Nasdaq Rebound: 3 Stocks Down 67% to 82% to Buy Now
DocuSign's solid financials will allow it to weather its current troubles. Affirm has a bright future and the strong financials to endure short-term challenges. SoFi's expanding ecosystem continues to widen its competitive moat. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Semiconductor Stocks Pressured Following Nvidia's Q2 Preannouncement
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares traded lower by 7.9% on Monday after the semiconductor giant preannounced just $6.7 billion in revenue for the July quarter, well below the $8.1 billion in revenue analysts were expecting. Several leading semiconductor stocks traded lower in sympathy for Nvidia as investors anticipate a potentially weak quarter in the semi industry.
Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom
While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance.
Why Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Tumbled 12% Today
Magnachip revenue fell 11% year over year in Q2 2022, but adjusted earnings per share rose 53%. Supply chain issues continue to limit output for parts of the chip industry. Magnachip's outlook isn't great for the next quarter, but it's in excellent financial shape. You’re reading a free article with...
Micron's warning of weak demand rattles chip stocks
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Micron Technology (MU.O) cut its current-quarter revenue forecast on Tuesday and warned of a negative free cash flow in the coming three months as customer inventories pile up amid waning demand for chips used in PCs and smartphones.
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble
One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
Will Shiba Inu Reach $1? No, But New Cryptocurrency Meme Coin Tamadoge Might
Investors are wondering whether the most popular meme coins like Shiba Inu will reach $1. The ongoing crypto correction is enticing traders to look at multi-utility cryptocurrencies. Tamadoge is an upcoming play-to-earn (P2E) platform and one of the best new crypto to invest in. TAMA is the native cryptocurrency &...
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns
Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2030
Innovation, acquisitions, and competitive advantages have resulted in big changes atop the market cap leaderboard on Wall Street for decades. By 2030, the list of the 10 biggest companies by market cap could look vastly different than it does today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Apple's durable business, best-in-class cash flow generation, and vast economic moat make it a Warren Buffett staple. Amazon has confronted a series of challenges, but the e-commerce juggernaut is poised for a wonderful bounce back. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble
(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
Stock Market Today: S&P, Nasdaq Extend Losing Streaks on Micron Demand Woes
The latest batch of corporate earnings updates sparked a selloff in stocks on Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the path lower. Travel stocks were hit particularly hard after Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) reported its second-quarter results. For the three-month period, the cruise operator brought in revenue of $1.2 billion and recorded a per-share loss of $1.14, missing analysts' consensus estimates. And in the company's earnings call, CEO Frank Del Rio said that bookings in the second half remain below the "extraordinarily strong" levels they were at in 2019. This sparked a 10.6% drop in NCLH stock to a point not much above its pandemic lows. Other travel-related names like Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL, -5.6%) and American Airlines (AAL, -2.7%) fell as well.
AMD, Intel, Nvidia Slow Hirings as Economy Falters
Major technological players AMD, Intel and Nvidia have all reduced their pace of new hires in context of the worldwide economic downturn.
Dow Jones Futures Rise: Stock Market Rally Enters Power Trend; These 4 EV Plays Flash Buy Signals
Dow Jones futures rose slightly Thursday morning, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. The stock market rally had a strong session after inflation fell more than expected last month. The uptrend is now in a "power trend," a bullish shift. The lithium stocks and LIT ETFs are ways...
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights T-Mobile US, NextEra Energy, Advanced Micro Devices, The Boeing, and Johnson Controls International
Chicago, IL – August 9, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS, NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, The Boeing Co. BA and Johnson Controls International plc JCI.
Alibaba Has 2 Catalysts, Look Beyond The Headlines
Summary Alibaba is a dominant ecommerce company in China which has been dubbed the "Amazon of China." The company announced earnings for Q123, which were not great but still better than expected with Cloud generating strong growth. Catalyst 1. Alibaba could be delisted in 2024, but a listing in Hong Kong could result in $30 billion in inflows from Chinese Mainland Investors. Catalyst 2. Alibaba owns a 33% stake in Fintech giant Ant Group which I value at over $50 billion. The stock is undervalued intrinsically and relative to historic multiples.
China Research Body Retracts High Property Vacancy Report
Beike Research Institute has apologized and withdrawn a recent report that warned of an oversupply in China's property market and high rates of unoccupied homes in major cities. The post China Research Body Retracts High Property Vacancy Report appeared first on Asia Financial.
Stock Market Today: Nvidia Revenue Warning Weighs on Stocks
Stocks ended Monday with a whimper as a solidly higher open lost momentum throughout the trading day. Disappointing earnings announcements from a pair of tech names created selling pressure for the broader market. Most notably, Nvidia (NVDA) shed 6.3% after the chipmaker said its second-quarter revenue will likely come in at $6.7 billion – lower than the $8.1 billion it previously guided for – amid a 33% year-over-year decline in gaming revenue. The company also expects "challenging market conditions" to persist in Q3. NVDA will release its full earnings report on Aug. 24.
