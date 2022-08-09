Read full article on original website
The IRS Sends Billions More In Fourth Stimulus Checks
Many have wondered if there will be more federal stimulus checks. The likelihood of these payments was uncertain. Thus, many states have taken the lead in sending payouts to their residents:
Stimulus Check Updates
Even though stimulus checks have been all the talk as of recently, the checks are still not in the mail for many people. Lawmakers are continuously proposing new plans to help Americans cope with inflation, but none of their plans are working thus far.
FOXBusiness
Middle-class Americans to bear brunt of IRS audits under Dem inflation bill, analysis shows
Americans who earn less than $75,000 per year are slated to receive 60% of the additional tax audits expected under Democrats' spending package, according to an analysis released by House Republicans. The analysis, which is a conservative estimate based upon recent audit rates and tax filing data, shows that individuals...
Analysis: Inflation Reduction Act would increase taxes on nearly all Americans
(The Center Square) – The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 would increase taxes on nearly every American despite claims made by President Biden. “When we pass the Inflation Reduction Act, not a single American in the middle class will pay higher taxes,” Biden tweeted. According to analysis by...
IRS will use Inflation Reduction Act's spending boost to target conservative groups: Tea Party group founder
The IRS will once again target conservatives and push a political agenda if the agency gets the additional $80 billion proposed under the Inflation Reduction Act, a woman who organized for a Tea Party group swept up in the 2013 targeting scandal told Fox News. The Senate on Sunday passed...
These States Have Approved Stimulus Checks
North Carolina: North Caroline has a $6.5 billion budget surplus, so Democratic lawmakers want to use this money to deliver tax rebates. This would grant $200 checks to residents; however, there has been a bit of opposition by state senate republicans.
Seniors Could Be Getting a Grocery Stimulus Check
Social security checks increased by about 6 percent in 2022 in response to inflation, lifting the average monthly payment to about $1,660. But, as many retirees are still experiencing budget constraints, requests have been made for a special inflation relief payment for social security recipients. Are there grocery stimulus checks coming for seniors?
Social Security payments 2022: Massive $2,400 increase could be on the way for recipients
Several members of Congress are hoping to pass the Social Security Expansion Act, which would expand benefits by $200 a month for any recipient as senior citizens grapple with roaring inflation.
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — Millions to get $841 direct payment in August – do you qualify?
MILLIONS of Americans will receive six payments worth $841 each this year, with one arriving in August. Social Security Supplemental Income is a critical payment for retired Americans or those with a disability - and millions of recipients are getting SSI payments soon. SSI payments are scheduled for the first...
Stimulus Update: Will the Democrats' New Deal Provide Financial Relief?
Lawmakers have been working on stimulus legislation, and a new agreement could have the necessary support to pass. Lawmakers on the left have been negotiating for months to pass new legislation. A tentative deal has been reached that could help keep insurance premiums down. It could also offer incentives for...
CNET
Social Security Payments for August: When You'll Get Your Money
The first round of Social Security payments was disbursed this week for the month of August, but there's more to come. Roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits, so the Social Security Administration sends out its monthly checks in four batches to manage the massive amount of mailing necessary. The next payment will be sent out next week.
Waiting for Your Inflation Relief Check? Here’s the State-by-State Situation
Inflation reached 9.1 percent in June 2021, the highest it's been in 41 years, and U.S. households are struggling to make ends meet. As gas, food, and housing prices soar, some U.S. states are trying to help residents with inflation relief checks and rebates. When will inflation relief checks start in your state?
CNBC
With the IRS hiring more employees, here's who agents may target for audits
The Senate approved nearly $80 billion in IRS funding, with $45.6 billion for "enforcement," raising questions about who may be targeted by future audits. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said the resources won't increase "audit scrutiny on small businesses or middle-income Americans." However, with the investment projected to bring in $203.7...
3 Main Reasons Why the Government Denies Social Security Disability Benefits
Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) is one of the least understood insurance policies available to U.S. workers. Many workers don’t realize they have the income protection SSDI provides or that they contributed to the coverage with every paycheck through FICA tax payments. Based on the available statistics, however, it is important that everyone is equipped with the knowledge of the program if and when a medical condition or disability makes it impossible for them to work.
Motley Fool
Social Security's 2023 Raise Could Shock You
The size of the raise could be shocking, as it could be the highest in four decades. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Stimulus check updates: Here are the states sending inflation-busting payments worth up to $1,500
Stimulus checks and relief payments are being sent by several states across the country as inflation wreaks havoc on personal expenditures.
Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?
Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government's food-at-home index -- meaning food you buy at a grocery...
What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?
Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income....
Millions of Americans Could Soon Face an Additional $393 Monthly Payment
A key covid relief measure that affects the finances of millions of Americans is about to expire, creating financial uncertainty at at time when the economy is slowing and interest rates are on the rise. The pause in student loan debt repayments is set to end after August, leaving millions...
The Worst Supreme Court Decision Is Yet to Come | Opinion
Thwart the impending decision in Moore v. Harper by flipping more state legislatures.
