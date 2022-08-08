Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
One person shot by police in Brighton, Alabama; ALEA investigating
BRIGHTON, Ala. — An investigation is underway after a Brighton police officer shot someone Wednesday morning. Learn more in the video above. Brighton Police Chief Larry Woods said the shooting happened in the 3900 block of Mian Street. Details about what led to the shooting haven't been released. The...
ABC 33/40 News
Court records show extensive criminal history for person of interest in arson, homicide
Police have not yet been able to locate 35-year-old Youit DeWitt Jones. Jones is a person of interest in the case of a body found inside a burning abandoned house in the Ensley neighborhood of Birmingham Tuesday morning. Birmingham Police said Jones should be considered armed and dangerous. He is...
wbrc.com
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Brighton. The shooting happened Wednesday, August 10. Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said that around 10:30 a.m., officers with the Brighton Police Department responded to a domestic violence incident. Authorities said the victim was injured by a suspect with a knife.
Birmingham man linked to H2K gang sentenced to federal prison on gun charge
A 23-year-old man who authorities say is linked to a dangerous street gang has been sentenced to federal prison on a gun charge. Deontra Lamar Austin was sentenced to 42 months – 3 ½ years – on a felon in possession of a firearm conviction, according to a joint announcement Wednesday by Northern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and ATF Special Agent in Charge Mickey French.
Domestic violence suspect shot by Brighton police
A man was shot by a Brighton officer when police responded to a domestic dispute Wednesday. Officers were dispatched to a house on Main Street in Brighton just after 9:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they encountered a male suspect armed with a knife. He refused orders to drop the weapon, authorities said.
Woman killed in Bessemer shooting identified
A woman killed in a Bessemer shooting was identified Wednesday morning.
Shooting in Hueytown neighborhood leaves 1 dead
An investigation is underway after a shooting in Hueytown Wednesday night. Hueytown police responded at 7:17 p.m. to the 1000 block of 26th Avenue. Police Chief Mike Yarbrough said the shooting happened at a residence, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether it took place inside or outside. The victim...
wbrc.com
Woman shot and killed in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating the shooting death of a 36-year-old woman. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Kimberly Necole Hartsfield. She was shot and killed August 9, 2022 in the 2600 block of 6th Avenue North. No arrests have been made.
Birmingham man sentenced to more than 3 years on firearm charge
A Birmingham man was sentenced to more than three years in jail on a firearm charge Tuesday.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham attorney accused of trying to smuggle heroin into county jail
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A Birmingham attorney was arrested after allegedly trying to bring drugs into the Jefferson County jail where his client is being held, the sheriff's office said. Learn more in the video above. Jefferson County sheriff's Investigators were alerted on Sunday to a plot to bring...
Police: 12-year-old allegedly shot, killed mother accidentally in Alabama
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Police say a 12-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed his mother accidentally over the weekend in Alabama and tried to cover up what happened. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that on Saturday just after midnight, deputies were called out to a house. When they arrived, they found Ayobiyi Cook, 29, dead.
wbrc.com
Man killed in shooting in Hueytown
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Hueytown Police Department are investigating after a person was shot and killed on August 10, 2022. Police said this happened in the 1000 block of 26th Avenue. Chief Mike Yarbrough said the victim, who is in his 20s, has died. So far, no...
wvtm13.com
Preliminary trial for suspects in murder of 'Cupcake' McKinney pushed back
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The two suspects in the murder of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney are set to be tried for capital murder in state court. However, the preliminary hearing set for Wednesday was pushed back once again. In October 2019, McKinney’s remains were found in a dumpster at...
police.birminghamal.gov
Media Release 160-Homicide Investigation / Multiple People Shot / Exhibition Driving
Homicide Investigation / Multiple People Shot / Exhibition Driving. The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation. The incident occurred on Sunday, August 7, 2022. The victim has been identified as:. Ja’Kia Winston, (19), B/F, of Birmingham, Alabama. At approximately 3:00 AM, North Precinct officers were dispatched to...
wbrc.com
Hueytown PD investigates murder-suicide
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway following a murder-suicide in Hueytown Tuesday. Hueytown PD posted about the incident on their Facebook page, calling it a domestic violence situation. The area was Sunset Drive and Hueytown Drive. No additional information has been provided. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and...
Missing Alabama Dad’s Car Found Near Body in Burning House, Cops Say
A white Toyota Corolla belonging to a missing Birmingham father of four was found Tuesday, just a block away from where Alabama authorities had responded to reports of a house fire hours earlier. Although unidentified human remains were discovered on the property after the flames were extinguished around 3 a.m., police did not immediately comment on a possible link between the two cases, according to AL.com. Family and friends of Nathan Gemeinhart, a 42-year-old man who has been missing since Monday morning, told local media they continued to pray for his reappearance. “We grieve as those with deep hope,” Senior Pastor Charles Johnson of Red Mountain Church told WBRC FOX6. The pastor, who helped set up a GoFundMe to support Gemeinhart’s family, said that the vanished man was “a joy to talk to” and “a peaceful man.”
wvtm13.com
Hueytown PD: Man and woman dead in apparent murder-suicide
HUEYTOWN, Ala. — Authorities in Hueytown, Alabama said a man and woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide Tuesday morning. The Hueytown Police Department said it responded to a report of a person shot on Hueytown Road at 9:13 a.m. Officers arrived to find a man dead in the yard outside the residence.
David Swift pleads not guilty to charge of murder in Karen Swift's death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man charged with killing his ex-wife in a 2011 cold case says he's not guilty. David Swift appeared in a Dyer County court Wednesday morning, after being extradited from Birmingham, Alabama to face a premeditated first-degree murder charge in the death of Karen Swift. Swift...
Arson, death investigation underway in Bush Hills neighborhood
An arson and death investigation are underway after first responders found a body during a search after a house fire Tuesday morning.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham city dealing with gun violence and illegal car exhibition problems
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A 19-year-old woman died in a shooting when an exhibition event went wrong in Birmingham. City officials are working on getting lawmakers' attention to create tougher laws for exhibition driving.
