sciencealert.com
Stunning Image of Supernova Remnant Processed by New Australian Supercomputer
Within 24 hours of accessing the first stage of Australia's newest supercomputing system, researchers have processed a series of radio telescope observations, including a highly detailed image of a supernova remnant. The very high data rates and the enormous data volumes from new-generation radio telescopes such as ASKAP (Australian Square...
sciencealert.com
Ancient Maya Used Ashes of Rulers to Make Rubber Balls, Some Researchers Suggest
Maya people cremated their rulers and used the ashes to help make rubber balls that were used in ballgames, an archaeologist has claimed. The researcher and his team believe they've found evidence of this practice while excavating the Maya city of Toniná, in southern Mexico. Researchers refer to it...
