MedicalXpress
Two heart medications tied to greater heart attack risk during very hot weather
For people with coronary heart disease, beta blockers can improve survival and quality of life, while aspirin and other anti-platelet medications can reduce the risk of a heart attack. But those protections could backfire during hot-weather events, a time when heart attacks are more likely. A new study has found...
Eating This Fruit Can Actually Reduce The Risk Of Stroke By Shocking 46%
A STROKE is a potentially fatal condition that can develop when the blood flow to a portion of the brain is interrupted. Additionally, survivors may experience severe and disabling aftereffects for years. As with many medical conditions, certain foods are believed to reduce the risk of having a stroke. Ischemic...
scitechdaily.com
A Diabetes Drug Could Protect Against Alzheimer’s
Target protein for diabetes drug linked to a lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease. According to a study from the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden that was published in the journal Neurology, mechanisms connected to a specific diabetic medication may also help protect against Alzheimer’s disease. The findings suggest that the target protein of the drug may be a promising candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.
Struggling to open jars? How it could be a sign of serious disease
IF you struggle to open the jam jar, it could be an ominous sign of serious illness. Researchers have once again added weight to the idea that hand grip strength is an indicator of disease and lifespan. Experts have long been warning that difficulty with tasks requiring hand strength may...
My husband chased an imaginary dog – I put it down to his age but it was sign of killer disease
IT’S the leading cause of death in British women, and the second biggest killer of men. Around 944,000 people are thought to be living with dementia in the UK, and charities warn that number is set to breach the million mark in the next three years. But experts warn...
The 2 clues your ‘harmless’ cough could be a sign of deadly cancer
A COUGH is not necessarily anything to worry about. But there are two signs related to deadly cancer that men you should go to your GP for a check-up. Coughing is a symptom of lung cancer, the second deadliest form of the disease. Around 47,000 people are diagnosed with the...
Popular hot drink ‘lowers blood glucose levels in weeks – and could help prevent diabetes and silent killers’
A POPULAR hot drink could help prevent a package of serious diseases, science has found. Drinking more green tea made significant improvements to health - a finding which surprised US researchers. They believe the brew could offset risk factors that are linked to metabolic syndrome. Metabolic syndrome, according to the...
The Worst Breakfast Food That Is Putting You At Risk Of Heart Disease, According To Cardiologists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on June 16, 2022. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it’s unfortunately the one we neglect most. Whether you’re in a hurry in the morning and skip it altogether or opt for...
Freethink
A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%
A low-cost, easy-to-use nasal spray co-developed by University of Oxford researchers reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by 62% in a clinical trial. “[The spray] presents a significant breakthrough in preventing people developing COVID-19,” said researcher Rakesh Uppal, director of Barts Life Sciences. The nasal spray: The spray, called...
Common Covid symptom might actually be an early sign of a silent killer
A COMMON symptom that plagues those with Covid could in fact be an early sign of a killer condition. Loss of smell occurs in around one fifth of people who get the virus, and plagues millions more after recovery. Studies show that one in 20 people who catch Covid may...
IFLScience
Latest COVID Strain Can Cause "Strange" New Symptom At Night, Says Professor
COVID-19 is notorious for its broad and unusual array of symptoms, and with a new variant taking the world by storm, some scientists have started seeing reports of a new symptom: night sweats. The strain currently driving a significant rise in cases around the world is the subvariant BA.5, sometimes...
New Dementia Study Finds Another Clue to Alzheimer’s disease – Could be an Early Warning Sign
Despite the fact that we frequently underestimate our sense of smell in comparison to our senses of sight and hearing, it is important for our brain to be able to identify things like smoke and recognize pleasant smells like baking cookies. The University of Chicago Medicine researchers have found yet...
Two New Serious Long Covid Symptoms Added To The List
Scientists add two more new symptoms to fatigue and brain fog among the wider list of Long Covid symptoms. New research reveals that patients with Long Covid have had a broader range of symptoms than previously believed, including hair loss and sexual problems. A study that came out today in...
The 8 signs of deadly eye bleeding virus which kills 30% of patients – as it reaches Europe
A DEADLY virus that causes bleeding from the eyes has reached Europe. Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) kills 30 per cent of those who it infects and is edging closer to the UK. Over the weekend it was reported that a man in the city of Leon, in Spain's North West,...
People who drink between 1.5 and 3.5 cups of coffee per day are less likely to die - even if they add sugar, major study finds
Drinking between one-and-a-half and three-and-a-half cups of coffee a day could add years to your life, a major study finds. A Chinese research team monitored 171,000 people for seven years and found those who regularly drank coffee were about a third less likely to die than those who did not.
technologynetworks.com
Preventing Moles From Turning Into Melanoma
In a small patch of skin no bigger than an inch, there are millions of cells all performing various duties, like protecting us from bacteria and sensing temperature. A portion of them are melanocytes, a type of cell dedicated to producing melanin, the substance that gives our skin, eyes, and hair color. If triggered by UV light from the sun, melanocytes can form moles, or beauty marks.
Medical News Today
What are the best nuts to lower cholesterol?
Nuts are a kind of fruit with a hard outer shell, with the exception of peanuts, which are legumes. Nuts are a popular food worldwide, and there is evidence that they may benefit a person’s health. A variety of nuts may lower low-density lipoproteins (LDL), or “bad” cholesterol, while...
natureworldnews.com
Mystery Disease Called 'Nosebleed Outbreak' or 'Rat Fever' is Emerging in Some African Countries
A mystery disease called the "nosebleed outbreak" or "nosebleed virus" has been reported spreading in several countries in Africa recently. The main symptoms of the disease, aside from nose bleeding, include fever, fatigue, and headache. It is considered lethal since the virus had already killed at least three people in...
New Covid symptom strikes at night as 1 in 10 with new Omicron strain suffer
BRITS have been urged to be on the look out for a new Covid symptom - especially at night. Most people with the current Omicron variant, BA.5, have experienced signs similar to the common cold. But now medics have revealed that night sweats have emerged as a common sign, with...
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons.Data shows that there was a rise in people reporting this symptom in January 2022, and that some of this was related to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.However, the ZOE team pointed out that there seemed to be a “wave of other non-Covid tummy bugs going around too”.The team said that diarrhoea can...
