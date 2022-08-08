Read full article on original website
Jeff Bezos' megayacht is close to being finished — here's what it looks like up close
Jeff Bezos' yacht was spotted floating at a shipyard in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The vessel appears fully assembled, masts included, after it was towed up the river last week. Bezos' yacht sparked controversy after the shipbuilder asked to dismantle a landmark to let it pass. Jeff Bezos' megayacht looks like it's...
The ‘writing is on the wall’ for ‘Chimerica’ on U.S. stock exchanges as $318 billion of Chinese equity flees Wall Street
Five of China’s biggest U.S.-listed, state-owned giants, valued at a collective $318 billion, announced they would exit Wall Street instead. Federal regulators have increased pressure on Beijing and Chinese companies to comply with American listing rules. Washington and Beijing continue to jostle over letting American inspectors audit Chinese companies.
Five state-owned Chinese companies to delist from New York Stock Exchange
Five state-owned Chinese companies have chosen to delist from the New York Stock Exchange. China Life Insurance, PetroChina, Sinopec, Aluminum Corporation of China apply for "voluntary delisting" The five companies will be delisted by the end of August. All five companies cited "low turnover in the US" and "high administrative...
Crypto Success Story: How Hi Gained 3.5M Members without Advertising
“When we started, people thought we were crazy,” says Sean Rach, the co-founder of Hi, the project that aims to build a gamified financial crypto-fiat super app for 1 billion users. In just over a year since its launch in 2021, Hi has attracted more than 3.5 million members...
Digital pensions platform Penfold raises $8.5M Series A led by Bridford Group
Penfold, a digital pensions platform, has closed a £7m ($8.49m) Series A funding round led by Bridford Group, an investment group. Also participating in the round was Jeremy Coller, Chief Investment Officer and Chairman of Coller Capital. Penfold also raised additional funding via a crowdfund amongst its customer base. The cash will be used to […]
2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
This upcoming week we will get to see another round in two of corporate America’s most intense battles. These quarterly updates...
Stock market rally muted after Fed official says ‘far away from inflation victory’
Live, rolling coverage of business, economics and financial markets as investors welcome surprise fall in US inflation but officials warn of further rate hikes. Good morning, and welcome to our live coverage of business, economics and financial markets. Stock markets around the world have rallied after US consumer price index...
New Fortress Energy: A Golden Decade May Lie Ahead
Summary Since the beginning of this year, the share price of New Fortress Energy has almost tripled. Back then, the pro-forma operating cash flow was anticipated to exceed $1 billion, and the market cap was around $4 billion. In other words, the valuation was depressed. Now, given all the recent tailwinds in the LNG space, and with the Fast LNG business gaining momentum, operating cash flow is set to soar. This makes New Fortress relatively cheap, even though the share price has increased materially and the market cap sits at around $12 billion today. Also, in addition to the Fast LNG business, New Fortress will also benefit from the fast-growing hydrogen market, by participating in one of the largest projects in North America. New Fortress is just getting started.
Top 8 Stablecoins to Consider in 2022
Stablecoins are rescuing many investors from the almost inevitable volatility of the crypto market. Every day, investors get a stake in stablecoins, as they offer greater protection against crypto volatility. These coins are designed to maintain a fixed value while pegged to a less volatile asset, like fiat currency such as the U.S. dollar, euro, or British Pound.
Meme-Stock Investors Are Back! Sort Of, Anyway
Individual investors are back to scooping up stocks, including meme favorites like Bed Bath & Beyond and AMC. Don’t expect the frenzy of 2021, though.
Stem: There Is No Net-Zero Without Energy Storage
Summary Stem's fiscal 2022 second quarter results showed continued momentum in revenue growth and bookings. The Inflation Reduction Act looks set to catalyze an energy storage gold rush and supercharge future earnings. Profitability continues to improve as gross margins rise significantly during the quarter. Net zero is an ambitious plan...
China New Bank Loans Plunge in July, Point to Weak Second Half
New bank lending in China fell by far more than expected in July and broad credit growth slowed – factors that analysts say do not bode well for the economy in the second half. The post China New Bank Loans Plunge in July, Point to Weak Second Half appeared...
