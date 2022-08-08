ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

fox5dc.com

Boeing holds job fair in DC region

ARLINGTON, Va. - Boeing is holding a job fair in northern Virginia as it looks to fill multiple positions in different areas of its company. The corporation, which recently moved its headquarters to Arlington, Virginia, is hiring experienced engineering, operations, training systems, electricians, IT planning, maritime autonomous systems and finance professionals.
HERNDON, VA
ffxnow.com

Staff shortages force partial closure of Reston’s Water Mine

While school doesn’t officially start until Aug. 22, The Water Mine at Lake Fairfax will wind its summer operations down a week early this year, beginning Monday (Aug. 18). The Fairfax County Park Authority is temporarily closing the popular Water Mine Family Swimming’ Hole due to lifeguard and other operational staff shortages at the location. The closure will last from Aug. 15-20.
RESTON, VA
ffxnow.com

Northern Virginia arts agencies join forces for new collective

Arts agencies from Fairfax County, Arlington and Alexandria are forming a supergroup. Unveiled Monday (Aug. 8), the newly created Northern Virginia Local Arts Agencies (NVLAA) consists of ArtsFairfax, the Alexandria Office of the Arts, and the Arlington Cultural Affairs Office. Its initial ambitions are modest, centered mostly on professional development, but the pooled resources could be a boon for the local arts community.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
County
Fairfax County, VA
City
Community, VA
Chantilly, VA
Government
City
Chantilly, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Tysons, VA
Fairfax County, VA
Government
WUSA9

'Lord, I'm relying on you' | The working unhoused in Fairfax County create encampment with support of volunteer group Reston Strong

RESTON, Va. — The rising cost of housing is the leading cause of homelessness. The National Alliance to End Homelessness says more than mental illness or drug abuse - the lack of affordable rent is forcing people to live on the street. According to the latest census report, the average rent in Fairfax County is about $1,900 a month.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Herndon’s Sunset Business Park could get a new look

Rebranding could be on the horizon for Sunset Business Park in the Town of Herndon. The property owners of one-story buildings with fading maroon facades are exploring the possibility of rebranding and renovating some areas of the park. Sunset Business Park is home to many locally-owned hidden gems like N’Used,...
Inside Nova

For sale: A Loudoun County winery

Dream of ditching it all and owning a winery? Here's your chance. Dry Mill Vineyards & Winery outside Leesburg is still for sale on Realtor.com with a $1.65 million price tag. Take a look.
LEESBURG, VA
ffxnow.com

Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Aug. 8-12

The weekend is almost here. Before you sneak in one last visit to The Water Mine this summer or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the 10 most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. Ideas for potential...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Morning Notes

Driver in Fatal Franconia Crash Charged With Manslaughter — Sara Flores, 20, of Lorton was charged with involuntary vehicular manslaughter yesterday morning (Thursday) for a May 12 crash in Franconia where she allegedly drove into a telephone pole, killing a passenger. Police had already obtained a warrant charging Flores with driving under the influence. [FCPD]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

NEW: McLean Community Center leader resigns, replaced temporarily

(Updated at 12:20 p.m.) For the second time in as many years, the McLean Community Center is in need of a new executive director. Daniel Singh resigned from the position on July 26, but the news didn’t become public until yesterday (Thursday), when Fairfax County announced that it has assigned a temporary replacement.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Fairfax County calls for ‘teacher residents’ to fill vacancies

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — With less than two weeks until students are welcomed back, Virginia’s largest school division is working to fill the final teaching vacancies in its district. Fairfax County Public Schools is rolling out a ‘teaching residency’ program, designed to attract different candidates. On Thursday, the division hosted a job […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Work to begin on contentious Vienna sidewalk project this week

A sidewalk is coming to Vienna’s Alma Street SE, whether the residents there want it or not. Construction to add about 1,500 linear feet of concrete, curb and gutter, driveway aprons, and ramps on the northwest side between Follin Lane and Delano Drive will begin by the end of this week, the Town of Vienna shared on Monday (Aug. 8).
VIENNA, VA
Washingtonian.com

Georgetown Cupcake Shut Down by DC Health Department

You won’t find any line today at Georgetown Cupcake. The sweet-tooth hotspot was shut down by DC’s health department on Wednesday, August 10. Georgetown Cupcakes said in statement the closure had more to do with paperwork than unsanitary conditions, however inspectors did find numerous health violations just weeks earlier.
GEORGETOWN, DC
WUSA

Owner of Loudoun water drilling project faces federal charges

LUCKETTS, Va. — Droumavalla Farm in the eastern Loudoun County hamlet of Lucketts, Virginia touted itself as one of Loudoun’s newest wineries, largest event spaces and home to some of the best drinking water in the area that it wanted to drill out and bottle up. Now, its owner finds himself facing federal charges for what prosecutors call a more than $100 million credit transaction scheme.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Personnel emergency declared as FCPD tackles staffing challenges

The Fairfax County Police Department is under a personnel emergency amid a staffing shortage that has continued for several months. In a temporary shift, police officers are transitioning to two 12.5-hour shifts and working mandatory overtime, according to the FCPD. That departs from the standard staffing model of three 11.5-hour shifts.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse to open this fall in Reston Station

Reston Station, a massive mixed-use project at the door of the Wiehle-Reston Metro Station, is poised to welcome another big restaurant this year. Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse is slated to open this fall, according to signage at the front of the 11,000-square-foot restaurant at 1902 Reston Metro Plaza. The...
RESTON, VA
DC News Now

Virginia secures $20 million for pedestrian bridge to DC

VIRIGINIA, (DC News Now)—The US Department of Transportation awarded the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority $20 million through the RAISE grant program. RAISE, or Rebuilding American Infrastructure Sustainability and Equity, is a program through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan. The money will help fund the Long Bridge Bicycle and Pedestrian Crossing Project. The bridge, which will be […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Fairfax Times

FCPS staff members still fight for their health in mold-related cases

As students and staff at Fairfax County Public Schools prepare to return to the classroom, health issues caused by aging buildings remain a challenge. Teachers in the county are still concerned, and some are battling serious health conditions. For one teacher, the mold exposure has been catastrophic. Not only was...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

