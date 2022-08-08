ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WBKO

Countdown to Kickoff: Warren Central Dragons

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue our Countdown to Kickoff previews with a look at the Warren Central Dragons. The goal has been the same as its been the last six seasons, win a game. The last time the Dragons saw a “W” in the win column was October 16, 2015, against Warren East, but head coach Mark Nelson is not worried about the past.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Countdown to Kickoff: Butler County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue our Countdown to Kickoff coverage with a look at the Butler County Bears led by head coach Brandon Embry. 2021 was a massive improvement for the Bears, going from 2-5 in 2020, to 6-4 in 2021 with an appearance in the Class 2A Playoffs.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Danny Carothers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. Danny Carothers is known as the person you can always count on. “Danny is an inspiring human being, and I’m proud to call him my friend,” says Maura Gerard, a friend of Carothers.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Sensational for Saturday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday was FANTASTIC! Temps were cooler, and humidity levels dropped drastically. The pleasant weather extends into Saturday!. Saturday morning will start off in the 50s, the coolest readings we’ve experienced since June 29th! The rest of the day looks great with more sunshine and pleasantly warm temps. Sunday looks warmer and slightly more humid. We’ll have a slight chance for a stray shower late Sunday morning, mainly NE of Bowling Green. Most places will get through the day dry, though.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
City
Russellville, KY
City
Glasgow, KY
City
Field, KY
Local
Kentucky Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
KFVS12

Cattle disease detected in Ky.

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. A release from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture states the disease has been...
HART COUNTY, KY
WBKO

A fantastic Friday forecast

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lower humidity is moving in by the minute!. Lower humidity and cooler temperatures take over today. Saturday morning will start off in the 50s, the coolest readings we’ve experienced since June 29th!. Saturday looks great with more sunshine and pleasantly warm temps. Sunday will...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Marshalls to open store in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. – Marshalls will open a location at Barren River Plaza on Aug. 25. According to a release by the company, the store will offer a selection of merchandise in the categories of women, men, juniors, kids, shoes, accessories, home, pet, beauty and more. “Our newest store in...
GLASGOW, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling#Countdown#Kroger Field#American Football#Paducah Tilghman
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Bowling Green KY You Must Try

Are you looking for the best restaurants in Bowling Green, KY? You have come to the right place! One of the best things about traveling is finding new food to indulge in! Whether you are vegan, vegetarian, or will eat anything, we have found something for you!. Traveling within the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Watson pours in on perspective as manager at Glasgow Water Company

GLASGOW — Joe Watson grew up with a firm grasp on hard work as the son of an Adair County plumber. That same white knuckling grasp provided the foundation for an engineering career and his latest promotion at the Glasgow Water Company. Watson took over leadership at the GWC...
GLASGOW, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
lakercountry.com

Two-vehicle collision in Salem community sends two to hospital

A two-vehicle collision in the Salem community sent two individuals to the hospital Thursday morning. According to Russell County Sheriff Derek Polston, the collision occurred Thursday morning sometime around 9 a.m. off Highway 910 in the Salem community when a 2001 Chevy Cobalt operated by Matthew Green of Russell Springs collided head-on with a 2012 Cadillac being operated by Donald Lucas of Ohio.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Power restored in Warren Co. area after storms

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday afternoon storms caused some power outages in the Warren County area. Warren RECC said most of the outages were in the Smiths Grove area, and almost all of the initial power outages have been restored. BGMU also reports only one outage in Warren County.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Benefit held for BGPD family after tragic loss

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police and Fire Department rallied behind an officer, Benjamin Craig, at a fundraising event after his family suffered a tragic loss. His 2-year old daughter, Natalie Craig, lost her life suddenly after experiencing unexpected medical problems. At the fundraiser, organizers sold ‘Peppa...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

BCHS students could face public offense action if caught with vape on campus

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials say there were nearly 500 incidents of students caught vaping at school in Barren County from grades seven through 12 last year. “I don’t agree with vaping, I’ve talked to my grandson, and you know, we talked about it and and how bad it is,” says Freddie Wilkerson of the compliance letter sent home regarding being caught at school with vapor products.
WBKO

Sister duo uses art to raise funds to help flood victims in EKY

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 17-year-old Chaney Genter, a junior at Bowling Green High School, is using her artistic ability to help families in Eastern Kentucky who have been affected by flooding. “As soon as I heard about the flooding, I automatically wanted to help,” said Chaney Genter. “I hated...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Fine Weather for Friday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday started with plenty of clouds with a little light rain. Sunshine then took over Thursday afternoon. Expect more bright skies for Friday, with humidity levels taking a drastic drop!. A Canadian cold front rolls through late tonight, sending in a cooler, more comfortable air...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy