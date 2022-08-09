Read full article on original website
‘No survivors’: 3 killed in small plane crash in Marion County
UPDATE AUG 12, 11:25 A.M.: Marion County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jason Bearden confirms that there were no survivors after a small plane crashed in Metz Thursday night. Bearden said that at around 7 p.m., the sheriff’s office was informed of a downed plane, and about 50 minutes later, Mannington and Monongalia County volunteer firefighters […]
Firetruck nearly falls through floor in Belmont County
BROOKSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Brookside Fire Department was already planning to replace their 1934 firehouse. But now it’s urgent. Assistant Fire Chief Allan Ketzell II was backing the fire truck into the garage Wednesday evening when he heard a noise. Thinking he must have hit something, he pulled back out and looked into the […]
WDTV
Crews dispatched to two water rescues in Harrison County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple crews responded to two water rescues in Harrison County Wednesday night. The first rescue happened around 7:20 p.m. on Beech Hollow Rd. just outside of Bridgeport, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Responding crews included Taylor County EMS and Boothsville and Grafton Fire Departments.
WHIZ
Suspect in Custody Following Early Morning Pursuit
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Authorities say a suspect is in custody after an early morning pursuit involving a stolen vehicle. A Muskingum County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle initially stopped but then the suspect drove away from the deputy. The pursuit lasted about thirty minutes...
West Virginia officials investigating plane crash with 3 people on board
METZ, W.Va. (WBOY) – Nexstar has been following reports of an aircraft crashing in Marion County. According to 911 officials, it happened just after 7:00 p.m Thursday when a small plane crashed near the community of Metz, just north of Mannington. At least three people were on board The reporter on the scene said several […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled Aug. 2 in Wood County Magistrate Court. Ages and addresses were redacted by the court. * Brian Ponce of Henderson, N.C., pleaded no contest to a passing violation and driving without a valid license was assessed $350.50 in fines and court costs.
Man dies after crash in Perry County
BEARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck in Perry County on Friday morning. Jerry Ruwodlt, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Ruwodlt was driving north on SR-555 in his motorcycle when he crashed into Matthew Carpenter, […]
2 arrested in Gallia County, Ohio after suspect barricaded in home
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two people in Gallia County are under arrest after a suspect barricaded himself in a home. According to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began Thursday, Aug. 11, when deputies and the U.S. Marshal’s Service Southeast Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team were serving an arrest warrant to a wanted […]
Ripley, West Virginia school damaged by flood waters
RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – Another round of strong storms leaves a big mess for neighbors: this time in Jackson County where roads were impassable and streets looked like rivers. One of the hardest hit areas was Ripley Elementary School. Their gymnasium, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms were filled with puddles and mud. Crews and school staff […]
Ripley residents respond to flash flooding
RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – People in Jackson County are cleaning up after Wednesday night’s flash flooding left them scrambling for safety. “It was just like all of a sudden there was a river back here coming through, and the water was running so fast and hard out there on Viking you couldn’t stand up and […]
WTAP
Parkersburg Police Officer is returning to school
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg City Park Officer is going back to school. Officer Jeremy Pinkerton has spent his summer vacation protecting and interacting with people at the public parks around Parkersburg. This was the first year Parkersburg Police Department had a school resource officer stationed inside the parks. Parkersburg...
UPDATE: Juvenile hit by car near Mason County Fairgrounds
UPDATE: 08/12/2022, 9:25 PM: According to Mason County Dispatchers, several pedestrians were hospitalized after they were hit by a car outside the county fairgrounds Friday evening. Dispatchers say a juvenile was flown to the hospital. No word on their condition at this time. Several others were also taken to the hospital by ambulance. No word […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Washington County Commission talks health care benfits
A request for proposal was approved by the Washington County Board of Commissioners Thursday morning to provide group health insurance and prescription drug benefits to eligible county employees beginning Jan. 1, 2023. “The group health insurance is up again,” said Commissioner Kevin Ritter. “What we’re being told by CEBCO (County...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg man sentenced for Rural King threats
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man who pleaded guilty to making threats at Rural King earlier this year was sentenced Thursday. Michael Adam Roe, 35, recently pleaded guilty to making terroristic threats. He was sentenced by Wood County Circuit Court Judge Jason Wharton to one to three years in prison.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Stop, Look and Learn: AAA, Parkersburg Police Department host crossing guard training
PARKERSBURG — AAA East Central and the Parkersburg Police Department hosted an adult crossing guard training session Thursday at 1 Government Square in Parkersburg. This training session is held each year to allow new crossing guards to learn techniques and procedures to help keep both them and children safe during the school year and to give veteran crossing guards a chance to refresh before school starts.
WTAP
Swimming community concerned with renovations to Southwood Park pool
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A public information meeting was held at the Southwood Park pool Thursday evening to discuss the planned enhancements to the pool that are coming in the fall. The meeting was led by City Engineer Adam Stout and Development Director Ryan Barber. While plans are not finalized,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Meet and Greet: Parkersburg resource officer spends summer in park outreach
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg Police Officer Jeremy Pinkerton usually spends his time at Hamilton Middle School as the resource officer, where he will soon begin his fourth year at the school. However, while school was out this summer he got to do some community interaction within area parks. “We tried...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Dilapidated properties remain big focus for Wood County Commission
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Commission has been able to have six dilapidated houses torn down and properties cleaned up this year with more on the way. On Thursday, the commission discussed the property at 10040 Staunton Turnpike, Walker, with Wood County Compliance Officer Sarah Robinson. Pictures showed trash...
Your Radio Place
Trial set in Muskingum County for Cambridge woman charged with over 150 felonies
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A September trial has been set in the Muskingum County Court for Rhonda Boyd of Cambridge. Boyd was indicted and then arrested in May with over 150 felony charges. She was a former bail bondsman with Anytime Bail Bonds in Cambridge. Her indictment alleged that she...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Misunderstanding leads to deployment of search and rescue teams in Hocking Co.
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — What came in as a call regarding a missing hiker led to a misunderstanding, officials said, and a countywide page for search and rescue teams. Dispatchers in Ross County called for search and rescue along with canines and drones to respond to the area of the Murray City Fire Department in Hocking County around 1:00 a.m.
