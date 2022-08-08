ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Orange Leader

TxDOT outlines I-10 delays today in Orange County

The Texas Department of Transportation announced Interstate 10 delays for Orange County. According to TxDOT, motorists can expect possible delays along I-10 westbound from SH87 to Simmons Drive today. Crews are working on pavement repairs. Please slow down while traveling through this area.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!

The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

“He has total veto power”: Greg Abbott takes control over who will lead Texas’ troubled power grid, sources say

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. When Brad Jones was tapped as interim CEO of the nonprofit that runs the state’s power grid following the deadly February 2021 winter storm that left most of Texas without power for days, he said he would help stabilize the grid and get it through the summer. Jones was clear that he wasn’t interested in keeping the job long term.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Arthur, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
City
Orange, TX
City
Nederland, TX
Orange, TX
Society
City
Sour Lake, TX
State
Texas State
City
Silsbee, TX
Beaumont, TX
Society
City
Beaumont, TX
City
Port Arthur, TX
City
Vidor, TX
Nederland, TX
Society
KTRE

Crews respond to fires in Tyler County

Tyler ISD announced it is engaging in a renewed effort to address the issue of vaping on school campuses. Sabine County man convicted of murder still on the run after 6 months. Edgar’s sister, Jena, says in part, “at this point, neither I or my family members know if my brother is dead or alive.” Edgar’s sister says she believes the search for her brother has been disappointing, and the family at one point assumed Edgar had taken his own life.
TYLER, TX
Port Arthur News

Remains of Port Neches man missing 14 years likely found

A 14-year missing person’s case may have been solved with the recovery of a submerged vehicle. Divers with the Port Arthur Fire Department were searching Tuesday for a missing Port Arthur man in canals along Texas 73 near Memorial Boulevard. During the search, responders located two vehicles. The dive...
PORT NECHES, TX
beaumontbusinessjournal.com

Governor appoints Beaumont resident to Public Utility Commission of Texas

Governor Greg Abbott announced Aug. 5 that he had appointed Kathleen Jackson to the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) for a term set to expire on September 1, 2027, and on Aug. 9, the Beaumont resident was joined by her son and daughter as she took the oath of office. The PUC regulates the state's electric, water, wastewater, and telecommunications utility industries, implements respective legislation, and offers customer assistance in resolving consumer complaints.
BEAUMONT, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Find Help Getting School Supplies for Back to School in North Texas

Several local organizations and community members across North Texas are helping provide families with backpacks and other school supplies for the upcoming school year. This list of drives and events for DFW residents will be updated regularly. Here are a few events we've gathered so far:. DALLAS. Not My Son's...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeast Texas#Poverty#Mobile Phone#Texas Rising#Charity#Entergy Texas Inc#Beaumont Salvation Army
San Angelo LIVE!

Firefighting Aircraft Crashes into Lake Livingston While Fighting Wildfire

LIVINGSTON, TX – At approximately 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston near Huntsville, TX while responding to wildfires in Polk County.  In a social media post, the Texas A&M Forest Service says it was requested to assist on multiple new ignitions in the Corrigan, Texas area. The agency mobilized several aircraft to assist with suppression efforts on the fires.  The pilot was quickly rescued and taken to shore. The individual is being treated on scene.  Our thoughts are with the pilot, their family and friends as well as…
LIVINGSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Charities
KLTV

Third grass fire breaks out near Polk County line

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A third grass fire has broken out near the line for Polk and Trinity counties Tuesday afternoon. Two other grass fires were started in the area by lightning strikes. No information has yet been released regarding the cause or area of effect for this fire. This third fire is in an area near one of the other fires off Highway 287.
POLK COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Richmond Daugherty, Jr.

The Celebration of Life for Mr. Richmond Daugherty, Jr., 80, of Orange, will be Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 11am at the Mount Baptist Church. Rites of Christian Burial will follow at Hollywood Community Cemetery under the direction of Sparrow Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9 until 11am. Richmond...
ORANGE, TX
beaumontbusinessjournal.com

USDOT awards Port of Port Arthur $13.6 million grant

The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding the Port of Port Arthur a $13.6 million federal grant through the FY 2022 Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) discretionary grant program, the port announced Aug. 9. The RAISE grant program provides funding for surface transportation projects of local and regional significance.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
MySanAntonio

Applicant withdraws game room application

An application for another game room in Beaumont was recently withdrawn. In May, the city of Beaumont received an application for a Special Use Permit from Ranvir Singh to allow for a gaming facility in the Light Industrial District at 7550 College St. in Beaumont. The application was supposed to...
BEAUMONT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy