Has inflation peaked? Maybe, but it could be 'painfully slow' to fall
The consumer price index climbed 8.5% in July from the previous year, a bigger drop from the 9.1% recorded in June. The cooler-than-expected July inflation data fueled hopes that consumer prices peaked earlier this summer after a year of relentless increases. When excluding more volatile measurements of food and gasoline,...
What's your choice of most active penny stocks list?
This screener presents most active penny stocks with a price less than $1 and a turnover rate higher than 20%. The list is updated in real time and the results are sorted by market capitalization. The results are limited to the top 30 stocks that meet the criteria. You are...
China New Bank Loans Plunge in July, Point to Weak Second Half
New bank lending in China fell by far more than expected in July and broad credit growth slowed – factors that analysts say do not bode well for the economy in the second half. The post China New Bank Loans Plunge in July, Point to Weak Second Half appeared...
Inflation is finally slowing down. Will things get cheaper?
A customer makes a purchase at Shell Lumber and Hardware in Miami, Florida, on July 13. Inflation cooled to 8.5 percent in July from a year ago, an improvement from 9.1 percent in June. | Joe Raedle/Getty Images. The slowdown in price growth is a significant step in the right...
Shopify Stock Is Still Expensive
Summary A few months ago, I wrote that Shopify would get interesting at $500. On a pre-split basis, it trades for $400 today. However, the company's revenue growth has decelerated to levels I didn't foresee at the time I wrote my initial article. In this article, I explain why I'd consider $20 a decent entry point for someone looking to go long SHOP.
2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
This upcoming week we will get to see another round in two of corporate America’s most intense battles. These quarterly updates...
New Fortress Energy: A Golden Decade May Lie Ahead
Summary Since the beginning of this year, the share price of New Fortress Energy has almost tripled. Back then, the pro-forma operating cash flow was anticipated to exceed $1 billion, and the market cap was around $4 billion. In other words, the valuation was depressed. Now, given all the recent tailwinds in the LNG space, and with the Fast LNG business gaining momentum, operating cash flow is set to soar. This makes New Fortress relatively cheap, even though the share price has increased materially and the market cap sits at around $12 billion today. Also, in addition to the Fast LNG business, New Fortress will also benefit from the fast-growing hydrogen market, by participating in one of the largest projects in North America. New Fortress is just getting started.
Meme-Stock Investors Are Back! Sort Of, Anyway
Individual investors are back to scooping up stocks, including meme favorites like Bed Bath & Beyond and AMC. Don’t expect the frenzy of 2021, though.
NorthWest Healthcare: Keep Your Eye On That Leverage
Summary Acquisitions streak did not stop for NorthWest Healthcare. With almost a billion in properties bought in 2022, leverage and risks have moved up. We look at where this stands today. Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Conservative Income Portfolio get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Madewell is ushering in fall with 25% off jeans, sweaters and autumn accessories
Gear up for fall with markdowns on Madewell jeans, sweaters, dresses and more. Shop now to save 25% on fall fashion staples.
Crypto Success Story: How Hi Gained 3.5M Members without Advertising
“When we started, people thought we were crazy,” says Sean Rach, the co-founder of Hi, the project that aims to build a gamified financial crypto-fiat super app for 1 billion users. In just over a year since its launch in 2021, Hi has attracted more than 3.5 million members...
I'm a single person who only shops at Costco 3 times a year. Here are the 15 items I always buy.
I shop for just myself and only need to go to the wholesale chain every few months to stock up on my favorite bulk buys, like toilet paper and salmon.
Manhattan rents hit record high for the sixth month in a row
Median rent for an apartment in Manhattan climbed to $4,150 a month in July. It is up 2.5% from June. The average rent, which crossed over the $5,000 a month threshold last month, also hit a record high. August is the final month of the annual peak rental season. While...
Boom Time Over": Rolex Prices Crash In China
China's second-hand luxury goods market crashed in the last two months amid economic turmoil that has curbed discretionary spending among wealthy folks. Financial Times said prices for some of the most popular brands of luxury watches and designer handbags (such as Rolex watches and Hermès bags) on secondary markets have plunged between 20% to 50% since Shanghai imposed strict Covid lockdowns earlier this year.
When food shortages bite: what to eat and drink in the age of empty shelves
Weather, war and energy prices have put supplies under severe pressure. From British rhubarb to DIY dairy, here are some simple alternatives that could fill the gaps. I have known about the frailty of the UK’s supply chains for a long time – I first wrote about the problem over a decade ago, and I too survived the great loo roll shortage of 2020. But this spring, I couldn’t get hold of any lettuce – hardly a crisis, except I was writing a book about salad. It wasn’t just one shop – because of strikes in Spain, fuel costs and the weather, none of the supermarkets had any.It’s not just lettuce: thanks to a combination of war, weather, and rising energy and feed prices, the UK could see less of everything from mustard to coffee, wine to risotto rice. When you’re used to being able to buy anything you like, it’s a shock to be reminded just how global this island’s food supply really is.We produce a lot of food here: the UK is close to self-sufficient in grains such as barley and oats – although 2020 was a bad year for wheat – but the global grain shortage caused by the war in Ukraine still has knock-ons for us, ratcheting up feed and fuel prices, and making it harder to produce dairy, eggs and meat.
The Next Crypto with Potential to Pump Like Shiba in 2022
Meme coins were one of the hottest sectors in crypto during 2021. This has led Investors everywhere to look for a new cryptocurrency with potential like Shiba Inu and we’ve found it. Tamadoge is one crypto with the potential to grow massively. The meme coin could be the next crypto to pop in the coming months.
Mortgage rates spike as home prices hit new record
Mortgage rates resumed their upward climb along with home prices. Rates for a 30-year fixed mortgage rose to 5.22% from 4.99%, according to Freddie Mac's weekly data. The consequence is that house prices likely will continue to rise, but at a slower pace for the rest of the summer. The...
Your local housing market just shifted
These 57 housing markets saw inventory jump by over 200%. That includes Idaho Falls (387% uptick) and Ogden (372% uptick).