The Week On Wall Street
Summary The recently passed "Tax and Spend" bill has all but ensured elevated inflation levels. Employment is strong? Think again. The "Jobs" picture may not be as strong as reported. We've seen the first snapshot of whether "Peak Inflation" is in the rearview mirror. This earnings season has turned out to be a pleasant surprise that has fueled the better part of the rebound rally. Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Savvy Investor get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More » "Planning is about bringing the future into the present, so you can do something about it now."- Alan Lakein.
6 Stocks to Play the Push for Renewable Energy
Wind turbines now produce more power in the U.S. than the entire country used in 1950. Electric vehicles account for 5% of new-car sales, a tipping point that in other countries has led to 25% adoption within four years. Sources of energy like solar panels that seemed like anachronistic tree-hugger technology less than a decade ago.
The Next Crypto with Potential to Pump Like Shiba in 2022
Meme coins were one of the hottest sectors in crypto during 2021. This has led Investors everywhere to look for a new cryptocurrency with potential like Shiba Inu and we’ve found it. Tamadoge is one crypto with the potential to grow massively. The meme coin could be the next crypto to pop in the coming months.
Boom Time Over": Rolex Prices Crash In China
China's second-hand luxury goods market crashed in the last two months amid economic turmoil that has curbed discretionary spending among wealthy folks. Financial Times said prices for some of the most popular brands of luxury watches and designer handbags (such as Rolex watches and Hermès bags) on secondary markets have plunged between 20% to 50% since Shanghai imposed strict Covid lockdowns earlier this year.
UK economy shrinks in 2nd quarter, sharpening recession fear
LONDON (AP) — The United Kingdom's economy shrank in the three months to June, figures released Friday showed — a smaller-than-expected contraction that nevertheless added to jitters about the rocky months ahead.The Office for National Statistics said Britain’s gross domestic product fell by 0.1% between April and June, down from 0.8% growth in the previous quarter. GDP shrank by 0.6% in June, and growth estimates for May were revised down from 0.5% to 0.4%.The statistics office said health spending was the biggest contributor to the fall, as the government scaled down coronavirus testing, contact tracing and vaccination programs.“Many retailers also had a tough quarter,” said ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan. “These were partially offset by growth in hotels, bars, hairdressers and outdoor events across the quarter,” partly as a result of celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in June.Analysts said the decline did not necessarily mean the start of a recession, often defined as two quarters of economic contraction. The Bank of England, however, says the U.K. will likely fall into recession later this year as a cost-of-living crisis worsens and inflation rises above the current 9.4%.Hub peek embed (BorisJohnson) - Compressed layout (automatic embed) The average U.K. household fuel bill has risen more than 50% this year as the war in Ukraine squeezes global oil and natural gas supplies, and another increase is due in October, when the average’s bill is forecast to hit 3,500 pounds ($4,300) a year.“The fall in U.K. GDP during the second quarter was largely down to noise,” said James Smith, developed markets economist at ING Economics. “But the risk of recession is rising quickly, with gas futures hitting new highs for next winter and our latest estimates suggesting the household energy price cap could come close to 5,000 pounds in the second quarter of next year. Much now depends on fiscal policy announcements in the...
China’s SMIC Warns of ‘Rapid Freeze’ as Smartphone Demand Skids
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. warned that clients in sectors such as smartphones were freezing orders. Waning demand from makers of smartphones and TV components is forcing SMIC to readjust its manufacturing plans. Investors fear the notoriously cyclical chip industry is hurtling toward a prolonged slump. China's largest chipmaker reported revenue...
Live Off Dividends With 2 Big Income Picks
Summary There will be bull and bear markets; your retirement needs to thrive past economic challenges. REITs have a proven history of outpacing the market and are structurally designed to pay big dividends. Two picks with up to 9.2% yields to enable you to live-off dividends through market volatility. Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
Rivian losses surge to $1.7 billion as production ramps up
Rivian lost $1.7 billion in the second quarter of 2022. The company is working to ramp up its vehicle production amid the on-going supply chain crunch. Rivian is one of the world's largest carmakers, with a fleet of more than 100,000 vehicles. The automaker's losses more than doubled from the...
