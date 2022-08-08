The minimum wage in Denver will increase to $17.29 per hour beginning January 1, an annual adjustment based on the Consumer Price Index. Denver will be among several dozen cities nationwide with minimum wages over $17 per hour, city officials said in a news release. The minimum wage for tipped food and beverage workers will be $14.27 per hour provided they earn at least $3.02 in actual tips.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO