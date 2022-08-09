Read full article on original website
Late Kick: Arkansas transfers will have a huge impact in 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate discusses Arkansas' utilization of the transfer portal.
Nebraska's offense struggles Wednesday and Devin Drew arrives for the Huskers
Nebraska's coaches noted a bad day for the offense on Wednesday, and the defensive line was bolstered with more depth.
Arkansas' potential dramatically elevated by transfer additions
Arkansas looks like a really well-rounded bunch heading into 2022, but is this what other beat writers are seeing across the country thanks to so many transfer additions filling in the gaps of what would otherwise be gaping holes?
VIDEO: 4-star DB Kenton Kirkland previews Monday decision between Florida State and Kentucky
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines four-star defensive back Kenton Kirkland spoke to Noles247 regarding his upcoming college decision on Monday between Florida State and Kentucky. Kirkland's full video interview can be seen below:
Ohio State freshman Sonny Styles is 'gonna be a secret weapon' for Buckeyes
Fall camp is a time in the college football calendar when teams get ready for the start of a new season. Throughout the 25 practices, coaches look for players who can make an impact in Week 1, be it as returning starters or guys who are ready to step into bigger roles.
LB Jerry Mixon is headed to Oregon
San Francisco (Calif.) Sacred Heart Cathedral linebacker Jerry Mixon has found his home. And Mixon will continue to don the green he's worn in high school at the collegiate level, announcing his commitment to Oregon just moments ago on 247Sports' YouTube Channel. Mixon named a final group of Arizona, Arizona...
Texas football WR Agiye Hall arrested by University of Texas Police Department
Texas football wide receiver Agiye Hall was arrested Thursday, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office. The arrest was made by the University of Texas Police Department, and Hall was charged with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750, which is a Class B misdemeanor. The Longhorns pass catcher joined the team this offseason after a brief stint in the transfer portal following his departure from Alabama.
Top five senior Mookie Cook commits to Oregon for second time
In the spring, Oregon thought they had locked up one of the most talented players from the state in the last 25 years. Then in June, five-star Portland native Mookie Cook had second thoughts about returning to his home state after he finished up his senior season at Phoenix (Ariz.) Compass Prep.
Watch UCLA Frosh Amari Bailey Flash Talent at Drew League Game
UCLA five-star freshman Amari Bailey took some time off from UCLA workouts to play in the long-time classic Los Angeles summer league, the Drew League. In one clip, he takes former USC Trojan and Cleveland Cavalier draftee Isaiah Mobley off the dribble. We've heard reports that Bailey has looked very...
Raymond Pulido set to make college choice this weekend
Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido is set to make his college choice on Saturday. Pulido has a final five of Alabama, Arizona, Louisville, Oregon, and UCLA. Not long ago, he told us his game plan was to take a few more visits in the fall and we didn’t expect a decision from him until mid-season.
Bock: Observations, thoughts from Iowa Football's Media Day
Key thoughts from Iowa football's Media Day on Friday. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Conference realignment: Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick outlines criteria for joining a league
Ever since news broke that USC and UCLA would eventually be joining the Big Ten — sparking an entirely new wave of conference realignment talks — all eyes have been on Notre Dame. As the largest independent school on the market, most think Notre Dame is a prime target for any conference looking to add to its ranks. During a live chat with university vice president Lou Nanni on Wednesday, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick provided a peak at the criteria a conference would need to fulfill for Notre Dame to join.
Latest on Malik Hornsby's dual role at Arkansas
The second half of spring drills a few months ago, backup quarterback Malik Hornsby's role as a wide receiver was a hot topic, but due to so many wide receivers elevating their play over the past six practices it appears as though the plan has shifted to more of a package for him versus an extended role as a wide receiver.
Countdown No. 21: Previewing Virginia Tech
The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're giving a quick once over on Virginia Tech.
Four-star receiver Ayden Williams sets announcement date
Ridgeland High School (Miss.) four-star receiver Ayden Williams released a decision date Wednesday night of when he'll announce his commitment. Ranked as the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite ranking, Williams will make the decision official on August 21. Last season Williams had a...
Gamecocks lose transfer guard for the season
South Carolina basketball guard Ebrima Dibba will miss the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign with a torn achilles tendon. Dibba, a transfer from Coastal Carolina, has already undergone successful surgery for the injury. Dibba wasn’t on campus long before suffering the injury. He didn’t arrive to school until July 9...
Camp Notebook Day 7 Observations: Talking O-Line With Center Briason Mays & Guard John Bolding
A conversation with offensive linemen Briason Mays & John Bolding. Breaking down Plays of the day & young WR’s coming on.
Quarterback Kasen Weisman commits to Kansas, goes in-depth on his decision to be a Jayhawk
The Kansas football program has its quarterback in the class of 2023. On Thursday evening, Kasen Weisman announced his commitment to KU. The three-star quarterback picked KU over 26 other offers from schools such as California, Florida Atlantic, Liberty and Tulane, among many others. The KU coaches offered the 6-foot-2,...
The best USF thing you'll see today
Probably, the best thing you'll see today, regardless. USF DT De'Juan Cease has earned a full scholarship. Cease (who's from DL coach Da'Quan Bowers' hometown), was a transfer from Division II Allen University in South Carolina and has fought his way to a scholarship at the Division I level. Really awesome to see, especially when you realize that defensive coordinator Bob Shoop said he has a chance to see time in the defensive line rotation this year.
Three-star wing Eli Rice commits to Nebraska
Eli Rice, a three-star wing in the 2023 class, is now off the board to Nebraska, he told 247Sports. The 6-foot-6, 190-pound small forward was a member of the 2022 class but has since decided to prep a year to continue developing and maturing at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy and will remain in the 2023 class an enroll the following season.
