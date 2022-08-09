ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manteca, CA

Of course…. California politicians think things look good on paper but seem to miss the actual consequences of their poor leadership.

edsource.org

Teens fight for the right to vote for school board

High schoolers in California have been organizing to give 16 and 17 year olds the right to vote in local school board elections, giving students more say in their school districts. Two measures were passed by voters in Oakland and Berkeley in recent years, but the teens who organized to put them on the ballot are still waiting for them to be implemented. What now?
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Many Bay Area High School Students to Start Day Half-Hour Later

Back to school this fall means an extra half-hour of sleep for many Bay Area high school students. A new law in California mandates that by July 1 of this year, high schools cannot start the school day before 8:30 a.m. and middle schools cannot start before 8 a.m. Proponents...
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Mt. Diablo Unified students return to school

PLEASANT HILL (KRON) – It’s back-to-school for kids in the Mount Diablo Unified School District. Summer will officially be over when that first bell rings today.  Masks remain optional, however, their use is recommended in indoor settings. At-home COVID-19 test kits are available if needed. But students are back in the classroom, learning and living their […]
DIABLO, CA
edsource.org

Novato school district in Marin County sees significant enrollment jump

In a significant turnaround, the Novato Unified School District in Marin County has nearly reversed its earlier looming enrollment decline, increasing this year by almost 300 students, the Marin Independent Journal reported. “Our enrollment has gone up from 7,168 students last year to 7,439 now,” Jan La Torre-Derby, the district...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

CDC relaxes some COVID-19 guidelines, including on quarantine

OAKLAND, Calif. - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have relaxed some guidelines around COVID-19. The CDC no longer recommends social distancing and dropped guidance on quarantine for people exposed to COVID-19. Instead, those exposed should wear a mask for 10 days and test after 5. "We have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
edsource.org

Formerly imprisoned students to get home near Sacramento State

Sacramento State students who were formerly incarcerated will soon have a home near the campus because of a $550,000 grant from the Project Rebound Consortium and $275,000 from both University Enterprises, a Sacramento State auxiliary, and the office of President Robert S. Nelsen. Project Rebound, launched in 1967, is a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
vallejosun.com

Sixth person who died in Vallejo’s Project RoomKey identified

VALLEJO – A sixth participant who died during Vallejo’s Project RoomKey program, which was designed to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been identified as Pia Sorrell, according to an email obtained by the Vallejo Sun through a public records request. Shayne Kaleo of Shelter...
mymotherlode.com

Chicken Ranch Tribe Wins Legal Case Against Governor Newsom

Jamestown, CA — An appeals court judge recently sided with Chicken Ranch Rancheria and four other tribes in a lawsuit aimed at Governor Gavin Newsom and the state of California. The Tribes argued that Governor Newsom was negotiating in bad faith on gaming compacts. An initial ruling, a year...
JAMESTOWN, CA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Concord California Restaurants

Are you looking for the best Concord California restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place!. First, I had never really thought about traveling to Concord, California. After a discussion with Visit Concord staff at a conference, I was intrigued enough to start planning the road trip there, 450 miles from Palm Springs. The next thing I knew, I was going to spend three days there in this town, 46 miles from Napa Valley and 32 miles from San Francisco. I had no expectations and decided to let the trip unfold before me.
CONCORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

From Gilroy to Germany: How dog globe-trotted from California to a European village

GILROY, Calif. - Usually, when a dog gets lost, neighbors posts signs up hoping someone might have seen their precious pet. Well, this story is like that, except the missing dog was 5,600 miles away and involves a priest's pooch that was wandering around aimlessly in a small village in the southwest part of Germany.
Becca C

5 Things To Do in California For Couples

Looking for things to do in California as a couple? You’re in luck because there is plenty!. Whether you want to do touristy things, go to amusement parks, sit on the beach, or explore nature, you will for sure find something to enjoy!
CALIFORNIA STATE

