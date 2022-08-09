Read full article on original website
missiontimescourier.com
Allied Gardens/Grantville Community Council: What is the future for Grantville?
We moved to San Diego in 1961. I don’t have much recollection of Grantville as it was then but I remember Mission Valley dairy pastures, buying milk and eggs at Golden Arrow, and a truck farm in front of the Mission (along Friars Road before realignment). Zoned for light...
525 Olive, Highest Residential Building in SD, Celebrates Grand Opening in Bankers Hill
Developers and city officials Thursday celebrated the opening of 525 Olive, a $100.2 million luxury apartment building with panoramic views of Balboa Park, downtown and the bay. At 20 stories in its elevated Bankers Hill location, the complex is the highest residential building in San Diego with rents starting at...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Homeowners Can Install Solar at Little to No Cost Thanks to New Program
San Diego residents who want to install solar energy systems in their homes will be able to do so at little to no cost thanks to the new San Diego Solar Equity Program. As part of its franchise Energy Cooperation agreement with the City of San Diego, San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) is dedicating $10 million in shareholder funds toward an equity-focused incentive program.
NBC San Diego
Pickleball Battle Brews on Point Loma Tennis Courts
It's not just alliteration to call pickleball players passionate. People who are fond of the game — which occupies a space about the size of a quarter of a tennis court and is played with something resembling a whiffle ball and paddles rather than rackets — often come from a tennis background, though pickleball is much more forgiving to the endurance-challenged.
kusi.com
Kevin Faulconer weighs in on recently approved San Diego Climate Action Plan
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s unanimously approved Climate Action Plan sets community goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2035. Kevin Faulconer, once mayor of San Diego, thinks the action plan may be too ambitious but agrees that San Diego needs to make environmentally conscious adjustments.
fabulousarizona.com
JSX Announces Non-Stop Flights Between Phoenix and San Diego
JSX has announced non-stop flights between Phoenix and San Diego twice daily, kicking off August 18. Introductory fares for the world’s only five-star hop-on jet service start from $179 one-way. In addition to the nonflight flights between Phoenix and San Diego, one additional flight per day will also be...
cohaitungchi.com
17 Free Things to Do in San Diego
Which Free Things to Do in San Diego Are You Going to Try?. Whether it’s the miles of beautiful Pacific beaches, the cultured cuisine, or the idyllic year-round weather that brings you to San Diego, you’re in for a good time at one of the best cities in the United States. Even better, the list of free things to do in San Diego is a long one.
San Diego Business Journal
Amber Frankhuizen Has a Passion for Marketing
Real estate developers are pros when it comes to building everything from the apartment towers that are changing the skyline of downtown San Diego to single-family homes. But when it comes to making a name for themselves and establishing a brand identity, that’s another matter entirely. Amber Frankhuizen means...
sandiegomagazine.com
North County's Latest Residential Development
Carlsbad’s latest modern eye candy takes its cues from Sea Ranch, an iconic collection of mid-century dwellings designed to complement the rugged Northern California coastline. With wedge-shaped forms, pitched roofs, and cedar cladding, the 13 standalone homes at Laguna Row give off a cool ’70s vibe. “It’s set...
sandiegoville.com
Sam The Cooking Guy Drops Out Of Former Buster Beach House Space In San Diego's Seaport Village
San Diego Internet celebrity Sam "The Cooking Guy" Zien is no longer moving forward with his full-service restaurant at the former Buster's Beach House space in Seaport Village. In January 2020, it was announced that the 30-year-old Buster's Beach House would soon close in Seaport Village to be replaced by...
San Diego Business Journal
Nominate Now - Top 50 Latino Leaders of Influence 2022
SDBJ is honoring the Top 50 Latino Leaders of Influence in San Diego. We are proud to support Latino leaders by acknowledging their contributions and commitment in our business community. Help us celebrate these industry leaders by nominating them for this special recognition.
ranchosantafereview.com
San Diego Botanic Garden to host international Lightscape exhibition
For many years, the San Diego Botanic Garden has held a homegrown holiday lighting display during December. Now the Encinitas attraction is cranking up the dial to host the megawatt international attraction Lightscape. The large-scale lighting spectacle — which has been produced at public gardens around the world — will run Nov. 18 through Jan. 1 at the 37-acre property in Encinitas.
NBC San Diego
Local Makes Journey From Chick-Fil-A Worker to San Diego's First Black Franchise Owner
Amber Thomas is blazing a unique, very San Diego path in San Diego County. Thomas, who calls Spring Valley home, is the county's first Black owner and operator of a Chick-Fil-A franchise, which opened on opened July 7 on state Route 125 and Jamacha Road. “The journey began at a...
Fast Casual
Mendocino Farms opens 50th unit
Mendocino Farms, a fast casual serving sandwiches and salads, is rolling out its 50th location next week in San Diego's North County in Encinitas at 268 N. El Camino Real. "We've always stayed true to being a neighborhood gathering spot for fresh, flavorful food, so the family-friendly community of Encinitas is the perfect place for Mendocino Farms to grow in San Diego," CEO Kevin Miles said in a company press release. "We're excited to help more North County residents eat well with our high-quality ingredients, and we look forward to celebrating the opening of our 50th location with them later this month."
The Best San Diego Hikes for Your Next Coastal Adventure
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. From our partners at Backpacker Magazine. San Diego might be famous for its sunny climate, surf scene, and fish tacos, but...
Community plan draft shows aerial skyways, urban development in Mira Mesa
A long-term Mira Mesa Community Plan Draft proposes the future of the San Diego neighborhood for the next 20 to 30 years.
Exploring San Diego: Things to do Aug. 11 - 14
There are plenty of things happening around the county this weekend, from Chula Vista up to Escondido.
sandiegomagazine.com
San Diego's First Truly Local Beer
A coalition of California-based businesses have united with one goal: create San Diego’s first estate beer. Estate beers are brews created with purely hyper-local ingredients to showcase the specific terroir of a region. They remain extraordinarily rare due to challenges like varying growing conditions, climate change, and crop availability. But for those who manage to grow, process, and brew beer in one place, the results can wholly encapsulate the concept of “local.”
Coast News
New Restaurant Row owner proposes mixed-use project at site
SAN MARCOS — The new owner of the Old California Restaurant Row property in San Marcos has applied to develop over 200 housing units and 10,000 square feet of new commercial space on a portion of the site still home to several businesses. Located along West San Marcos Boulevard...
presidiosentinel.com
No Longer America’s Finest City?
It saddens me when I am reminded of the time and resources spent developing a campaign message for San Diego’s guests and residents. It’s obvious to me and others that we’re no longer able to use this statement: San Diego – America’s Finest City!. That’s...
