $5,000. 4:02...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Muraski New Head Of Kosciusko Literacy Services; Organization Changes Name

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Kosciusko Literacy Services Board of Directors announces that DeeAnna Muraski was recently hired as executive director/CEO. The prior director, Cindy Cates, retired earlier this year after serving the organization for 19 years. “Ms. Cates implemented many beneficial policies, procedures and programs, which helped draw awareness...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Festival At Our Lady Of Guadalupe Is Saturday

WARSAW — The 15th annual Our Lady of Guadalupe Festival (Feria Guadalupana) is Saturday, Aug. 13. It’s 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the church at 225 Gilliam Drive, Warsaw. There will be food, a silent auction, a water balloon fight, live performances and community organization info booths.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Thallemer: More Input Will Happen Before US 30 Decisions

WARSAW – The idea of a limited access freeway replacing the heavily traveled US 30 across Indiana has been discussed for nearly a decade and it will likely be another two decades before it all comes together. But the long-term proposal has reached the point where a few property...
WARSAW, IN

