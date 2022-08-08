Read full article on original website
Water line break floods ditches, yards in south Beaumont neighborhood Thursday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — Water flooded ditches and yards in front of several homes Thursday morning due to an apparent water line break in the south end of Beaumont. Beaumont's Director of Water and Wastewater Operations Michael Harris tells 12News the break was reported to the city around 8 a.m.
Orange Leader
TxDOT outlines I-10 delays today in Orange County
The Texas Department of Transportation announced Interstate 10 delays for Orange County. According to TxDOT, motorists can expect possible delays along I-10 westbound from SH87 to Simmons Drive today. Crews are working on pavement repairs. Please slow down while traveling through this area.
Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!
The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
KSAT 12
“He has total veto power”: Greg Abbott takes control over who will lead Texas’ troubled power grid, sources say
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. When Brad Jones was tapped as interim CEO of the nonprofit that runs the state’s power grid following the deadly February 2021 winter storm that left most of Texas without power for days, he said he would help stabilize the grid and get it through the summer. Jones was clear that he wasn’t interested in keeping the job long term.
KTRE
Crews respond to fires in Tyler County
Tyler ISD announced it is engaging in a renewed effort to address the issue of vaping on school campuses. Sabine County man convicted of murder still on the run after 6 months. Edgar’s sister, Jena, says in part, “at this point, neither I or my family members know if my brother is dead or alive.” Edgar’s sister says she believes the search for her brother has been disappointing, and the family at one point assumed Edgar had taken his own life.
Port Arthur News
Remains of Port Neches man missing 14 years likely found
A 14-year missing person’s case may have been solved with the recovery of a submerged vehicle. Divers with the Port Arthur Fire Department were searching Tuesday for a missing Port Arthur man in canals along Texas 73 near Memorial Boulevard. During the search, responders located two vehicles. The dive...
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
Governor appoints Beaumont resident to Public Utility Commission of Texas
Governor Greg Abbott announced Aug. 5 that he had appointed Kathleen Jackson to the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) for a term set to expire on September 1, 2027, and on Aug. 9, the Beaumont resident was joined by her son and daughter as she took the oath of office. The PUC regulates the state's electric, water, wastewater, and telecommunications utility industries, implements respective legislation, and offers customer assistance in resolving consumer complaints.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Find Help Getting School Supplies for Back to School in North Texas
Several local organizations and community members across North Texas are helping provide families with backpacks and other school supplies for the upcoming school year. This list of drives and events for DFW residents will be updated regularly. Here are a few events we've gathered so far:. DALLAS. Not My Son's...
Firefighting Aircraft Crashes into Lake Livingston While Fighting Wildfire
LIVINGSTON, TX – At approximately 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston near Huntsville, TX while responding to wildfires in Polk County. In a social media post, the Texas A&M Forest Service says it was requested to assist on multiple new ignitions in the Corrigan, Texas area. The agency mobilized several aircraft to assist with suppression efforts on the fires. The pilot was quickly rescued and taken to shore. The individual is being treated on scene. Our thoughts are with the pilot, their family and friends as well as…
Bones believed to be of Port Neches man missing since 2008 will be sent to University of North Texas for identification
BEAUMONT, Texas — Bones discovered this week, that are believed to belong to a Port Neches man who went missing in 2008, will be sent to the University of North Texas for identification. The bones, believed to be of Adrian Lozoya, were discovered Wednesday in a car found submerged...
How Bad Will This Winter Be in Texas According to Farmer’s Almanac?
Can we just get some seasonable weather around here?. If you’re like me, you’re sick and tired of all of this extreme weather. Sure, we live in North Texas where it’s always hot as hell during the summer. But this one has been particularly brutal. However, other...
Airplane helping fight wildfires in Polk County crashes in Lake Livingston
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) The Texas A&M Forest Service issued a press release following an aircraft crash in Lake Livingston Tuesday evening. At approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston while helping fight wildfires in Polk County. According to the Lone Start State Incident Management Team’s […]
Why some Beaumont city council members were hesitant to appoint Kenneth Williams as city manager
BEAUMONT, Texas — After a few hours and a little back and forth between city council members, Beaumont has a new city manager. Beaumont City Council members appointed Kenneth Williams as the new city manager in a 4-3 vote on Tuesday. Councilmembers Mike Getz, Randy Feldschau, and Taylor Nield voted "no."
Coast Guard: Thousands of gallons of crude oil spilled into Louisiana Gulf Coast on Monday
Recovery crews were on-site on the Louisiana Gulf Coast after officials say an oil tank platform collapsed near Terrebonne Bay, dumping thousands of gallons of oil into the water on Monday.
KVUE
Some Texans' phone bills are about to go up, thanks to a Public Utility Commission rate increase
TEXAS, USA — A Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) rate hike will soon lead to more expensive phone bills for some Texans, The Texas Tribune reported. The rate, adopted in July and put into effect on Aug. 1, will go up from 3.3% to 24% as a result of the commission's move to increase the Texas Universal Service Fund surcharge.
KLTV
Third grass fire breaks out near Polk County line
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A third grass fire has broken out near the line for Polk and Trinity counties Tuesday afternoon. Two other grass fires were started in the area by lightning strikes. No information has yet been released regarding the cause or area of effect for this fire. This third fire is in an area near one of the other fires off Highway 287.
kogt.com
Richmond Daugherty, Jr.
The Celebration of Life for Mr. Richmond Daugherty, Jr., 80, of Orange, will be Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 11am at the Mount Baptist Church. Rites of Christian Burial will follow at Hollywood Community Cemetery under the direction of Sparrow Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9 until 11am. Richmond...
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
USDOT awards Port of Port Arthur $13.6 million grant
The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding the Port of Port Arthur a $13.6 million federal grant through the FY 2022 Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) discretionary grant program, the port announced Aug. 9. The RAISE grant program provides funding for surface transportation projects of local and regional significance.
MySanAntonio
Applicant withdraws game room application
An application for another game room in Beaumont was recently withdrawn. In May, the city of Beaumont received an application for a Special Use Permit from Ranvir Singh to allow for a gaming facility in the Light Industrial District at 7550 College St. in Beaumont. The application was supposed to...
