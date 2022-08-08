ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie View, TX

pvpanthers.com

Four Receive 2022 Preseason All-Conference Honors

PRAIRIE VIEW – Senior Andrea Nugent was named the preseason Southwestern Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the year, while also earning first team nods. The defending SWAC champions had a total of four earning preseason honors. Senior midfielder Lesa Griffin, also earned first team honors. Senior defender Megan Howell...
pvpanthers.com

Lessa Named as Lady Panthers New Head Soccer Coach

PRAIRIE VIEW – Christiane Lessa, has been named the new head coach of the Prairie View A&M University women's soccer team announced by the Director of Athletics Dr. Donald R. Reed. "I am excited that coach Lessa has accepted the position as the head women's soccer coach here at...
