Related
aspenpublicradio.org
Hurst Community Initiative: Broadband Internet in Rural Colorado
This event was recorded on June 22, 2022 as part of the Hurst Community Initiative Town Hall Speaker Series, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio. Executive Director of the Colorado Broadband Office, Brandy Reitter, moderates a discussion on Broadband Internet initiatives underway in communities of Garfield County's Colorado River Valley. Featuring Diane Kruse, CEO of NEO Connect; Kevin Batchelder, Garfield County Manager; and Derek Hanrahan, from the Town of Silt Board of Trustees. Together, we'll hear first-hand from some of Colorado's most influential advocates for equitable access to high-speed Internet across rural Colorado.
aspenpublicradio.org
Workforce projects in Nevada, New Mexico and Colorado win big federal grants
The U.S. Department of Commerce on Aug. 3 announced the 32 winning projects receiving a total of $500 million, funding which comes from the American Rescue Plan. The winners, which were selected from a pool of more than 500 applicants, will use grants to create or expand training programs for high-quality jobs.
