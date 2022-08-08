Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
inkfreenews.com
Jerry Ressler
Jerry Lee Ressler, 73, died at 9:48 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Goshen General Hospital, Goshen. He was born April 8, 1949. In 1973, Jerry married Barbara Beachy; she preceded him in death. In 2013, Jerry married Rutha Rhodes; she survives in Goshen. Jerry is survived by a daughter,...
inkfreenews.com
Ronald Lee Glassley
Ronald Lee Glassley, 73, former Mayor and Police Chief of Columbia City, died at 12:27 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 21, 1949. On May 25, 2002, he married Beth Simmons; she survives. Additional survivors include a daughter, Jennifer Glassley, Columbia City; stepchildren,...
inkfreenews.com
Ned A. Heighway
Ned A. Heighway, 78, Akron, died at 1:10 pm, Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at his residence. Heighway was born on April 21, 1944. He married on June 20, 1965 Linda L. Severns; she survives. Additional survivors include daughters Ginger (James) Holloway, Burket, Amy (Mike) Murphy, Akron, and Heather (Chris) Griffith,...
inkfreenews.com
Charlotte Salyer
Charlotte Salyer, 90, South Bend, died Aug. 5, 2022. She was born June 22, 1932. Her partner of 32 years, John Strom, preceded her in death. She is survived by her sister, Joan (Luther) Daugherty, Lowell; her brother, Jim (Audrey) Reinholt, Warsaw; her sons, Donald (Pati) Salyer, South Bend and Douglas Salyer, Syracuse; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandkids; and nine great-great-grandkids.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inkfreenews.com
Sandra ‘Sandy’ Burch
Sandra Lee “Sandy” Burch, 87, North Manchester died at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born March 20, 1935. Sandy married Thomas L. Burch on Oct. 9, 1954; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three children, Cheryl...
inkfreenews.com
Elnora Burton — UPDATED
Elnora Rouch Smiley Burton, 92, Rochester died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at her residence in Rochester. Elnora was born Aug. 19, 1929. Elnora and Ray Smiley were married on Feb. 27, 1947. In 1985, Elnora married Bryce M. Burton; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children,...
inkfreenews.com
Laura Saldana — PENDING
Laura L. Saldana, 66, Warsaw, died peacefully Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at her home in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. McArthur Counseling Center v. Christopher M. Cochran, $790.64. Elliott’s Heating and Air Conditioning v. Jose Cordero, $606.77. One Advantage LLC v. Beverly Hunsberger, $5,677.57. Total Recovery Services Inc. v. Debra Menchaca, $1,589.11. Sara...
IN THIS ARTICLE
inkfreenews.com
Jon Shopoff
Jon Peter Shopoff, 79, Fort Wayne, died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. He was born April 18, 1943. He owned and operated Shopoff’s Drive-In, Syracuse. Jon is survived by his daughter, Marna Shopoff, Indianapolis; his two grandchildren; and siblings, Carl Shopoff, Virginia Hoover and Robert Shopoff, all of Fort Wayne.
inkfreenews.com
Arthur ‘Art’ Fox
Arthur Leonard “Art” Fox, 93, Winamac died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at home in Winamac. He was born May 30, 1929. On Dec, 17, 1949, Art married Ella Jean Mays; she preceded him in death. On Feb.14, 1997, Art married Jeanettie Marcella “Sis” Galbreath, Winamac; she survives in Winamac.
inkfreenews.com
New Conservation Officers Include Two From Noble County
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana DNR Division of Law Enforcement held graduation ceremonies today at the Indiana Government Center South in Indianapolis. Twenty-five new Indiana conservation officers officially joined the division during the event. Conservation Officer Andrew Harmon, the 2021 James D. Pitzer Officer of the Year, administered the oath...
inkfreenews.com
James Ramsey
James Daniel Ramsey, 77, Warsaw, died at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. James was born March 7, 1945, in Peru, to Roscoe and Clarrissia Gertrude (Hand) Ramsey. He graduated from Bunker Hill High School, Bunker Hill, in 1963. James enlisted in the U.S....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 12:20 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 1847 Chapman Lake Drive, Warsaw. Driver: Matthew R. Ferguson, 17, Chapman Lake Drive, Warsaw. Ferguson hit a parked vehicle while he was backing up. Damage: Up to $2,500. 9:13 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6,...
inkfreenews.com
A One-In-A-Million Story
LEESBURG — Talk about a one-in-a-million story. Over the 4th of July weekend Diana Rockey was watching the flotilla boat parade from her home on Lake Tippecanoe. She was standing out on her pier with her family when someone threw a T-shirt to them from one of the boats.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Grad Recognized As JROTC Outstanding Female Cadet
WARSAW — Kaley Rodriguez was recognized as the Warsaw High School JROTC DAR Outstanding Female Cadet for the school year 2021-2022. She was awarded a certificate and bronze medal by the Agnes Pruyn Chapman chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. While in high school, Kaley...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 3:03 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2500 block of East Oak Lane, Warsaw. Auto theft was reported. Value of $15,000. 2:57 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2500 block of East Oak Lane, Warsaw. A purse was stolen from a vehicle....
inkfreenews.com
Car Catches Fire After Crash
WARSAW — An SUV caught fire after it crashed at CR 250S and Lake Sharon/Wilcox roads early Saturday morning, Aug. 13. Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory was called at 12:45 a.m. to a single vehicle crash, with the vehicle on fire. A female driver was out of the vehicle when firefighters arrived.
inkfreenews.com
No Injuries In Truck-Versus-Train Accident
MILFORD JUNCTION — No injuries were reported in a collision at approximately 1:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, between a Ford F-150 pickup truck and a train at the Norfolk Southern crossing near CR W. 1350N at North Main and East South Streets in Milford Junction. On the scene were...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County’s Most Wanted
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property of Kosciusko County. The...
inkfreenews.com
K21 Grant Goes Toward Providing Fresh, Local Produce For CCS
WINONA LAKE — The K21 Health Foundation has awarded a grant of $54,500 to Combined Community Services for the purpose of providing fresh, local produce to people in the community. CCS, a Warsaw-based non-profit, has partnered with Noble Gnome, a Mentone-based farm that’s committed to reducing food insecurity in...
Comments / 0