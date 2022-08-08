Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Thursday night! We finally got to say goodbye to the 90s today and won’t see the 90s back for a while. Rain and storms linger tonight across northeastern North Carolina. A little cooler overnight with lows in the low 70s. Friday morning, some areas will wake up to dense patchy fog. Watch for that on the morning commute!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO