WTKR
Fresh Local Food Delivered Straight to Your Door with "Seasonal Roots" on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Seasonal Roots is an online farmer’s market that allows members to customize personal boxes of Virginia-grown, baked, and raised foods of all kinds! Karla Robinson, who leads the team at Seasonal Roots, stops by Coast Live to show off some of their amazing offerings. Presented...
WTKR
Custom Merchandise for Local Business Owners on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Founder of Make ‘Ur Merch Ti’Juana Gholson and VR 3D Artist Andrew Grant from JF Alliance stop by Coast Live to discuss “Make ‘Ur Merch &Maximum Create,” which allows local business owners to easily create and order merchandise for their brand.
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: The 80s are here to stay a while, rain will soon move out
Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Thursday night! We finally got to say goodbye to the 90s today and won’t see the 90s back for a while. Rain and storms linger tonight across northeastern North Carolina. A little cooler overnight with lows in the low 70s. Friday morning, some areas will wake up to dense patchy fog. Watch for that on the morning commute!
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Sweet relief is working its way into Hampton Roads
Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Wednesday night! Scattered storms will briefly come to an end late tonight, then more storms Thursday before a gorgeous weekend ahead. Scattered storms should end around 2 AM. While rain is falling, flooding is still a concern. Watch for flooded roadways traveling overnight....
WTKR
Extreme climate events could impact crop insurance payouts for farmers, taxpayers
Day to day, running a farm takes a lot of work. “You can see the soybean pods starting to form,” Lee Tesdell, a farm owner in Iowa, said. Farms are facing more and more unknowns due to a changing climate. “Two years ago, we had a derecho here,” he...
