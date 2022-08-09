Changing genetic architecture of body mass index from infancy to early adulthood: an individual based pooled analysis of 25 twin cohorts

Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
Will ‘Centaurus’ be the next global coronavirus variant? Indian cases offers clues
The BA.2.75 variant is rising fast in the country, but hospitalization rates are low so far. You have full access to this article via your institution. As countries await the end of COVID-19 surges caused by the variant BA.5, researchers are on the lookout for what will come next. An...
Nature.com
Drinking hydrogen water improves photoreceptor structure and function in retinal degeneration 6 mice
Retinitis pigmentosa (RP) is a genetically heterogeneous group of inherited retinal disorders involving the progressive dysfunction of photoreceptors and the retinal pigment epithelium, for which there is currently no treatment. The rd6 mouse is a natural model of autosomal recessive retinal degeneration. Given the known contributions of oxidative stress caused by reactive oxygen species (ROS) and selective inhibition of potent ROS peroxynitrite and OHÂ·by H2 gas we have previously demonstrated, we hypothesized that ingestion of H2 water may delay the progression of photoreceptor death in rd6 mice. H2 mice showed significantly higher retinal thickness as compared to controls on optical coherence tomography. Histopathological and morphometric analyses revealed higher thickness of the outer nuclear layer for H2 mice than controls, as well as higher counts of opsin red/green-positive cells. RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) analysis of differentially expressed genes in the H2 group versus control group revealed 1996 genes with significantly different expressions. Gene and pathway ontology analysis showed substantial upregulation of genes responsible for phototransduction in H2 mice. Our results show that drinking water high in H2 (1.2"“1.6Â ppm) had neuroprotective effects and inhibited photoreceptor death in mice, and suggest the potential of H2 for the treatment of RP.
Nature.com
Estimation of dust concentration by a novel machine vision system
The dust phenomenon is one of the main environmental problems that it reversely affects human health and economical and social activities. In the present research, a novel algorithm has been developed based on image processing to estimate dust concentration. An experimental setup was implemented to create airborne dust with different concentration values from 0 to 2750Â Âµg.mâˆ’3. The images of the different dust concentration values were acquired and analyzed by image processing technique. Different color and texture features were extracted from various color spaces. The extracted features were used to develop single and multivariable models by regression method. Totally 285 single variable models were obtained and compared to select efficient features among them. The best single variable model had a predictive accuracy of 91%. The features were used for multivariable modeling and the best model was selected with a predictive accuracy of 100% and a mean squared error of 1.44"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’23. The results showed the high ability of the developed machine vision system for estimating dust concentration with high speed and accuracy.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Comparative and demographic analysis of orang-utan genomes
Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/nature09687 Published online 26 January 2011. In this Article, we reported genome sequencing data from five Sumatran and five Bornean orang-utans. In re-analysing these data, Banes et al.1 found that eight of the ten samples were mislabelled, and we wish to correct the original publication according to their findings. In addition, Banes et al.1 find that one of the orang-utans that we had labelled as a maleÂ Sumatran is in fact a femaleÂ Tapanuli orang-utan (an orang-utan species that was unknown at the time of publication of our original Article and that was first reported in 2017 (ref. 2)).Â While we here correct the original tables to display theÂ correct names and IDs of the individuals studied, we do not correct the analyses in the original paper since the Tapanuli species was discovered onlyÂ after we had concluded our study. We refer the reader to Banes et al.1Â for further information.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Genetic overlap between mood instability and alcohol-related phenotypes suggests shared biological underpinnings
Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a pervasive and devastating mental illness with high comorbidity rates with other mental disorders. Understanding the genetic architecture of this comorbidity could be improved by focusing on intermediate traits that show positive genetic correlation with the disorders. Thus, we aimed to characterize the shared vs. unique polygenicity of AUD, alcohol consumption (AC) and mood instability (MOOD)Â "“beyond genetic correlation, and boost discovery for jointly-associated loci. Summary statistics for MOOD (a binary measure of the tendency to report frequent mood swings), AC (number of standard drinks over a typical consumption week) and AUD GWASs (Ns"‰>"‰200,000) were analyzed to characterize the cross-phenotype associations between MOOD and AC, MOOD and AUD and AC and AUD. To do so, we used a newly established pipeline that combines (i) the bivariate causal mixture model (MiXeR) to quantify polygenic overlap and (ii) the conjunctional false discovery rate (conjFDR) to discover specific jointly associated genomic loci, which were mapped to genes and biological functions. MOOD was highly polygenic (10.4k single nucleotide polymorphisms, SNPs, SD"‰="‰2k) compared to AC (4.9k SNPs, SD"‰="‰0.6k) and AUD (4.3k SNPs, SD"‰="‰2k). The polygenic overlap of MOOD and AC was twice that of MOOD and AUD (98% vs. 49%), with opposite genetic correlation (âˆ’0.2 vs. 0.23), as confirmed in independent samples. MOOD&AUD associated SNPs were significantly enriched for brain genes, conversely to MOOD&AC. Among 38 jointly associated loci, fifteen were novel for MOOD, AC and AUD. MOOD, AC and AUD were also strongly associated at the phenotypic level. Overall, using multilevel polygenic quantification, joint loci discovery and functional annotation methods, we evidenced that the polygenic overlap between MOOD and AC/AUD implicated partlyÂ shared biological underpinnings, yet, clearly distinct functional patterns between MOOD&AC and MOOD&AUD, suggesting new mechanisms for the comorbidity of AUD with mood disorders.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Nature.com
Genetic substrates of bipolar disorder risk in Latino families
Genetic studies of bipolar disorder (BP) have been conducted in the Latin American population, to date, in several countries, including Mexico, the United States, Costa Rica, Colombia, and, to a lesser extent, Brazil. These studies focused primarily on linkage-based designs utilizing families with multiplex cases of BP. Significant BP loci were identified on Chromosomes 18, 5 and 8, and fine mapping suggested several genes of interest underlying these linkage peaks. More recently, studies in these same pedigrees yielded significant linkage loci for BP endophenotypes, including measures of activity, sleep cycles, and personality traits. Building from findings in other populations, candidate gene association analyses in Latinos from Mexican and Central American ancestry confirmed the role of several genes (including CACNA1C and ANK3) in conferring BP risk. Although GWAS, methylation, and deep sequencing studies have only begun in these populations, there is evidence that CNVs and rare SNPs both play a role in BP risk of these populations. Large segments of the Latino populations in the Americas remain largely unstudied regarding BP genetics, but evidence to date has shown that this type of research can be successfully conducted in these populations and that the genetic underpinnings of BP in these cohorts share at least some characteristics with risk genes identified in European and other populations.
Nature.com
A BaTiO/WS composite for piezo-photocatalytic persulfate activation and ofloxacin degradation
Piezoelectric fields can decrease the recombination rate of photogenerated electrons and holes in semiconductors and therewith increase their photocatalytic activities. Here, a BaTiO3/WS2 composite is synthesized and characterized, which combines piezoelectric BaTiO3 nanofibers and WS2 nanosheets. The piezo-photocatalytic effect of the composite on the persulfate activation is studied by monitoring Ofloxacin (OFL) degradation efficiency. Under mechanical forces, LED lamp irradiation, and the addition of 10"‰mM persulfate, the OFL degradation efficiency reaches ~90% within 75"‰min, which is higher than efficiencies obtained for individual BaTiO3, WS2, or TiO3, widely used photocatalysts in the field of water treatment. The boosted degradation efficiency can be ascribed to the promotion of charge carrier separation, resulting from the synergetic effect of the heterostructure and the piezoelectric field induced by the vibration. Moreover, the prepared composite displays good stability over five successive cycles of the degradation process. GC"“MS analysis is used to survey the degradation pathway of OFL during the degradation process. Our results offer insight into strategies for preparing highly effective piezo-photocatalysts in the field of water purification.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Every islet matters: improving the impact of human islet research
Detailed characterization of human pancreatic islets is key to elucidating the pathophysiology of all forms of diabetes, especially type 2 diabetes. However, access to human pancreatic islets is limited. Pancreatic tissue for islet retrieval can be obtained from brain-dead organ donors or from individuals undergoing pancreatectomy, often referred to as 'living donors'. Different protocols for human islet procurement can substantially impact islet function. This variability, coupled with heterogeneity between individuals and islets, results in analytical challenges to separate genuine disease pathology or differences between human donors from experimental noise. There are currently no international guidelines for human donor phenotyping, islet procurement and functional characterization. This lack of standardization means that substantial investments from multiple international efforts towards improved understanding of diabetes pathology cannot be fully leveraged. In this Perspective, we overview the status of the field of human islet research, highlight the challenges and propose actions that could accelerate research progress and increase understanding of type 2 diabetes to slow its pandemic spreading.
Nature.com
Author Correction: High and rising economic costs of biological invasions worldwide
The Data availability section of this article has been updated to provide readers access to a database that is continuously updated with cost and distribution data on biological invasions (https://doi.org/10.6084/m9.figshare.12668570), with an accompanying 'living figure' (https://borisleroy.com/invacost/invacost_livingfigure.html) illustrating these data updates. The Data availability section has been amended in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
Nature.com
Exploring the link between Turkish gifted children's perceptions of the gifted label and emotional intelligence competencies
The present study attempts to explore the relation between Turkish gifted children's perceptions of the gifted label and their emotional intelligence competencies. We included 122 gifted children in this correlational study in the 2018"“2019 academic year and collected the data using the Perceptions of Gifted Label Scale (PGLS) and the Emotional Intelligence Competencies Scale (EICS). In the analysis, we utilized descriptive statistics and calculated Pearson's correlation coefficients between the variables. The mean age of the children was 11.5Â years, and there was an equal number of girls and boys. The findings revealed that the children got almost average scores on all subscales of the PGLS. The results uncovered that self-perception of the gifted label was significantly correlated with friends' and parents' perceptions of the gifted label [r"‰="‰0.380, p"‰<"‰.01]. We found a significant negative relationship between the PGLS self-perception and the EICS self-consciousness. To put it more clearly, as having increased self-consciousness, they are likely to have decreased perception of being labeled decreases. . Our findings also seem noteworthy in suggesting a helpful conceptual framework for designing therapeutic interventions for gifted children, who are often considered more sensitive to social-emotional issues.
KIDS・
Nature.com
Dietary intake of beans and risk of disabling dementia: The Circulatory Risk in Communities Study (CIRCS)
European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. To examine whether bean intake (including soybeans) among Japanese adults is associated with risk of disabling dementia severe enough to require care under the national insurance system. Methods. This cohort study involved 3739 individuals aged 40 to 64 years. The participants were...
Nature.com
Role of Temporal artery biopsy in a sequential Giant Cell Arteritis fast-track pathway: a 5-year prospective study
Increasing number of centres are establishing sequential fast track pathways (FTP) for management of giant cell arteritis (GCA), with temporal artery ultrasound (US) replacing temporal artery biopsy (TAB) as the first investigational method. Biopsy is performed as second investigation, when US is negative/inconclusive. This study investigates the role of TAB in a sequential GCA-FTP and its utility in those with negative/inconclusive US.
Nature.com
Snapshot of a magnetohydrodynamic disk wind traced by water maser observations
The formation of astrophysical objects of different nature, from black holes to gaseous giant planets, involves a disk"“jet system, where the disk drives the mass accretion onto a central compact object and the jet is a fast collimated ejection along the disk rotation axis. Magnetohydrodynamic disk winds can provide the link between mass accretion and ejection, which is essential to ensure that the excess angular momentum is removed and accretion can proceed. However, until now, we have been lacking direct observational proof of disk winds. Here we present a direct view of the velocity field of a disk wind around a forming massive star. Achieving a very high spatial resolution of about 0.05"‰au, our water maser observations trace the velocities of individual streamlines emerging from the disk orbiting the forming star. We find that, at low elevation above the disk midplane, the flow co-rotates with its launch point in the disk, in agreement with magneto-centrifugal acceleration. Beyond the co-rotation point, the flow rises spiralling around the disk rotation axis along a helical magnetic field. We have performed (resistive-radiative-gravito-)magnetohydrodynamic simulations of the formation of a massive star and record the development of a magneto-centrifugally launched jet presenting many properties in agreement with our observations.
Nature.com
Evaluation of the interventions on HIV case management and its association with cART adherence and disclosure of the disease status among HIV-positive adults under treatment
The rate of prevalence of HIV among adults has been increasing in sub-Saharan African countries over the last decade. The objective of this study was to evaluate the interventions on HIV case management based on cART adherence and disclosure of HIV disease status among HIV-positive adults under treatment. A retrospective cohort longitudinal data was conducted on 792 randomly selected patients in the study area. Engagement of HIV-positive persons into care and achieving treatment outcomes such as the disclosure of HIV status and cART adherence were fundamental for HIV prevention strategy. The two response variables under the current investigation were evaluation of intervention on HIV case management interims cART adherence and disclosure of HIV status. Binary logistic regression was conducted for separate models. Among the predictors, age of patients (AOR"‰="‰1.020, 95% CI (1.016, 1.191); p value"‰="‰0.005), the number of follow-up (AOR"‰="‰1.014, 95% CI (1.023, 1.030); p value"‰<"‰0.0001). CD4 cell count (AOR"‰="‰0.981; 95% CI (0.765, 0.971), p value"‰<"‰0.01), Marital status (AOR"‰="‰1.013; 95% CI (1.002, 1.015), p value"‰="‰0.006), female patients (AOR"‰="‰1.014; 95% CI (1.001, 1.121), p value"‰<"‰0.007), rural (AOR"‰="‰0.982; 95% CI (0.665, 0.998), p value"‰="‰0.004), non-educated adult patients (AOR"‰="‰0.950, 95% CI (0.92. 0.98). p value"‰="‰0.003), Non-existence of social violence (AOR"‰="‰1.012, 95% CI (1.008, 1.234), p value"‰<"‰0.01), adult with non-opportunistic diseases (AOR"‰="‰1.021, 95% CI (1.002. 1.042). p value"‰="‰0.001) significantly affected the two response variables jointly. Interventions on HIV case management lead to an efficient continuum of successful treatment outcomes like disclosure of HIV status and cART adherence. Hence, HIV case management intervention and the two results had a positive association. HIV case management intervention should be given to younger patients, rural residents, and non-educated patients to disclose the disease status and to have a long life with the virus. Health-related education should be conducted for the community in general and for patients in particular on how HIV is transferred from an infected person to an uninfected one. This helps to reduce the stigma of patients and to deliver social support to patients.
Nature.com
Directed evolution of an efficient and thermostable PET depolymerase
The recent discovery of IsPETase, a hydrolytic enzyme that can deconstruct poly(ethylene terephthalate) (PET), has sparked great interest in biocatalytic approaches to recycle plastics. Realization of commercial use will require the development of robust engineered enzymes that meet the demands of industrial processes. Although rationally engineered PETases have been described, enzymes that have been experimentally optimized via directed evolution have not previously been reported. Here, we describe an automated, high-throughput directed evolution platform for engineering polymer degrading enzymes. Applying catalytic activity at elevated temperatures as a primary selection pressure, a thermostable IsPETase variant (HotPETase, Tm"‰="‰82.5"‰Â°C) was engineered that can operate at the glass transition temperature of PET. HotPETase can depolymerize semicrystalline PET more rapidly than previously reported PETases and can selectively deconstruct the PET component of a laminated multimaterial. Structural analysis of HotPETase reveals interesting features that have emerged to improve thermotolerance and catalytic performance. Our study establishes laboratory evolution as a platform for engineering useful plastic degrading enzymes.
Nature.com
Genetics follow up after rapid genomic sequencing in intensive care: current practices and recommendations for service delivery
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. The delivery of rapid genomic sequencing (rGS) to critically unwell children in intensive care occurs at a time of immense pressure and stress for parents. Contact with families after result disclosure, particularly after hospital discharge, presents an opportunity to meet their psychological, medical and information needs as they evolve. This study explores the preferences and perspectives of health professionals and parents of genetics follow up after rGS. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 30 parents, seven genetic counsellors (GCs) and four intensive care physicians with experience in rGS. Transcripts were analysed using reflexive thematic analysis. Current practices surrounding genetics follow up after rGS were highly variable, resulting in some families not receiving the ongoing care they needed. Reasons identified by families for wanting follow-up care represented only a subset of those identified by health professionals. While GCs routinely provided their details to allow parents to initiate further contact, this was not always sufficient for follow-up care. Health professionals identified both organisational and psychosocial barriers to conducting follow up. As rGS transforms the diagnostic pathway in rare disease, there is a need for a co-designed, standardised but flexible model for follow-up care with genetics professionals so that families' evolving needs are met.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Differential expression of genes in olive leaves and buds of ON- versus OFF-crop trees
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-72895-7, published online 25 September 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in the link in the Data Availability section where,. "All the data analyzed or generated during this study are included in this article. This Sequence Read Archive (SRA) submission has been...
Nature.com
Potential selection of unrelated donor based on HLA-DPB1 T-cell epitope matching using data from a single-center analysis
HLA matching at second-field level is the main factor for the selection of the best unrelated hematopoietic stem cell donor (UD) [1], whereas the match at locus DPB1 according to the T-cell epitope (TCE) algorithm [2] represents a well-described application of epitope matching in the field of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). Avoiding a nonpermissive HLA-DPB1 TCE mismatched donor has been demonstrated to improve patient's prognosis and current recommendations includes this kind of selection [3]. Nonetheless, it is unclear to which extent the TCE matching could be applied in practice, with only one previous report [4]. A recent survey from the Italian Society of Immunogenetics and Biology of Transplantation (AIBT) showed that the use of TCE algorithm has increased from 24% to 65% of transplant centers between 2010 and 2019 [5]. However, some centers declared that the algorithm is difficult to apply due to the few patients with at least two potential UDs with an equal match grade with patients (i.e., both 10/10 or 9/10) but different DP permissiveness, for whom this selection would be applicable [6]. We aimed at calculating this number on our searches at the ASST Grande Ospedale Metropolitano Niguarda (Milano, Italy), in order to quantify this perception and to discuss possible limitations and improvements.
Nature.com
COVID rebound is surprisingly common — even without Paxlovid
Viral levels resurge in more than 10% of untreated people with COVID-19, but early data hint that the rebound is even more pronounced after antiviral treatment. You have full access to this article via your institution. After the game-changing COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid began to be used in late 2021, researchers...
Comments / 0