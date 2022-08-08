Read full article on original website
pulse2.com
Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Q1 2023 Earnings Results
Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) recently announced its Q1 2023 earnings results. These are the details. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) recently reported strong results for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2023, which ended June 30, 2022. And the company revised its outlook for the fiscal year 2023, ending March 31, 2023, to include its combination with Zynga and provided its initial outlook for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2023, ending September 30, 2022.
Stocks Edge Higher, Tesla, Boeing, Novavax And Take-Two Interactive in Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Tuesday, August 9. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher With Inflation Data In Sight. U.S. equity futures edged higher Tuesday, while the dollar slipped modestly lower against its global peers and oil prices retreated, as investors adopted a cautious stance on risk ahead of a key inflation reading later in the week.
Motley Fool
Why Allbirds Stock Was Plunging Today
But rising costs and slowing demand led the company to cut guidance for the year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
pulse2.com
Allbirds (BIRD) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
Allbirds (BIRD) has announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Allbirds (BIRD) has announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. – Net revenue increased 15% to $78.2 million compared to 2021 and increased 55% compared to 2020. – Net revenue in the United States...
Benzinga
Robinhood, Procter & Gamble And 3 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling
U.S. crude oil futures traded mostly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Take-Two CEO says recession is here for video game companies, but they should rebound by the end of 2023
Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick talks to the media before the start of the NBA 2K League Draft at Madison Square Garden in April 2018 in New York City. While economists debate whether the U.S. is in a recession, Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive Software, says that he has no doubt we’re in the thick of one.
Benzinga
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Energous WATT shares moved upwards by 11.9% to $1.5 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 442.9K shares, which is 138.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
Here is a list of stocks that witnessed the most price movement on Tuesday. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Tuesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Topping the list is Goodrx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX), which gained 52.7% in...
Novavax Q2 Results Trail Street Expectations, Slashes FY22 Outlook By 50%
Novavax, Inc. NVAX reported second-quarter revenue decline of 37.6% year-over-year to $185.9 million. Revenues include $78 million, comprised of $55 million of product sales from NVX-CoV2373 based on three million doses sold by Novavax and $23 million of royalties, milestone, and adjuvant sales to license partners, and Grant revenue of $108 million.
NASDAQ
Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Miss
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG reported loss from continuing operations of $443.9 million or $8.01 per share in third-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jul 2, 2022) compared with a profit of $229.8 million or $4.00 per share in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, the adjusted earnings were $1.98 per share,...
FOXBusiness
Oracle lays off hundreds of employees
Oracle laid off hundreds of employees this week as the business software provider prioritizes its healthcare IT services and cloud businesses, according to people familiar with the company’s actions. The job cuts principally hit staff at Oracle’s advertising and customer experience group, the people said. The group sells services...
pulse2.com
CarGurus (CARG) Stock: Why It Fell 25.51% Today
The stock price of CarGurus (CARG) fell by 25.51% today. This is why. The stock price of CarGurus (CARG) fell by 25.51% today. Investors responded negatively to the company’s second quarter results. CarGurus reported a Q2 EPS of $0.32, which was $0.01 higher than analyst estimates of $0.31. And...
tipranks.com
Tyson Foods’ Fiscal Q3 Earnings Miss Pulls Down Stock by 8.5%
An earnings miss in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 by Tyson Foods seems to have disappointed investors. Shares of TSN fell 8.5% on Monday. Shares of $31-billion food company Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) declined 8.5% to close at $80.10 on Monday after it delivered mixed results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 (ended July 2, 2022). Earnings missed the consensus estimate by 1.5% in the quarter, and sales exceeded the estimate by 1.9%.
Benzinga
Top Stock Pick For 2022 $EA $COIN $GSAT $HLBZ $CTVA
Daily Stock Picks and News from Benzinga Newsdesk with hosts Steve Krause and Brent Slava. Straight from Benzinga newsdesk, host Brent Slava brings you the market news and stocks to watch. Subscribe to our Stocks To Watch Newsletter here : https://go.benzinga.com/sales-page-187126583617110118712659. Hosts:. Brent Slava Reach out to Brent at brent@benzinga.com.
BBBY Stock: Meme Season Has Begun
Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond are experiencing another meme rally, up more than 60% in the last two days. The stock is one of the most shorted stocks on the Nasdaq making it ripe for a short-squeeze play. Bed Bath & Beyond is among the most popular stocks on...
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Verona Pharma VRNA stock moved upwards by 35.8% to $9.44 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 32.8 million shares, making up 35311.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $569.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
NASDAQ
C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Garmin have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
Chicago, IL – August 10, 2022 – Zacks Equity Research shares C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW as the Bull of the Day and Garmin Ltd. GRMN as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Ethan Allen Interiors ETD, Pioneer Natural Resources PXD and EOG Resources EOG.
InvestorPlace
Hold Off on SoFi Stock After a Post-Earnings Spike
Like other fintech stocks, shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock have had a tough year. Blame it on the market’s changing view of high-growth stocks, plus the expectation that economic conditions will become more challenging. Trading above $15 per share at the start of January, SOFI stock at one point fell into penny-stock territory (under $5 per share).
Why shares of Novavax are getting crushed
Shares of COVID-19 vaccine maker Novavax cratered Tuesday as the U.S. biotech company slashed its sales forecast due to a slump in demand for its shots. The company's stock dived 31% after it cut its 2022 sales outlook in half. Novavax's protein-based vaccine was a latecomer to the market: it...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, Roblox, Wendy's and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Coinbase – Shares of the crypto services operator jumped about 7.4% despite the company reporting a wider-than-expected loss late Tuesday and a decline in volumes in the most recent quarter. The rally coincided with a move higher in bitcoin after a key inflation reading showed a better-than-expected slowdown in rising prices.
