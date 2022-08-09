ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaches Poll#The Big 10#Football Team#Higher Ground#Espn#American Football#College Football
247Sports

LB Jerry Mixon is headed to Oregon

San Francisco (Calif.) Sacred Heart Cathedral linebacker Jerry Mixon has found his home. And Mixon will continue to don the green he's worn in high school at the collegiate level, announcing his commitment to Oregon just moments ago on 247Sports' YouTube Channel. Mixon named a final group of Arizona, Arizona...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Texas football WR Agiye Hall arrested by University of Texas Police Department

Texas football wide receiver Agiye Hall was arrested Thursday, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office. The arrest was made by the University of Texas Police Department, and Hall was charged with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750, which is a Class B misdemeanor. The Longhorns pass catcher joined the team this offseason after a brief stint in the transfer portal following his departure from Alabama.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Top five senior Mookie Cook commits to Oregon for second time

In the spring, Oregon thought they had locked up one of the most talented players from the state in the last 25 years. Then in June, five-star Portland native Mookie Cook had second thoughts about returning to his home state after he finished up his senior season at Phoenix (Ariz.) Compass Prep.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Raymond Pulido set to make college choice this weekend

Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido is set to make his college choice on Saturday. Pulido has a final five of Alabama, Arizona, Louisville, Oregon, and UCLA. Not long ago, he told us his game plan was to take a few more visits in the fall and we didn’t expect a decision from him until mid-season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Conference realignment: Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick outlines criteria for joining a league

Ever since news broke that USC and UCLA would eventually be joining the Big Ten — sparking an entirely new wave of conference realignment talks — all eyes have been on Notre Dame. As the largest independent school on the market, most think Notre Dame is a prime target for any conference looking to add to its ranks. During a live chat with university vice president Lou Nanni on Wednesday, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick provided a peak at the criteria a conference would need to fulfill for Notre Dame to join.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Latest on Malik Hornsby's dual role at Arkansas

The second half of spring drills a few months ago, backup quarterback Malik Hornsby's role as a wide receiver was a hot topic, but due to so many wide receivers elevating their play over the past six practices it appears as though the plan has shifted to more of a package for him versus an extended role as a wide receiver.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Countdown No. 21: Previewing Virginia Tech

The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're giving a quick once over on Virginia Tech.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Four-star receiver Ayden Williams sets announcement date

Ridgeland High School (Miss.) four-star receiver Ayden Williams released a decision date Wednesday night of when he'll announce his commitment. Ranked as the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite ranking, Williams will make the decision official on August 21. Last season Williams had a...
EDUCATION
247Sports

Gamecocks lose transfer guard for the season

South Carolina basketball guard Ebrima Dibba will miss the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign with a torn achilles tendon. Dibba, a transfer from Coastal Carolina, has already undergone successful surgery for the injury. Dibba wasn’t on campus long before suffering the injury. He didn’t arrive to school until July 9...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

The best USF thing you'll see today

Probably, the best thing you'll see today, regardless. USF DT De'Juan Cease has earned a full scholarship. Cease (who's from DL coach Da'Quan Bowers' hometown), was a transfer from Division II Allen University in South Carolina and has fought his way to a scholarship at the Division I level. Really awesome to see, especially when you realize that defensive coordinator Bob Shoop said he has a chance to see time in the defensive line rotation this year.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Three-star wing Eli Rice commits to Nebraska

Eli Rice, a three-star wing in the 2023 class, is now off the board to Nebraska, he told 247Sports. The 6-foot-6, 190-pound small forward was a member of the 2022 class but has since decided to prep a year to continue developing and maturing at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy and will remain in the 2023 class an enroll the following season.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

247Sports

44K+
Followers
360K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy