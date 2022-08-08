Read full article on original website
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire co-founder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old co-founder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
TechCrunch
SoftBank cautions longer startup winter because unicorn founders are unwilling to cut valuations
The 64-year-old executive, whose Vision Funds have backed over 470 startups globally in the past six years, said on Monday that some unicorn founders are unwilling to accept lower valuations in fresh funding deliberations, an assertion that has led him to believe that the “winter may be longer” for unlisted companies.
VC funding is drying up. Here’s a four-time founder’s guide to surviving a market downturn
The global selloff in tech stocks is hurting valuations and prompting VC firms to reassess their stakes in unlisted technology startups. Over the past few months, the startup community has been hit particularly hard by economic uncertainty. Following unprecedented losses, SoftBank signaled that they would cut headcount and exit stakes in some of their most noteworthy investments. Leading venture capital firms like Sequoia Capital and Y Combinator have issued stark warnings to founders telling them to brace for a serious market downturn. These rare public statements are a harbinger for trouble: As venture capital funding dries up, many startups will not survive.
itechpost.com
US Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase Records $1.1B Loss in Q2
Crypto is in a difficult phase. Two of the biggest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and ether, are "down over 50% since the year began," as per CNET. Crypto exchanges are suffering as well. On Tuesday, US Largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, posted a loss of $1.094 billion in the second quarter of the...
TechCrunch
Coinbase’s earnings fall short of expectations as crypto winter rages
Today after the bell, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase reported its second quarter performance. In the second quarter, Coinbase reported net revenues of $802.6 million and earnings per share of -$4.98 (diluted), predicated on net income of -$1.09 billion. The company’s adjusted EBITDA, a highly non-GAAP metric, was -$151 million in the period.
biztoc.com
Will Shiba Inu Reach $1? No, But New Cryptocurrency Meme Coin Tamadoge Might
Investors are wondering whether the most popular meme coins like Shiba Inu will reach $1. The ongoing crypto correction is enticing traders to look at multi-utility cryptocurrencies. Tamadoge is an upcoming play-to-earn (P2E) platform and one of the best new crypto to invest in. TAMA is the native cryptocurrency &...
u.today
Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"
Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion in Tesla Shares in Preparation for ‘Hopefully Unlikely’ Close of Twitter Deal
As Elon Musk continues to try and back out of his agreement to purchase Twitter, the CEO sold almost $7 billion in Tesla stocks on Tuesday. He says the move was made to “avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock” down the line. In new filings this week,...
Votorantim and Temasek launch $700 million fund to invest in Brazil
SAO PAULO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's Votorantim group and Singapore's Temasek Holdings teamed up to launch a $700 million fund to invest in Brazilian companies, they said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
Cryptocurrency is set for a ‘$10 trillion earthquake’ after major development
It's no secret that cryptocurrencies have been on struggle street in recent months. In June, a three day bloodbath saw Bitcoin investors bleed funds to the tune of about $7.3 billion ($AUD 10.5m, £4.1m), according to blockchain analytics provider Glassnode. And it wasn't the only currency suffering. The prices...
biztoc.com
Tesla (TSLA) secures deal for $5 billion worth of nickel in Indonesia, says official
Tesla reportedly agrees to a deal with the Indonesian government that will secure the automaker about $5 billion worth of nickel. In 2020, we reported on Tesla allegedly being in talks to build a new nickel venture in the country, which has a strong nickel reserve. nickel is one of the main materials used in the production of cathodes for battery cells used in electric vehicles.
CNBC
What ‘crypto winter?' Schwab launches ETF giving investors significant cryptocurrency exposure
Investors have a new way to buy cryptocurrencies. Schwab Asset Management released its Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF (STCE) this month to answer investor demand. David Botset, who was directly involved in the launch, told CNBC's "ETF Edge" the new product is unique because investors get an indirect way to significantly play cryptocurrencies.
biztoc.com
BlackRock and Coinbase Deal Could Trigger Bitcoin Burst to $773,000, According to InvestAnswers
Coinbase has teamed up with BlackRock to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. Analyst says the partnership could boost Bitcoin’s market cap by a trillion dollars at the very least. InvestAnswers host tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers how the move could trigger a Bitcoin explosion to $773,000. The crypto...
Dreaded 'down rounds' shave billions off startup valuations
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Several high-flying startups are being brought down to earth, as a recent carnage in global equity markets and lackluster demand for new listings force companies to raise funds at a substantial discount to their sky-high valuations.
biztoc.com
Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion Worth of Tesla Stock
Elon Musk sold nearly $7 billion worth of Tesla stock in recent days, regulatory disclosures show. Mr. Musk, Tesla’s chief executive and largest shareholder, sold around 7.9 million shares between Friday and Tuesday. The disclosures leave him with a 15% stake in the company.
InvestorPlace
Magic Empire (MEGL) Stock Plunges 90% After Post-IPO Squeeze
There’s a popular saying in the stock market that equities generally go up on an escalator and down in an elevator. However, with the incredible parabolic move we’ve seen in Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL), investors have found out what can happen when a stock skips the elevator and takes off in a rocket. Today, MEGL stock lost around 90% of its value as momentum very clearly shifted to the downside in this stock.
crowdfundinsider.com
Scott Purcell’s New Web3 Startup Fortress Blockchain Raises $22.5 Million Seed Round
Fortress Blockchain Technology has raised a $22.5 million seed round to pursue its vision for B2B infrastructure for Web3. Fortress Blockchain was founded by Scott Purcell, the individual who founded the successful custody and infrastructure Fintech – Prime Trust. The funding was led by Ayon Capital. In a company...
cryptobriefing.com
LongHash Ventures Launches Its $100 Million Web3 Venture Fund II with Successful First Close
LongHash Ventures, Asia’s first Web3 Accelerator and one of Asia’s leading Web3 venture funds, officially announces the launch of its $100 million LongHash Ventures Fund II. LongHash Ventures has received strong support from global investors and industry veterans for its successful first close. It has raised capital from...
cryptoglobe.com
Institutional Investors Bet on $ETH, $ADA, and $SOL as Crypto Market Prepares for the Merge
Institutional investors have allocated their bets to smart contract networks including Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA), and Solana ($SOL) as well as to multi-asset investment products ahead of Ethereum’s long-awaited transition to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. According to CoinShares’ Digital Asset Fund Flows report, digital asset investment products saw...
Credit Suisse steps up $440 million legal dispute with SoftBank-FT
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Swiss lender Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S) sought permission from an English court last week to initiate formal legal proceedings against Japan's SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) over a $440 million dispute, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
