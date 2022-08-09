Read full article on original website
Watertown Farm & Craft Market: Heidelberg Bread
ABC50 and the Watertown Farm & Craft Market are highlighting vendors at the local market through the summer season. Check out Heidelberg Bread by Dave Bunce and visit the Watertown Farm & Craft Market each Wednesday through October 5.
Lake Effect Tech makes adjustments to annual back-pack drive by installing a Chinese Auction Scholarship Fundraiser
LOWVILLE AND BOONVILLE- After 8-years of very successful back-pack drives, Lake Effect Tech is making some adjustments to their annual efforts of reaching out and making a difference for local students. Although kids will still be able to walk away with a back-pack, owner and event organizer Josh Fitzgerald tells...
Canton’s Remington Trail temporarily closed
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Remington Trail in Canton is temporarily closed. According to the Village of Canton, the trail will be closed on Thursday, August 11 for wild parsnip abatement. This effort began at 4 a.m. on Thursday and will continue for 24 hours. All questions should be...
Jefferson County SPCA: Playful Jaxx
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jaxx is a 5-year-old pit bull who was surrendered to the Jefferson County SPCA some time ago. Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says the staff affectionately call him “Bubba.”. She says Jaxx has a history of biting, so he should go to a home with...
5 Fun and Free Things to Do in Central New York This Weekend
Nobody wants to say it, but the end of summer is near. You've got to cherish those last few weekends while you can! If your calendar is open and your wallet is empty, below are 5 free things you can do in Central New York this weekend:. CRAFTS, DRAFTS &...
Grand Opening Of Camper’s Village In Fulton Announced
FULTON – Wilkins RV is proud to announce the grand opening of Camper’s Village at its Fulton location. Campers Village is CNY’s only wooded RV Showroom where you can view 50 RVs through the unique experience of an actual campground setting. On August 19 and 20, Wilkins...
As summer marches towards Fall, snowmobilers are encouraged to start considering membership for local clubs
TURIN- The proposed measure to increase the schedule of snowmobile registration fees in New York has passed in the Assembly, but still awaits further action in the Senate's Committee. As summer approaches fall, snowmobile enthusiasts are encouraging riders both here and home and those who come from afar to start...
Enjoy The City Of Rome New York Celebrating The End Of Summer Carnival
If you're looking for family fun to end summer with, the City of Rome has you covered. The City of Rome invites you to the End Of The Summer Carnival happening on Wednesday, August 17th at Franklyn Field in Rome. The city promises it'll be a day packed full of fun:
Boonville-Oneida County Fair showcases attendance increase for 2022
BOONVILLE- The 134th annual Boonville-Oneida County Fair is in the books and fair officials are happy to reveal this year an increase for attendance. From Tuesday, July 26 through Sunday, July 31, the fairgrounds witnessed 46,559 attendees flock through the gates, which is just over a 15% increase from prior numbers, according to the fair office.
Watertown apartment complex sells for $3.5M
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown apartment complex has sold for $3.5 million. Jake Johnson, Matt Waldroff and Ben Waldroff are partnering on the deal for Clinton Court Apartments. The 42-unit complex is on the first block of Clinton Street in Watertown. Johnson tells 7 News the group closed...
Dogs rescued from Watertown apartment fire
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Firefighters rescued two dogs from a fire at an apartment in Watertown Wednesday evening. First responders were called to a report of an air conditioning unit on fire at 1229 Faichney Drive at Ontario Village apartments around 7 p.m. Crews found smoke coming from the...
Gas in Boonville is upwards of $4.70, while gas near Syracuse is only $4.10 - Why such the gap in price range? We asked and are waiting to find out
BOONVILLE- On Tuesday, gas prices in the village of Boonville, NY were nearly at $4.70 per-gallon. Just north in Lowville, prices were hovering near $4.60 per-gallon and in Old Forge, NY, gas prices were near $4.90. Fuel prices have gone up steadily since last-year, but with a sharp increase over...
FOLLOW UP: Shootin’ Traps for Trips Raises $4,500 for Volunteer Transportation Center
CARTHAGE- The tenth annual Shootin' Traps for Trips fundraiser for the Volunteer Transportation Center (VTC) was another big success, according to officials. Held back on July 23 at the Carthage Rod & Gun Club, this year's event saw 89 participants and raised more than $4,500 to benefit transportation of clients in Jefferson and Lewis Counties.
SUV crashes into Watertown building
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A vehicle crashed into a building in Watertown Wednesday morning. Reports of a white SUV crashing into the back of a warehouse at 800 Starbuck Avenue came through around 5:30 a.m. Guilfoyle Ambulance personnel treated the driver at the scene. Officials say no charges are...
Rangers fight to contain wildfire in Adirondacks, drown out another that destroyed a lean-to
A wildfire has been smoldering on five to six acres of North Hudson forest land for three days, reported the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The fire is not a threat to the public or any buildings but is “currently not fully contained,” according to a Wednesday morning DEC press release.
John P. Teal Jr.
BRANTINGHAM – John P. Teal Jr., 90, passed away on Wednesday morning, August 10, 2022 at Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Mary and Wayne Ernst, Jacqueline and Robert Aden, Margaret “Podgie” Gorczyca, Nancy and Keith Mooney, Michael and Kimberly Teal, Terry and William Kohl, and Joseph and Robin Teal; 15 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Robert J. and Jean Teal, Edward J. Teal; a sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Gerald Van Nest; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Agnes “Porky” Teal, who passed away on January 24, 2018; a son, John Teal, who died in infancy; a daughter and son-in-law, Jenny Lou (Teal) Halko and David Halko; a son-in-law, Rodney Gorczyca; a brother, Donald Teal; a sister and her husband, Mary and Donald Lenahan, and a sister-in-law, Patricia Teal.
Potentially deadly Eastern Equine Encephalitis found in upstate New York mosquitoes
Potentially deadly Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been discovered in mosquitoes in upstate New York. The infected insects were collected from a trap in the town of Sullivan, according to the Madison County Health Department. It’s the first sign of the virus in Madison County this summer. EEE was recently detected...
Barbara H, Grabauskas
Forestport- Barbara H, Grabauskas, 79, wife of the late Andrew, passed away after a short illness on Monday, August 8, 2022, at St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital, New Hartford, while surrounded by the love of her family. Barbara was born on May 8, 1943, in Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk County,...
NY authorities investigating fatal transfer station accident
LONG LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York authorities are investigating after a man was crushed by a trash container at a Hamilton County transfer facility Monday. It happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Long Lake transfer station. New York State Police say the 47-year-old male was standing near the loading container when a cable snapped, causing the container to roll back towards the trash compactor, pinning him between the two.
47-year-old man killed in accident at Adirondack town trash transfer station
Long Lake, N.Y. — A 47-year-old man died Monday when he was pinned between a loading container and trash compactor at a town trash transfer station in the Adirondacks, troopers said. At 9:37 a.m. officers arrived at the Long Lake Transfer Station at 8180 State Route 28 North, according...
