Fortune

VC funding is drying up. Here’s a four-time founder’s guide to surviving a market downturn

The global selloff in tech stocks is hurting valuations and prompting VC firms to reassess their stakes in unlisted technology startups. Over the past few months, the startup community has been hit particularly hard by economic uncertainty. Following unprecedented losses, SoftBank signaled that they would cut headcount and exit stakes in some of their most noteworthy investments. Leading venture capital firms like Sequoia Capital and Y Combinator have issued stark warnings to founders telling them to brace for a serious market downturn. These rare public statements are a harbinger for trouble: As venture capital funding dries up, many startups will not survive.
itechpost.com

US Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase Records $1.1B Loss in Q2

Crypto is in a difficult phase. Two of the biggest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and ether, are "down over 50% since the year began," as per CNET. Crypto exchanges are suffering as well. On Tuesday, US Largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, posted a loss of $1.094 billion in the second quarter of the...
TechCrunch

Coinbase’s earnings fall short of expectations as crypto winter rages

Today after the bell, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase reported its second quarter performance. In the second quarter, Coinbase reported net revenues of $802.6 million and earnings per share of -$4.98 (diluted), predicated on net income of -$1.09 billion. The company’s adjusted EBITDA, a highly non-GAAP metric, was -$151 million in the period.
biztoc.com

Will Shiba Inu Reach $1? No, But New Cryptocurrency Meme Coin Tamadoge Might

Investors are wondering whether the most popular meme coins like Shiba Inu will reach $1. The ongoing crypto correction is enticing traders to look at multi-utility cryptocurrencies. Tamadoge is an upcoming play-to-earn (P2E) platform and one of the best new crypto to invest in. TAMA is the native cryptocurrency &...
u.today

Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
biztoc.com

Tesla (TSLA) secures deal for $5 billion worth of nickel in Indonesia, says official

Tesla reportedly agrees to a deal with the Indonesian government that will secure the automaker about $5 billion worth of nickel. In 2020, we reported on Tesla allegedly being in talks to build a new nickel venture in the country, which has a strong nickel reserve. nickel is one of the main materials used in the production of cathodes for battery cells used in electric vehicles.
biztoc.com

Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion Worth of Tesla Stock

Elon Musk sold nearly $7 billion worth of Tesla stock in recent days, regulatory disclosures show. Mr. Musk, Tesla’s chief executive and largest shareholder, sold around 7.9 million shares between Friday and Tuesday. The disclosures leave him with a 15% stake in the company.
InvestorPlace

Magic Empire (MEGL) Stock Plunges 90% After Post-IPO Squeeze

There’s a popular saying in the stock market that equities generally go up on an escalator and down in an elevator. However, with the incredible parabolic move we’ve seen in Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL), investors have found out what can happen when a stock skips the elevator and takes off in a rocket. Today, MEGL stock lost around 90% of its value as momentum very clearly shifted to the downside in this stock.
cryptoglobe.com

Institutional Investors Bet on $ETH, $ADA, and $SOL as Crypto Market Prepares for the Merge

Institutional investors have allocated their bets to smart contract networks including Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA), and Solana ($SOL) as well as to multi-asset investment products ahead of Ethereum’s long-awaited transition to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. According to CoinShares’ Digital Asset Fund Flows report, digital asset investment products saw...
