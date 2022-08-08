2021 record: 6-9-2 Postseason result: loss in sectional final. North's toughest test will be the stretch at the end of the regular season. Three of its final four games will be big challenges. On Thursday, September 15, the Cougars host Bloomington South in the annual rivalry game. Two days later, North hosts Southport in another tricky matchup. After an away game at Franklin, the Cougars close the slate with a home game against Center Grove on Tuesday, September 27.. They certainly have games that could trip them up before that stretch — their opener against Columbus North on Thursday, August 18 will be a test right away. But those games at the end of the season will be huge heading into sectional play.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO