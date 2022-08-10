UK weather – live: Heat health warning extended as another hosepipe ban announced

A heat health warning has been extended as the UK braces itself for soaring temperatures in a fresh heatwave .

The UK Health Security Agency alert will now run for a day longer until Sunday evening due to the sweltering weather forecast across the weekend.

The heat-health alert serves as an early warning that high temperatures could affect public health.

An extreme heat warning has also been issued by the Met Office , which says hot temperatures are likely to impact vulnerable people’s health and the wider population could also be hit by heat-related illness.

Temperatures are expected soar this week and hit the mid-30s towards the end in a new heatwave that comes just weeks after a record-breaking one in July.

It also follows months of sparse rainfall, which has seen water companies announce hosepipe bans.

Thames Water has now joined other firms in announcing restrictions on hosepipes as dry weather persists.