What is the hot new sensor on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and why can't you use it?
Samsung put a lot of emphasis on improved sleep tracking with its new Galaxy Watch 5. There's even a new infrared temperature sensor on the phone that will read your skin temperature, and that could provide useful data for building a better sleep-tracking model. That is, it could be when we can finally use the sensor.
Moto Razr 2022 unveiled mere hours after Samsung's Unpacked bonanza
Less than a day after the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 launch, Motorola has joined the clamshell foldable phone party by launching its equivalent: the Moto Razr 2022. By 'clamshell' we mean a full-body phone that can be folded in half to be easily pocketable, something previous Z Flip and Razrs have done, but these two new entries to the popular folding phone form factor are even more similar than before.
Samsung HW-Q930B review
The Samsung HW-Q930B rewrites the mid-range Dolby Atmos soundbar rulebook. The days where stepping down from Samsung’s flagship surround setup to the next model down meant having to swallow all kinds of compromise are over. This is serious home theater sound for an affordable price, and it's excellent. Samsung...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 pre-order deals: Telstra, Optus, Vodafone and outright offers compared
Looking to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4? The new flagship foldable is now available to pre-order in Australia, and we’ve laid out all the offers available from the major retailers and telcos right here. If you pre-order the phone now, you can expect to receive it on September 2, the same day it becomes available in stores.
Hands on: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review
Samsung has addressed some the Z Flip 3's biggest pain points with its 2022 successor; mainly with a larger battery that fits into a more compact form factor. Price versus performance remains unmatched in the market, especially when you consider this is one of the only water resistant foldables out there.
Brother MFC-J6940DW review
Brother’s latest Business Smart Series inkjet is fast, feature-packed and unflustered by tabloid-sized paper. It prints well too, but its disposable cartridges cannot compete with laser or refillable rivals. Brother makes both laser and inkjet printers (opens in new tab) and with this model, the line between the technologies...
The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 deals in August 2022
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 deals are not so clear-cut just yet as the new smartwatch was only recently announced by Samsung. While we haven't seen the wearable for less than the recommended price at any retailers just yet, there are some special offers out there if you're happy to enjoy some extras.
Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal lets you trade in any busted old Galaxy and get $1,000 back
With the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 now on sale, AT&T is offering a tempting trade-in deal to entice new buyers. If you trade in any Samsung Galaxy phone, AT&T will offer $1,000 in bill credits spread out over the term of your contract. Samsung loyalists will be able to join the folding class, and get their hands on Samsung's true flagship.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 pre-orders: compare Australian prices and deals on the new handset
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 phone is now available to pre-order in Australia, and we’ve rounded up all the pre-order offers and inclusions from the major retailers and telcos. You can now pre-order the device, with orders shipping from September 2, 2022 (alongside launch in stores). In Australia,...
Why Moto's unseen phone might give an exciting taste of the Galaxy S23 Ultra
Unless you closely follow tech news, the launch of Motorola's newest flagship probably passed you by – the Moto X30 Pro only launched in China, and very likely won't go on sale outside of the country. However this new Android phone could give us a tantalizing glimpse of the...
Virgin Media O2 will soon let you change phones at any time
O2’s new ‘Switch Up’ proposition will let customers swap their mobile phone for a brand new one at any time, without the need to pay off the remainder of their existing contract. Switch Up is included in all of the operator’s ‘Plus’ plans at no extra cost...
Amazon's surprisingly good Freevee app comes to iPhone and Apple TV at last
Amazon Freevee, Amazon’s ad-supported streaming platform, is now available as a dedicated app on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV in the UK. The free-to-stream service, formerly known as IMDb TV (which itself was once marketed as IMDb Freedive), offers consumers a mix of original content and licensed movies and TV shows, accessible through a standard Amazon account.
Razer Deathadder V3 Pro review
The mouse that rules all other gaming mice, the Razer Deathadder V3 Pro is impressive in so many aspects, we’re hard-pressed to find fault in it. It’s expensive, yes, but it’s worth breaking the piggy bank for. Pros. +. Impeccable performance. +. Excellent ergonomics and gravity-defying weight.
Are gaming routers worth it?
Gaming routers offer better performance and more features than most general consumer models. But, as with any gaming-focused peripheral, deciphering whether you can benefit more from one over a traditional, and often cheaper, option takes a bit of digging. That said, gaming routers are more than aggressive-looking pieces of plastic...
Amazon is bringing pay with your palm to a load of new stores
Amazon has announced an expansion of its palm-reading payments service, Amazon One, which will come to a range of new Whole Foods stores across the state of California. Until now, only a handful of Whole Foods stores in locations like New York and LA have been equipped with the necessary facilities, but the expansion will bring Amazon One to 65 new sites over the course of the next few weeks.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: last-minute leaks reveal everything about the phone
We’re expecting Samsung to officially announce the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in just a few hours at the time of writing, with the company holding a big launch at 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm BST / 11pm AEST on August 10 (and don't forget to follow our Samsung Unpacked live blog).
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: new foldables, watches and earbuds announced
Samsung’s second big event of 2022 has wrapped, and it’s brought a lot of major announcements, including the foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. Away from phones, the launch also featured the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.
We visited an Aldi store in the US and the UK to find out what you can buy for $25
We were surprised by how much you can still get for $25 at the budget supermarket in both countries, but we ended up with rather different baskets.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is so much cleverer than it looks – and my tears are proof
Some video games have, historically, been excellent at addressing the immediate consequences of warfare and the systems that perpetuate that violence. Spec Ops: The Line and Metal Gear Solid 2 both come to mind in this regard. However, rare is the game that addresses the subtler, more psychological aspects of the toll of war – while simultaneously compelling the player to confront the overarching, holistic elements of the conflict they’re caught up in.
Galaxy Watch 5 Pro's outdoor cred proves Samsung and Apple are taking on Garmin
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is out in the world, and I got my hands on one of the first-look devices last week. You can read my thoughts on it in the link above and the full specs here, and although I only managed to get a few minutes with the device, I liked what I saw. We also took a look at Samsung's latest slew of releases, including the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.
