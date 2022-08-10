ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

UK weather – live: Heat health warning extended as another hosepipe ban announced

By Joe Middleton and Zoe Tidman
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4buhlj_0hA3yfXp00

A heat health warning has been extended as the UK braces itself for soaring temperatures in a fresh heatwave .

The UK Health Security Agency alert will now run for a day longer until Sunday evening due to the sweltering weather forecast across the weekend.

The heat-health alert serves as an early warning that high temperatures could affect public health.

An extreme heat warning has also been issued by the Met Office , which says hot temperatures are likely to impact vulnerable people’s health and the wider population could also be hit by heat-related illness.

Temperatures are expected soar this week and hit the mid-30s towards the end in a new heatwave that comes just weeks after a record-breaking one in July.

It also follows months of sparse rainfall, which has seen water companies announce hosepipe bans.

Thames Water has now joined other firms in announcing restrictions on hosepipes as dry weather persists.

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

A two-hour ‘monster storm’ will chuck down two full inches of rain tomorrow

Remember that godawful heatwave of just a few days ago? Well, for huge swathes of the UK, all that’s about to get well and truly washed away. The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for Friday, with some areas expected to see two inches of rain in just two hours. We could even see hail. Truly wild stuff.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Health Security Agency#The Met Office
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms

Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
DoYouRemember?

The Farmers’ Almanac Releases Its Winter Predictions For This Year

Summer is winding down and many people are excited about fall activities. However, some are also wondering what this winter will bring. Will it be snowy and cold? Or relatively dry and mild? The Farmers’ Almanac just released its predictions for the 2022/2023 winter season. The editors claim they have been making accurate predictions since 1818 and many people trust their formula.
ENVIRONMENT
1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight

UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Temperatures forecast to soar up to 30C in some parts of Ireland

People across the island of Ireland are bracing themselves for a weekend of high heat, with temperatures set to reach up to 30C in the coming days.Met Eireann has extended its yellow weather warning from Leinster and Munster to all 26 counties. It is set to come into effect on Friday at noon and remain in place until Sunday at 6am.Forecasters said it will be “very warm or hot” on Friday and Saturday, with temperatures of 27-29C.⚠️UPDATE: Status Yellow - High Temperature warning for Ireland ⚠️• Heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable of the population• High Solar UV index•...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

UK braced for extreme heat as millions more face hosepipe ban

The UK is braced for days of extreme temperatures in the latest heatwave, as millions more people face a hosepipe ban in the coming weeks.The Met Office has issued a four-day amber warning for extreme heat in parts of England and Wales for Thursday to Sunday, with temperatures set to climb to 35C or even 36C in some places.The vulnerable are likely to experience adverse health effects and the wider population could also be affected, delays to travel are possible and there is an increased risk of water accidents and fires as more people head to tourist spots.The UK Health...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Temperatures continue to rise as UK grapples with impacts of hot, dry summer

Temperatures are set to climb into the 30s on Thursday (11 August) as parts of the UK face water shortages and fires ahead of a new heatwave.A Met Office amber warning for extreme heat will be in place from tomorrow until Sunday, for parts of England and Wales, with temperatures set to rise to 35C or even 36C in some places.There is also a heat health alert in place from the UK Health Security Agency, with experts advising people to look out for those who are older or considered vulnerable.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ENVIRONMENT
International Business Times

Death Valley Flooding: NASA Satellite Images Show Before And After Storm

Flash floods at Death Valley National Park last week left about 1,000 people stranded, washed debris over roads, and buried cars. New images shared by NASA late Tuesday showed the before and after of the calamity. A complete shutdown of all roads into the park was ordered by authorities to...
ENVIRONMENT
LADbible

Huge summer wasp invasion on the way that could be 'worst in years'

Huge swarms of wasps are set to invade the UK by the end of summer due to the heatwave. Because what could scream summer more than hordes of angry wasps... Experts are now warning Brits to be prepared for the 'sugar-crazy' insects which will arrive in a late summer surge, driven by the end-of-season heatwave.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Severe thunderstorm bends 90m tall wind turbine in half

A massive wind turbine in Oklahoma was left badly damaged after a strong thunderstorm moved through the state earlier this week.Footage shows the massive GE turbine - which once stood at almost 90m tall - bent in half and on fire, as smoke fills the air around it.The incident happened at the Traverse Wind Energy Center - one of America’s biggest windfarms - at around 4:30pm on Tuesday (9 August).A spokesperson for the Public Service Company of Oklahoma said the site has been secured, and there were no injuries.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dont Pay UK: What is it and what do they do?Hull wind turbine catches fire and billows thick black smokePolice hose down horse that collapsed pulling carriage in sweltering New York heat
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Hosepipe Ban Called After Extreme Heat Warning is Issued in the UK

As a new heat wave approaches, Thames Water will restrict hosepipes. In the central and southern areas of the UK, temperatures are expected to surge into the low to mid-30s on Friday and Saturday, according to the Met Office. Amber Heat Warning. Parts of England and Wales have received an...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for hot, humid Friday

Sweat and repeat! It's another day of heat and humidity, along with some drenching downpours later on. A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 8PM today because it will feel like 95-100+ during peak heating.Forecast: Today will see more clouds overall with some brighter breaks at times. It's another hot and humid day with temps in the low 90s. Some spotty showers are possible during the morning hours, then a better bet for showers/t-storms in the afternoon and evening. While an isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out, the biggest threat will be heavy rain that could cause some flooding...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Water companies issue warnings to customers amid drought concerns

Water companies across the UK have issued warnings to consumers amid fears the country is heading for a drought.The National Drought Group moved England into “Prolonged Dry Weather” status, which is the final stage before an official drought, at an emergency meeting last month.According to the Met Office, July 2022 was the driest July for England since 1935, with England getting just 35% of its average rainfall for the month, and Wales 53%.Two water companies have introduced hosepipe bans, and others are encouraging consumers to be mindful of their water usage. The guidelines from each water company in the UK...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Hot dry weather could trigger dangerous landslides and rockfalls, experts warn

As the UK approaches official drought conditions, experts are warning the public to beware of extra risks from rock falls and landslides.The prolonged hot and dry weather means cracks in the solid rocks in cliff faces and in the ground, which have long been filled with sediments, soils and clays, are increasingly likely to shift as their moisture content is lost – a process which can result in sudden cracks and failures.On the Jurassic Coast in Devon, warnings are in place to encourage the public to be cautious close to the cliffs, following a major cliff collapse near Sidmouth.Two...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

787K+
Followers
253K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy