GARAGE SALE
LARGE GARAGE SALE 4246 LYONS FALLS ROAD LYONS FALLS THURS 11TH FRIDAY THE 12TH SAT 13TH AND SUNDAY THE 14, 8 TO 5 EACH DAYS WAY TO MUCH TO LIST.
Furnace Oneida
Used 10 yrs w records then stored nice shape w Beckett burner $400 315_301_4047 number four rd.
Lake Effect Tech makes adjustments to annual back-pack drive by installing a Chinese Auction Scholarship Fundraiser
LOWVILLE AND BOONVILLE- After 8-years of very successful back-pack drives, Lake Effect Tech is making some adjustments to their annual efforts of reaching out and making a difference for local students. Although kids will still be able to walk away with a back-pack, owner and event organizer Josh Fitzgerald tells...
As summer marches towards Fall, snowmobilers are encouraged to start considering membership for local clubs
TURIN- The proposed measure to increase the schedule of snowmobile registration fees in New York has passed in the Assembly, but still awaits further action in the Senate's Committee. As summer approaches fall, snowmobile enthusiasts are encouraging riders both here and home and those who come from afar to start...
Boonville-Oneida County Fair showcases attendance increase for 2022
BOONVILLE- The 134th annual Boonville-Oneida County Fair is in the books and fair officials are happy to reveal this year an increase for attendance. From Tuesday, July 26 through Sunday, July 31, the fairgrounds witnessed 46,559 attendees flock through the gates, which is just over a 15% increase from prior numbers, according to the fair office.
Traditional auction returns for 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days
BOONVILLE- Rain or shine, the 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days returns to Boonville this August 19-21 at the Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds. Arriving with the field days this year will be the traditional Woodsmen's Auction, aimed for the morning of Friday, August 19 - with previews available Thursday, August 18 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the morning of from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m.
John P. Teal Jr.
BRANTINGHAM – John P. Teal Jr., 90, passed away on Wednesday morning, August 10, 2022 at Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Mary and Wayne Ernst, Jacqueline and Robert Aden, Margaret “Podgie” Gorczyca, Nancy and Keith Mooney, Michael and Kimberly Teal, Terry and William Kohl, and Joseph and Robin Teal; 15 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Robert J. and Jean Teal, Edward J. Teal; a sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Gerald Van Nest; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Agnes “Porky” Teal, who passed away on January 24, 2018; a son, John Teal, who died in infancy; a daughter and son-in-law, Jenny Lou (Teal) Halko and David Halko; a son-in-law, Rodney Gorczyca; a brother, Donald Teal; a sister and her husband, Mary and Donald Lenahan, and a sister-in-law, Patricia Teal.
Barbara H, Grabauskas
Forestport- Barbara H, Grabauskas, 79, wife of the late Andrew, passed away after a short illness on Monday, August 8, 2022, at St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital, New Hartford, while surrounded by the love of her family. Barbara was born on May 8, 1943, in Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk County,...
State Police: Three injured in Tuesday evening accident in Lyons Falls
WEST TURIN- The New York State Police say three people were injured in an accident Tuesday evening in Southern Lewis County. Investigators say there were two drivers involved. Troopers are reporting the accident took place at the intersection of State Route 12 and Cherry Street in Lyons Falls, NY. Emergency...
NYSP: Man charged with menacing a police officer in town of Ohio
OHIO- A local man is accused of numerous offenses, including felonies, all stemming from complaints of a menacing incident earlier this week. George E. Blackshear, 73, of Cold Brook, NY was arrested Wednesday morning by the New York State Police (Herkimer). He is officially charged with two felony counts of criminally possessing a weapon in the second-degree (loaded firearm), along with anther felony count of menacing a police officer and a misdemeanor count of criminally possessing a weapon in the fourth-degree (w/intent to use).
One suspect caught, another flees from alleged storage unit burglary in Rome, Deputies say
ROME- A Mohawk Valley man is faced with felony burglary charges for allegedly breaking into a series of storage units, authorities say. Richard W. Cayton, 31, of Rome, NY was arrested Thursday by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say he is officially charged with two felony counts of burglary in the third-degree.
Ongoing meth investigations result in arrest, charges filed against five Lewis County residents
LEWIS COUNTY, NY- Five North Country people are all faced with various drug related accusations, stemming from ongoing meth investigations. On Wednesday, the Lewis County Drug Task Force announced the arrest of Lucas W. Dafoe, 32, of Port Leyden, NY for criminal sale and possession of a controlled substance in the third-degree, along with criminal sale and possession of a controlled substance in the fifth-degree.
Hinckley man accused of intoxicated driving in Oneida County, Troopers say
TRENTON- A local man is accused of intoxicated driving in Oneida County, authorities say. James W. Mickett, 74, of Hinckley, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen) shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
Oneida County home invasion: One suspect still at large while two others jailed on numerous charges, police say
ROME- A local suspect is still at large, while two others are being held behind bars in the wake of a home invasion Monday in Oneida County. It was shortly after midnight when Rome City Police were called out to check on a house at 729 W. Liberty Street after dispatchers received a 9-1-1 hang-up call.
Troopers: Local man charged in town of Lee domestic dispute
LEE- A man from Oneida County is faced with various accusations stemming from complaints of a domestic incident earlier this week, authorities say. Matthew A. Bush, 25, of Lee, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lee) Thursday afternoon. He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of menacing in the second-degree (weapon), criminal obstruction of breathing and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth-degree (w/intent to use).
North Country man charged with felony offense in wake of shoplifting investigation
LERAY- A North Country man is faced with a felony offense in the wake of a shoplifting investigation, authorities say. Travis J. Dailey, 38, of Carthage, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Watertown) Thursday afternoon. He is officially charged with one felony count of grand larceny in the fourth-degree (property value exceeding $1,000).
Man charged with DWI in Trenton, State Police says
TRENTON- A local man is accused of intoxicated driving in Oneida County, authorities say. William J. Coopy, 59, of Prospect, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen) Thursday night. He is formally charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1%).
