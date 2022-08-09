ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
informnny.com

Watertown Farm & Craft Market: Heidelberg Bread

ABC50 and the Watertown Farm & Craft Market are highlighting vendors at the local market through the summer season. Check out Heidelberg Bread by Dave Bunce and visit the Watertown Farm & Craft Market each Wednesday through October 5.
WATERTOWN, NY
informnny.com

Canton’s Remington Trail temporarily closed

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Remington Trail in Canton is temporarily closed. According to the Village of Canton, the trail will be closed on Thursday, August 11 for wild parsnip abatement. This effort began at 4 a.m. on Thursday and will continue for 24 hours. All questions should be...
CANTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Jefferson County SPCA: Playful Jaxx

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jaxx is a 5-year-old pit bull who was surrendered to the Jefferson County SPCA some time ago. Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says the staff affectionately call him “Bubba.”. She says Jaxx has a history of biting, so he should go to a home with...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lowville, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Music#Entertain#Classic Rock#Music Radio#The North Country
flackbroadcasting.com

Boonville-Oneida County Fair showcases attendance increase for 2022

BOONVILLE- The 134th annual Boonville-Oneida County Fair is in the books and fair officials are happy to reveal this year an increase for attendance. From Tuesday, July 26 through Sunday, July 31, the fairgrounds witnessed 46,559 attendees flock through the gates, which is just over a 15% increase from prior numbers, according to the fair office.
wwnytv.com

Watertown apartment complex sells for $3.5M

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown apartment complex has sold for $3.5 million. Jake Johnson, Matt Waldroff and Ben Waldroff are partnering on the deal for Clinton Court Apartments. The 42-unit complex is on the first block of Clinton Street in Watertown. Johnson tells 7 News the group closed...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Dogs rescued from Watertown apartment fire

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Firefighters rescued two dogs from a fire at an apartment in Watertown Wednesday evening. First responders were called to a report of an air conditioning unit on fire at 1229 Faichney Drive at Ontario Village apartments around 7 p.m. Crews found smoke coming from the...
WATERTOWN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Gas in Boonville is upwards of $4.70, while gas near Syracuse is only $4.10 - Why such the gap in price range? We asked and are waiting to find out

BOONVILLE- On Tuesday, gas prices in the village of Boonville, NY were nearly at $4.70 per-gallon. Just north in Lowville, prices were hovering near $4.60 per-gallon and in Old Forge, NY, gas prices were near $4.90. Fuel prices have gone up steadily since last-year, but with a sharp increase over...
BOONVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Music
wwnytv.com

SUV crashes into Watertown building

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A vehicle crashed into a building in Watertown Wednesday morning. Reports of a white SUV crashing into the back of a warehouse at 800 Starbuck Avenue came through around 5:30 a.m. Guilfoyle Ambulance personnel treated the driver at the scene. Officials say no charges are...
WATERTOWN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

John P. Teal Jr.

BRANTINGHAM – John P. Teal Jr., 90, passed away on Wednesday morning, August 10, 2022 at Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Mary and Wayne Ernst, Jacqueline and Robert Aden, Margaret “Podgie” Gorczyca, Nancy and Keith Mooney, Michael and Kimberly Teal, Terry and William Kohl, and Joseph and Robin Teal; 15 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Robert J. and Jean Teal, Edward J. Teal; a sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Gerald Van Nest; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Agnes “Porky” Teal, who passed away on January 24, 2018; a son, John Teal, who died in infancy; a daughter and son-in-law, Jenny Lou (Teal) Halko and David Halko; a son-in-law, Rodney Gorczyca; a brother, Donald Teal; a sister and her husband, Mary and Donald Lenahan, and a sister-in-law, Patricia Teal.
LYONS FALLS, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Barbara H, Grabauskas

Forestport- Barbara H, Grabauskas, 79, wife of the late Andrew, passed away after a short illness on Monday, August 8, 2022, at St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital, New Hartford, while surrounded by the love of her family. Barbara was born on May 8, 1943, in Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk County,...
FORESTPORT, NY
WCAX

NY authorities investigating fatal transfer station accident

LONG LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York authorities are investigating after a man was crushed by a trash container at a Hamilton County transfer facility Monday. It happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Long Lake transfer station. New York State Police say the 47-year-old male was standing near the loading container when a cable snapped, causing the container to roll back towards the trash compactor, pinning him between the two.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy