pulse2.com

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Q1 2023 Earnings Results

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) recently announced its Q1 2023 earnings results. These are the details. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) recently reported strong results for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2023, which ended June 30, 2022. And the company revised its outlook for the fiscal year 2023, ending March 31, 2023, to include its combination with Zynga and provided its initial outlook for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2023, ending September 30, 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Why Allbirds Stock Was Plunging Today

But rising costs and slowing demand led the company to cut guidance for the year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
pulse2.com

Allbirds (BIRD) Q2 2022 Earnings Results

Allbirds (BIRD) has announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Allbirds (BIRD) has announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. – Net revenue increased 15% to $78.2 million compared to 2021 and increased 55% compared to 2020. – Net revenue in the United States...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Novavax#Take Two Interactive#Allbirds#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
Benzinga

Robinhood, Procter & Gamble And 3 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling

U.S. crude oil futures traded mostly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Energous WATT shares moved upwards by 11.9% to $1.5 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 442.9K shares, which is 138.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday

Here is a list of stocks that witnessed the most price movement on Tuesday. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Tuesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Topping the list is Goodrx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX), which gained 52.7% in...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Miss

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG reported loss from continuing operations of $443.9 million or $8.01 per share in third-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jul 2, 2022) compared with a profit of $229.8 million or $4.00 per share in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, the adjusted earnings were $1.98 per share,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
FOXBusiness

Oracle lays off hundreds of employees

Oracle laid off hundreds of employees this week as the business software provider prioritizes its healthcare IT services and cloud businesses, according to people familiar with the company’s actions. The job cuts principally hit staff at Oracle’s advertising and customer experience group, the people said. The group sells services...
SOFTWARE
pulse2.com

CarGurus (CARG) Stock: Why It Fell 25.51% Today

The stock price of CarGurus (CARG) fell by 25.51% today. This is why. The stock price of CarGurus (CARG) fell by 25.51% today. Investors responded negatively to the company’s second quarter results. CarGurus reported a Q2 EPS of $0.32, which was $0.01 higher than analyst estimates of $0.31. And...
MARKETS
tipranks.com

Tyson Foods’ Fiscal Q3 Earnings Miss Pulls Down Stock by 8.5%

An earnings miss in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 by Tyson Foods seems to have disappointed investors. Shares of TSN fell 8.5% on Monday. Shares of $31-billion food company Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) declined 8.5% to close at $80.10 on Monday after it delivered mixed results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 (ended July 2, 2022). Earnings missed the consensus estimate by 1.5% in the quarter, and sales exceeded the estimate by 1.9%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Top Stock Pick For 2022 $EA $COIN $GSAT $HLBZ $CTVA

Daily Stock Picks and News from Benzinga Newsdesk with hosts Steve Krause and Brent Slava. Straight from Benzinga newsdesk, host Brent Slava brings you the market news and stocks to watch. Subscribe to our Stocks To Watch Newsletter here : https://go.benzinga.com/sales-page-187126583617110118712659. Hosts:. Brent Slava Reach out to Brent at brent@benzinga.com.
STOCKS
MemeStockMaven

BBBY Stock: Meme Season Has Begun

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond are experiencing another meme rally, up more than 60% in the last two days. The stock is one of the most shorted stocks on the Nasdaq making it ripe for a short-squeeze play. Bed Bath & Beyond is among the most popular stocks on...
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Verona Pharma VRNA stock moved upwards by 35.8% to $9.44 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 32.8 million shares, making up 35311.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $569.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Hold Off on SoFi Stock After a Post-Earnings Spike

Like other fintech stocks, shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock have had a tough year. Blame it on the market’s changing view of high-growth stocks, plus the expectation that economic conditions will become more challenging. Trading above $15 per share at the start of January, SOFI stock at one point fell into penny-stock territory (under $5 per share).
STOCKS
CBS News

Why shares of Novavax are getting crushed

Shares of COVID-19 vaccine maker Novavax cratered Tuesday as the U.S. biotech company slashed its sales forecast due to a slump in demand for its shots. The company's stock dived 31% after it cut its 2022 sales outlook in half. Novavax's protein-based vaccine was a latecomer to the market: it...
INDUSTRY
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, Roblox, Wendy's and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Coinbase – Shares of the crypto services operator jumped about 7.4% despite the company reporting a wider-than-expected loss late Tuesday and a decline in volumes in the most recent quarter. The rally coincided with a move higher in bitcoin after a key inflation reading showed a better-than-expected slowdown in rising prices.
