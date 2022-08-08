This event was recorded on June 22, 2022 as part of the Hurst Community Initiative Town Hall Speaker Series, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio. Executive Director of the Colorado Broadband Office, Brandy Reitter, moderates a discussion on Broadband Internet initiatives underway in communities of Garfield County's Colorado River Valley. Featuring Diane Kruse, CEO of NEO Connect; Kevin Batchelder, Garfield County Manager; and Derek Hanrahan, from the Town of Silt Board of Trustees. Together, we'll hear first-hand from some of Colorado's most influential advocates for equitable access to high-speed Internet across rural Colorado.

