Retail

TechRadar

Moto Razr 2022 unveiled mere hours after Samsung's Unpacked bonanza

Less than a day after the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 launch, Motorola has joined the clamshell foldable phone party by launching its equivalent: the Moto Razr 2022. By 'clamshell' we mean a full-body phone that can be folded in half to be easily pocketable, something previous Z Flip and Razrs have done, but these two new entries to the popular folding phone form factor are even more similar than before.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Samsung HW-Q930B review

The Samsung HW-Q930B rewrites the mid-range Dolby Atmos soundbar rulebook. The days where stepping down from Samsung’s flagship surround setup to the next model down meant having to swallow all kinds of compromise are over. This is serious home theater sound for an affordable price, and it's excellent. Samsung...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Hands on: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review

Samsung has addressed some the Z Flip 3's biggest pain points with its 2022 successor; mainly with a larger battery that fits into a more compact form factor. Price versus performance remains unmatched in the market, especially when you consider this is one of the only water resistant foldables out there.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Brother MFC-J6940DW review

Brother’s latest Business Smart Series inkjet is fast, feature-packed and unflustered by tabloid-sized paper. It prints well too, but its disposable cartridges cannot compete with laser or refillable rivals. Brother makes both laser and inkjet printers (opens in new tab) and with this model, the line between the technologies...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 deals in August 2022

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 deals are not so clear-cut just yet as the new smartwatch was only recently announced by Samsung. While we haven't seen the wearable for less than the recommended price at any retailers just yet, there are some special offers out there if you're happy to enjoy some extras.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Virgin Media O2 will soon let you change phones at any time

O2’s new ‘Switch Up’ proposition will let customers swap their mobile phone for a brand new one at any time, without the need to pay off the remainder of their existing contract. Switch Up is included in all of the operator’s ‘Plus’ plans at no extra cost...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Amazon's surprisingly good Freevee app comes to iPhone and Apple TV at last

Amazon Freevee, Amazon’s ad-supported streaming platform, is now available as a dedicated app on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV in the UK. The free-to-stream service, formerly known as IMDb TV (which itself was once marketed as IMDb Freedive), offers consumers a mix of original content and licensed movies and TV shows, accessible through a standard Amazon account.
TV SHOWS
TechRadar

Razer Deathadder V3 Pro review

The mouse that rules all other gaming mice, the Razer Deathadder V3 Pro is impressive in so many aspects, we’re hard-pressed to find fault in it. It’s expensive, yes, but it’s worth breaking the piggy bank for. Pros. +. Impeccable performance. +. Excellent ergonomics and gravity-defying weight.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Are gaming routers worth it?

Gaming routers offer better performance and more features than most general consumer models. But, as with any gaming-focused peripheral, deciphering whether you can benefit more from one over a traditional, and often cheaper, option takes a bit of digging. That said, gaming routers are more than aggressive-looking pieces of plastic...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Amazon is bringing pay with your palm to a load of new stores

Amazon has announced an expansion of its palm-reading payments service, Amazon One, which will come to a range of new Whole Foods stores across the state of California. Until now, only a handful of Whole Foods stores in locations like New York and LA have been equipped with the necessary facilities, but the expansion will bring Amazon One to 65 new sites over the course of the next few weeks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TechRadar

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is so much cleverer than it looks – and my tears are proof

Some video games have, historically, been excellent at addressing the immediate consequences of warfare and the systems that perpetuate that violence. Spec Ops: The Line and Metal Gear Solid 2 both come to mind in this regard. However, rare is the game that addresses the subtler, more psychological aspects of the toll of war – while simultaneously compelling the player to confront the overarching, holistic elements of the conflict they’re caught up in.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro's outdoor cred proves Samsung and Apple are taking on Garmin

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is out in the world, and I got my hands on one of the first-look devices last week. You can read my thoughts on it in the link above and the full specs here, and although I only managed to get a few minutes with the device, I liked what I saw. We also took a look at Samsung's latest slew of releases, including the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.
ELECTRONICS

