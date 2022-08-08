Read full article on original website
Related
Indiana High School Football 2022 Team Schedules
Welcome to the 2022 Indiana high school football season. The regular season begins on Friday, Aug. 19, and here are the schedules for several schools around the state, with dates, game times and locations.
IHSAA boys soccer: How do Bloomington area teams look going into the season?
2021 record: 6-9-2 Postseason result: loss in sectional final. North's toughest test will be the stretch at the end of the regular season. Three of its final four games will be big challenges. On Thursday, September 15, the Cougars host Bloomington South in the annual rivalry game. Two days later, North hosts Southport in another tricky matchup. After an away game at Franklin, the Cougars close the slate with a home game against Center Grove on Tuesday, September 27.. They certainly have games that could trip them up before that stretch — their opener against Columbus North on Thursday, August 18 will be a test right away. But those games at the end of the season will be huge heading into sectional play.
247Sports
Three-star WR Patrick Clacks recaps June camps and visits
Three-star wide receiver Patrick Clacks out of Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean is one of many talented wide receivers in the state of Indiana for the 2024 class.
IHSAA football: Class 3A predictions for Monrovia, Indian Creek
The clock is ticking as the football season draws closer to a start. With new players, new offenses, new coaches, there's a lot to look forward to this season with local Class 3A teams Monrovia and Indian Creek. Here's an overview, and predictions, for how the season may play out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
Jimtown Jimmies look to replace 16 seniors this upcoming season
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Jimtown Jimmies are hoping to maintain the level of success that took them to three straight sectional championship games, despite graduating 16 seniors. Head Coach Cory Stoner said finding leadership is going to be key. The coaching staff will be able to evaluate some...
Comments / 0