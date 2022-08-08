Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Will Your Social Security Benefit Increase at Your Full Retirement Age?
The federal government assigns everyone a full retirement age (FRA) based on their birth year. You must wait until this age to claim if you want the full monthly benefit you've earned based on your work history. Some people's checks get a boost at their FRA, but others don't. You’re...
3 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings
Your path to $1 million may be easier than expected.
Social Security Alternatives That Will Provide Income in Retirement
Social Security has long been the backbone of American retirement, and many working Americans look forward to the day they can sit back and enjoy collecting a Social Security check. But Social...
biztoc.com
Using options to trend follow indices
The cheapest and easiest way to leverage you exposure to the stock market is to buy deep in the money call LEAPS. When S&P 500 drops below that SMA, move to government bonds (unlevered) Using options to trend follow indices is also a good strategy. How exactly would I carry...
IN THIS ARTICLE
biztoc.com
Don’t bank on your business to fund your retirement
Retirement can loom like a dark cloud for small-business owners. Many invest blood, sweat and tears — and every penny — into building their business but never set cash aside for the future.A huge number of entrepreneurs have reported putting aside no retirement savings at all. For some, selling the business is their only retirement plan.That’s a risky bet, says Keith Hall, president and chief executive officer of the National Association for the Self-Employed.“You’re putting all of your eggs in one basket. Not just your current lifestyle, but your future,” Hall says. “If something goes wrong, you sacrifice both.”And the list of things that could go wrong is long: Your business could fail. Your health could fail. You may not find a buyer. You may have to sell for less than you need. You may not be able to retire fully.Rather than gamble on everything going right, diversify your nest egg so it will last you well into your later years.MAKE RETIREMENT PLANNING A PRIORITYSaving for retirement is often the last item on your budget and the first to get cut in favor of other priorities, Hall says. Instead, make it as important as paying your mortgage or running your business.This won’t come naturally to most entrepreneurs, who are often hyper-focused on immediate needs and tend to plan in three- to five-year increments.“It’s hard as an entrepreneur and small-business owner to think 20-plus years out,” says Mary Bell Carlson , owner of Carlson Consulting LLC. “I’m often figuring out what I need to do today for immediate cash and long-term profitability.”But Carlson, a financial counselor and certified financial planner, makes a point to invest where she can. She and her husband contribute to his employer-provided retirement plan. They each also put money into individual retirement accounts, among other investments.“My biggest lesson has been to start, no matter how small the amount; it’s just important to start,” she says.Determine what you can afford, whether that’s 1%,...
biztoc.com
Will Shiba Inu Reach $1? No, But New Cryptocurrency Meme Coin Tamadoge Might
Investors are wondering whether the most popular meme coins like Shiba Inu will reach $1. The ongoing crypto correction is enticing traders to look at multi-utility cryptocurrencies. Tamadoge is an upcoming play-to-earn (P2E) platform and one of the best new crypto to invest in. TAMA is the native cryptocurrency &...
10 Retirement Tax Surprises To Prepare For
A lot of planning goes into a successful retirement strategy. In addition to saving enough to fund your retirement, you'll have to consider things like medical and long-term care planning, where you...
The No. 1 Reason to Claim Social Security at Age 62
It has to do with limiting your risk.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Retirees are Returning to Work — It’s Not for the Paycheck
There might be a Great Resignation going on in some parts of the American workforce, but other parts are witnessing a Great Unretirement. A recent report from the AARP, citing data from the Indeed...
Should You Consider Converting Retirement Savings to a Roth IRA?
Both traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs are great ways to save for retirement, but the characteristics of the two are nearly opposite in nature. With a traditional IRA, you can get a tax deduction on...
Calculating Your Retirement: What’s the Least Amount of Money You Need?
You know you're supposed to save for life beyond your earning years, but how much? What's the least amount you need to retire and what's the plan to get there? If you can't rattle off the answers to...
biztoc.com
Fed considers full-percentage point rate hike and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
CRUSHING INFLATION SOLUTION?: The scorching-hot July jobs report raises the risk of a full-percentage point interest rate increase when the Federal Reserve meets in September as policymakers try to crush inflation and cool the labor market, according to Citigroup economists. Citigroup strategists, led by Andrew Hollenhorst, wrote in a Monday...
biztoc.com
Americans turn to credit card rewards to absorb inflation
Inflation concerns haven't been enough to deter Americans from spending, a new study found, they are just using credit card rewards to cushion some of the blow. Nearly half of credit cardholders are leaning on their rewards to offset rising costs of everyday purchases, according to a recent Wells Fargo study, with two-thirds of millennials reporting so. Nine in 10 of the more than 2,000 U.S. adults surveyed said they were concerned about inflation, and almost two-thirds of rewards cardholders cared about their rewards now more than ever.
biztoc.com
Should I invest in gold or not
I have a good amount of money saved up from work in my teenage years. Unfortunately the current in my country is descending quickly. I want something I can invest my money in so I don’t lose most of its value. I’ve been hearing about gold or silver recently as a good investment. What do you guys suggest?
biztoc.com
Can I Invest in AAPL & MSFT individually via Vanguard?
Can I Invest in AAPL & MSFT individually via Vanguard? I am wondering whether its possible to invest into dividend stocks. Is this possible via Vanguard UK, as I cant find the option? I can find the page on the US website but not the UK version.https://personal.vanguard.com/us/funds/stocks/snapshot?Ticker=AAPL andamp;MSFT.
biztoc.com
A new ‘Institutional Angel’ fund is an example of the UK’s continuing ability to innovate in venture
The UK’s Enterprise Investment Scheme has been a power-house for startups out of the UK because it allowed Angel investors to invest in a very tax-efficient manner. Launched in 1994, it was designed to encourage investments in small unquoted companies. As Wikipedia will tell you, by end of the 2014-15 tax year, a cumulative total […]
biztoc.com
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Gas below $4, futures rise, producer price check
The national average price of a gallon of unleaded gasoline in the U.S. dropped to just below $4 a gallon on Wednesday, for the first time since March. While the $3.99 per gallon national average is a sizable decline from its highest — a $5.02 per gallon national average that consumers saw in June — the dip is caused by record-high inflation that has crippled travelers' wills to go anywhere, experts said.
biztoc.com
What's your choice of most active penny stocks list?
This screener presents most active penny stocks with a price less than $1 and a turnover rate higher than 20%. The list is updated in real time and the results are sorted by market capitalization. The results are limited to the top 30 stocks that meet the criteria. You are...
biztoc.com
Tesla (TSLA) secures deal for $5 billion worth of nickel in Indonesia, says official
Tesla reportedly agrees to a deal with the Indonesian government that will secure the automaker about $5 billion worth of nickel. In 2020, we reported on Tesla allegedly being in talks to build a new nickel venture in the country, which has a strong nickel reserve. nickel is one of the main materials used in the production of cathodes for battery cells used in electric vehicles.
biztoc.com
Any One Know of Right Tail Risk Blow Ups
Most spikes that knock out an investor seem to be left side on ES. Any One Know of Right Tail Risk Blow Ups? Share your thoughts in the comments below. We'd like to hear from you. Back to Mail Online home. back to the page you came from. Waiting for...
Comments / 0