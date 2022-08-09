Mendocino Farms, a fast casual serving sandwiches and salads, is rolling out its 50th location next week in San Diego's North County in Encinitas at 268 N. El Camino Real. "We've always stayed true to being a neighborhood gathering spot for fresh, flavorful food, so the family-friendly community of Encinitas is the perfect place for Mendocino Farms to grow in San Diego," CEO Kevin Miles said in a company press release. "We're excited to help more North County residents eat well with our high-quality ingredients, and we look forward to celebrating the opening of our 50th location with them later this month."

ENCINITAS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO