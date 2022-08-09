BRANTINGHAM – John P. Teal Jr., 90, passed away on Wednesday morning, August 10, 2022 at Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Mary and Wayne Ernst, Jacqueline and Robert Aden, Margaret “Podgie” Gorczyca, Nancy and Keith Mooney, Michael and Kimberly Teal, Terry and William Kohl, and Joseph and Robin Teal; 15 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Robert J. and Jean Teal, Edward J. Teal; a sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Gerald Van Nest; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Agnes “Porky” Teal, who passed away on January 24, 2018; a son, John Teal, who died in infancy; a daughter and son-in-law, Jenny Lou (Teal) Halko and David Halko; a son-in-law, Rodney Gorczyca; a brother, Donald Teal; a sister and her husband, Mary and Donald Lenahan, and a sister-in-law, Patricia Teal.

LYONS FALLS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO