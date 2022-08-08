Read full article on original website
Crypto Success Story: How Hi Gained 3.5M Members without Advertising
“When we started, people thought we were crazy,” says Sean Rach, the co-founder of Hi, the project that aims to build a gamified financial crypto-fiat super app for 1 billion users. In just over a year since its launch in 2021, Hi has attracted more than 3.5 million members...
The ‘writing is on the wall’ for ‘Chimerica’ on U.S. stock exchanges as $318 billion of Chinese equity flees Wall Street
Five of China’s biggest U.S.-listed, state-owned giants, valued at a collective $318 billion, announced they would exit Wall Street instead. Federal regulators have increased pressure on Beijing and Chinese companies to comply with American listing rules. Washington and Beijing continue to jostle over letting American inspectors audit Chinese companies.
Meme-Stock Investors Are Back! Sort Of, Anyway
Individual investors are back to scooping up stocks, including meme favorites like Bed Bath & Beyond and AMC. Don’t expect the frenzy of 2021, though.
Boom Time Over": Rolex Prices Crash In China
China's second-hand luxury goods market crashed in the last two months amid economic turmoil that has curbed discretionary spending among wealthy folks. Financial Times said prices for some of the most popular brands of luxury watches and designer handbags (such as Rolex watches and Hermès bags) on secondary markets have plunged between 20% to 50% since Shanghai imposed strict Covid lockdowns earlier this year.
