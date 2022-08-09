Read full article on original website
Related
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
UK Again Supplies Jaw-Dropping Long-Range Rocket Launchers to Encourage Faster End to Continued Ukrainian-Russian War
M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS)Lockheed Martin. The UK again supplies Ukraine with American-made M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). They are also providing M31A1 missiles to potentially speed up the snail-paced trek to the culmination of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. With the ability to launch GPS-guided rockets, the M270 MLRS can accurately destroy targets up to 50 miles away. Previously, the UK supplied Ukraine with an onslaught of military support valued at roughly $2.8 billion or £2.3 billion. The support has included:
biztoc.com
US Accused Of Stealing Over 80% Of Syria's Oil Output Per Day
US Accused Of Stealing Over 80% Of Syria's Oil Output Per Day. The Syrian Oil Ministry released a statement on 9 August accusing US forces occupying Syria of being responsible for the theft of most of the country’s oil. "The amount of oil production during the first half of...
biztoc.com
Here are 3 warnings signs about the economy seen in corporate America
The majority of America's top companies have reported strong earnings. But warning signs about the economy are also emerging from their corporate earnings. At first look, American companies seem to be doing just fine in the face of high inflation and rising interest rates. A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City on Aug. 5.
IN THIS ARTICLE
biztoc.com
Federal Energy Stimulus Check: This Program Offers Up to $1,800 in Assistance
Federal stimulus money may not be coming directly, but Americans can still use some indirect benefits that the federal government is offering to offset at least some of the impacts of rising prices. Residents of Washington, D.C., for instance, can use a federal program to cover up to $1,800 of their energy costs. This federal […]
biztoc.com
Starbucks Has Faced Union Strikes in 17 States Amid Wage Disputes
America's largest coffee chain has a grande problem. Starbucks locations have been impacted by at least 55 strikes in 17 US states, according to...
biztoc.com
Can I Invest in AAPL & MSFT individually via Vanguard?
Can I Invest in AAPL & MSFT individually via Vanguard? I am wondering whether its possible to invest into dividend stocks. Is this possible via Vanguard UK, as I cant find the option? I can find the page on the US website but not the UK version.https://personal.vanguard.com/us/funds/stocks/snapshot?Ticker=AAPL andamp;MSFT.
biztoc.com
The Madness Of Groupthink
Authored by Robert Malone via Brownstone Institute,. “Madness is the exception in individuals but the rule in groups.”. We all seek to understand the root causes of the COVIDcrisis. We crave an answer, and hope is that we can find some sort of rationale for the harm that has been done, something that will help make sense out of one of the most profound policy fiascos in the history of the United States.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Japan cabinet minister visits Yasukuni shrine for war dead - Kyodo
TOKYO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Japan's industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura on Saturday became the first member of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet to visit the controversial Yasukuni shrine for war dead in Tokyo, Kyodo news agency reported.
biztoc.com
China’s SMIC Warns of ‘Rapid Freeze’ as Smartphone Demand Skids
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. warned that clients in sectors such as smartphones were freezing orders. Waning demand from makers of smartphones and TV components is forcing SMIC to readjust its manufacturing plans. Investors fear the notoriously cyclical chip industry is hurtling toward a prolonged slump. China's largest chipmaker reported revenue...
biztoc.com
UK economy shrinks in 2nd quarter, sharpening recession fear
LONDON (AP) — The United Kingdom's economy shrank in the three months to June, figures released Friday showed — a smaller-than-expected contraction that nevertheless added to jitters about the rocky months ahead.The Office for National Statistics said Britain’s gross domestic product fell by 0.1% between April and June, down from 0.8% growth in the previous quarter. GDP shrank by 0.6% in June, and growth estimates for May were revised down from 0.5% to 0.4%.The statistics office said health spending was the biggest contributor to the fall, as the government scaled down coronavirus testing, contact tracing and vaccination programs.“Many retailers also had a tough quarter,” said ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan. “These were partially offset by growth in hotels, bars, hairdressers and outdoor events across the quarter,” partly as a result of celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in June.Analysts said the decline did not necessarily mean the start of a recession, often defined as two quarters of economic contraction. The Bank of England, however, says the U.K. will likely fall into recession later this year as a cost-of-living crisis worsens and inflation rises above the current 9.4%.Hub peek embed (BorisJohnson) - Compressed layout (automatic embed) The average U.K. household fuel bill has risen more than 50% this year as the war in Ukraine squeezes global oil and natural gas supplies, and another increase is due in October, when the average’s bill is forecast to hit 3,500 pounds ($4,300) a year.“The fall in U.K. GDP during the second quarter was largely down to noise,” said James Smith, developed markets economist at ING Economics. “But the risk of recession is rising quickly, with gas futures hitting new highs for next winter and our latest estimates suggesting the household energy price cap could come close to 5,000 pounds in the second quarter of next year. Much now depends on fiscal policy announcements in the...
biztoc.com
China And Saudi Arabia Intensify Energy Cooperation With Critical Deal
China And Saudi Arabia Intensify Energy Cooperation With Critical Deal. Multi-pronged memorandum of understanding between Aramco and Sinopec lays the basis for increased cooperation. China uses Russia’s new leverage over Saudi Arabia and OPEC to deploy its own strategy to accrete and exploit power over the Middle East’s huge oil...
biztoc.com
The Next Crypto with Potential to Pump Like Shiba in 2022
Meme coins were one of the hottest sectors in crypto during 2021. This has led Investors everywhere to look for a new cryptocurrency with potential like Shiba Inu and we’ve found it. Tamadoge is one crypto with the potential to grow massively. The meme coin could be the next crypto to pop in the coming months.
Comments / 0