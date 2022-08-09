Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Removing Confederate memorial would be act of healing, unity
The Georgetown Historical Society's letter to the Cape Gazette published in the Aug. 9 edition is most concerning. The writer(s) relying on a decision made by the society in 2005 offering to erect a monument honoring Delawareans who lost their lives fighting for the Confederacy, and memorialized in the society's agreement in 2007 to allow the Society of Confederate Veterans to "select the flags to be evidenced as part of their memorial in perpetuity," now suggest that based upon that promise they cannot remove the memorial and/or the flags of the Confederacy selected by the SCV.
Cape Gazette
Sussex Republicans set inaugural Freedom Festival Oct. 7-8
Sussex County Republicans are excited to announce the inaugural Freedom Festival set for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8. The family-friendly gathering is a celebration of America and its exceptional constitutional freedoms. The event will kick off at 6 p.m., Friday, with a banquet at the Rusty Rudder in...
WMDT.com
Delaware NAACP condemns Town of Georgetown for pushing ahead with funding museum where confederate flag flies
GEORGETOWN, Del. – The Central Delaware NAACP is speaking out, condemning a recent decision by the Georgetown Town Council to push ahead with funding a local museum where the confederate flag flies. The latest condemnation comes after a check for more than $24,000 was delivered to the Georgetown Historical...
Cape Gazette
Vote for my husband, John ‘Jack’ Bucchioni
As his wife and best friend, I am compelled to make the passionate case for your Democratic Party vote Tuesday, Sept. 13, to be John Bucchioni. Please allow my voice in this rare opportunity to win the coastal Senate 6th District open seat vacated by retiring Republican Ernie Lopez. For...
WBOC
Georgetown Historical Society Receives $24,000 from Town Council
GEORGETOWN, Del. – The controversy surrounding the confederate flag flying at the Georgetown Historical Society’s Marvel Museum continues as the Town of Georgetown gave the GHS $24,000 in funding on Thursday. The Georgetown Town Council voted at their last council meeting in July to give the historical society...
WMDT.com
Georgetown Mayor voids check for historical society over confederate flag controversy
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Controversy over a confederate flag that flies at a local museum in Georgetown has been ignited after funding that was approved by the town’s council has been halted over fears that they could be sued. Georgetown Mayor Bill West says the $24,000 in funding that...
Cape Gazette
Peace Week Delaware seeks 2022 peace pole site
Peace Week Delaware will be observed from Saturday, Oct. 8 through Sunday, Oct. 16. When Peace Week Delaware started in 2016, organizers in Sussex County decided to plant a peace pole as part of the celebration, and the first was installed that year at CAMP Rehoboth on Baltimore Avenue in Rehoboth Beach. Peace poles have been planted yearly ever since.
Cape Gazette
Bravo for Milton Theatre performance
My great granddaughter was in a show at the Milton Theatre. It was unbelievable that those children could do such a good job in a few days. The whole case was good and I say bravo to all of them. They obviously put everything they had into it. The music and children were outstanding! I can’t wait to go back to see another show.
delawarepublic.org
Races to Watch: State Senator Colin Bonini faces two challengers in 16th Senate District GOP primary
Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch” with races in the upcoming September primary, as part of the station’s 2022 election coverage. In Kent County, incumbent Republican Senator Colin Bonini faces not one, but two primary challengers for the state’s 16th Senate District.
WBOC
Controversy Surrounding Georgetown Museum's Confederate Flag Continues
GEORGETOWN, Del. - On Tuesday, the Sussex County Council held a meeting, in which they discussed a $2,000 grant given to the Georgetown Historical Society’s Marvel Museum. The discussion is part of an ongoing controversy surrounding the confederate flag flying on the museum’s grounds. Councilman Mark Schaeffer made...
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 8/12/22
The City of Lewes has discounted the price of the Lewes Line frequent rider card for the rest of the season. The card is now $5 instead of $10 for 12 rides. As of July 31, card sales total 32, with 10 of those sales in July. City Manager Ann...
Cape Gazette
Jusst Sooup Ministries crosses get an upgrade
Crosses in front of Jusst Sooup Ministries on Cool Spring Road south of Milton recently got a facelift thanks to the kindness of nine individuals representing seven churches. After noticing the original crosses needed upgrading, organizer Robert Marshall, with help from Gary White, Travis White, Cody White, Glen Rosenquist, Steve Garyantes, Cliff Stabner, Allen Sangree and Tim Parker, built and installed three new crosses and floodlights in front of the church.
Cape Gazette
The odd and quirky side of Sussex County
Sussex County has a long list of oddities and things that make it unique. If you've ever driven down Eagle Crest Road off Route 1 north of Lewes, you've seen a strange-looking structure that resembles a flying saucer. Located just outside Hudson Fields, the Futuro House was supposed to be the home of the future, but only about 100 were sold worldwide during the late 1960s into the early 1970s.
Cape Gazette
History Book Festival authors to address a range of topics Sept. 24
Freedom, fitness and faith are among the topics authors will discuss Saturday, Sept. 24, during the Sixth Annual History Book Festival in Lewes. The following authors are among the 20 who will speak about their latest works of historical nonfiction and fiction during the festival. “Joan: A Novel of Joan...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City’s Sun & Surf Cinema donating recliners
The heated reclining seats that gave movie-goers a comfortable spot to watch the latest releases at the Sun & Surf Cinema the past several years are up for grabs. Officials with Fox Theatres, the company that owns the shuttering 143rd Street eight-plex, announced in a news release this week that they will be donating the facility’s more than 200 electric, heated recliners to local community organizations.
Cape Gazette
Eat Fresh and Easy with Local Delmarva Fare
Last week we posted the first in our Delaware-inspired cuisine series with a very special crab cake recipe from one of our Lewes neighbors. One key point we made was that buying fresh local crab meat and adding a few ingredients can create a great main dish that’s a lot cheaper and much less labor-intensive than steaming or boiling whole crabs and picking out the meat yourself.
severnaparkvoice.com
Lauren's Law: Beach Day
It was August 2018, and my tiny family decided to start a new tradition. I say “tiny” because my first-born daughter, Charlotte, was only 8 weeks old when we decided to do our first family beach day at Bethany Beach in Delaware. We were a little over two...
Cape Gazette
Crime thriller author Richard Zappa to sign books Aug. 14
Novelist Richard Zappa will be signing copies of his latest crime drama thriller, “Double Indemnity,” from 12 to 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14, at Browseabout Books in Rehoboth Beach. In “Double Indemnity,” New Orleans homicide detective Jo Crowder finds a link between a series of seemingly random deaths...
Cape Gazette
Don’t worry; be happy (hour)
Every so often I host a radio show segment called “Delmarvalous Bartenders.” For about an hour, I explore the backstory of these hardworking men and women who, from one minute to the next, can go from being a chemist to a counselor to a host to a social director to a confidant – and even the occasional personal chauffeur. (We won’t go into how I know that – David Engel and Hari Cameron, you are both sworn to secrecy!)
Cape Gazette
SeeShore Fest aims to top $100,000 in donations
In March 2013, Heather Napolitano was watching a basketball game when she realized she couldn’t see the score with her left eye. She spent a year bouncing around among multiple doctors who offered different diagnoses, most of them wrong, she said. “There was only one consistent thing every doctor...
