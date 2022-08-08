LUCKETTS, Va. — Droumavalla Farm in the eastern Loudoun County hamlet of Lucketts, Virginia touted itself as one of Loudoun’s newest wineries, largest event spaces and home to some of the best drinking water in the area that it wanted to drill out and bottle up. Now, its owner finds himself facing federal charges for what prosecutors call a more than $100 million credit transaction scheme.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO