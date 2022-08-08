Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Northern Colorado track and field adds new multi-events assistant coach
A new assistant coach is joining the University of Northern Colorado track and field program. Ben Yocum will be the team’s multi-events coach and work mostly with the field event athletes. Yocum was an assistant coach at Coastal Carolina for five years, working with the heptathletes, pentathletes and decathletes....
Northern Colorado men’s golf adds two transfers to stacked roster
Two new players have been added to the men’s golf team, which is already loaded from last season. Garrett Willis and Yuze Zhang are incoming transfers to the program. Willis comes from Valparaiso, and Zhang comes from Washington State. “I am glad to finalize the class of 2022,” Director...
Banner Health unveils organ donor memorial at North Colorado Medical Center
GREELEY – Banner Health’s North Colorado Medical Center (NCMC) in Greeley unveiled its new organ donor memorial wall Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2022, according to a news release. The inspiration and funding for the organ donor memorial wall comes from NCMC’s first honor walk participants – the Gillmores – who, after tragically losing their son in 2018, have stated, “our grief will not define us as a family.”
Minimum wage in Denver will increase next year to more than $17 per hour
The minimum wage in Denver will increase to $17.29 per hour beginning January 1, an annual adjustment based on the Consumer Price Index. Denver will be among several dozen cities nationwide with minimum wages over $17 per hour, city officials said in a news release. The minimum wage for tipped food and beverage workers will be $14.27 per hour provided they earn at least $3.02 in actual tips.
