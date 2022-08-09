ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

San Diego Homeowners Can Install Solar at Little to No Cost Thanks to New Program

San Diego residents who want to install solar energy systems in their homes will be able to do so at little to no cost thanks to the new San Diego Solar Equity Program. As part of its franchise Energy Cooperation agreement with the City of San Diego, San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) is dedicating $10 million in shareholder funds toward an equity-focused incentive program.
NBC San Diego

Pickleball Battle Brews on Point Loma Tennis Courts

It's not just alliteration to call pickleball players passionate. People who are fond of the game — which occupies a space about the size of a quarter of a tennis court and is played with something resembling a whiffle ball and paddles rather than rackets — often come from a tennis background, though pickleball is much more forgiving to the endurance-challenged.
fabulousarizona.com

JSX Announces Non-Stop Flights Between Phoenix and San Diego

JSX has announced non-stop flights between Phoenix and San Diego twice daily, kicking off August 18. Introductory fares for the world’s only five-star hop-on jet service start from $179 one-way. In addition to the nonflight flights between Phoenix and San Diego, one additional flight per day will also be...
cohaitungchi.com

17 Free Things to Do in San Diego

Which Free Things to Do in San Diego Are You Going to Try?. Whether it’s the miles of beautiful Pacific beaches, the cultured cuisine, or the idyllic year-round weather that brings you to San Diego, you’re in for a good time at one of the best cities in the United States. Even better, the list of free things to do in San Diego is a long one.
San Diego Business Journal

Amber Frankhuizen Has a Passion for Marketing

Real estate developers are pros when it comes to building everything from the apartment towers that are changing the skyline of downtown San Diego to single-family homes. But when it comes to making a name for themselves and establishing a brand identity, that’s another matter entirely. Amber Frankhuizen means...
sandiegomagazine.com

North County's Latest Residential Development

Carlsbad’s latest modern eye candy takes its cues from Sea Ranch, an iconic collection of mid-century dwellings designed to complement the rugged Northern California coastline. With wedge-shaped forms, pitched roofs, and cedar cladding, the 13 standalone homes at Laguna Row give off a cool ’70s vibe. “It’s set...
San Diego Business Journal

Nominate Now - Top 50 Latino Leaders of Influence 2022

SDBJ is honoring the Top 50 Latino Leaders of Influence in San Diego. We are proud to support Latino leaders by acknowledging their contributions and commitment in our business community. Help us celebrate these industry leaders by nominating them for this special recognition.
ranchosantafereview.com

San Diego Botanic Garden to host international Lightscape exhibition

For many years, the San Diego Botanic Garden has held a homegrown holiday lighting display during December. Now the Encinitas attraction is cranking up the dial to host the megawatt international attraction Lightscape. The large-scale lighting spectacle — which has been produced at public gardens around the world — will run Nov. 18 through Jan. 1 at the 37-acre property in Encinitas.
Fast Casual

Mendocino Farms opens 50th unit

Mendocino Farms, a fast casual serving sandwiches and salads, is rolling out its 50th location next week in San Diego's North County in Encinitas at 268 N. El Camino Real. "We've always stayed true to being a neighborhood gathering spot for fresh, flavorful food, so the family-friendly community of Encinitas is the perfect place for Mendocino Farms to grow in San Diego," CEO Kevin Miles said in a company press release. "We're excited to help more North County residents eat well with our high-quality ingredients, and we look forward to celebrating the opening of our 50th location with them later this month."
outsidemagazine

The Best San Diego Hikes for Your Next Coastal Adventure

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. From our partners at Backpacker Magazine. San Diego might be famous for its sunny climate, surf scene, and fish tacos, but...
sandiegomagazine.com

San Diego's First Truly Local Beer

A coalition of California-based businesses have united with one goal: create San Diego’s first estate beer. Estate beers are brews created with purely hyper-local ingredients to showcase the specific terroir of a region. They remain extraordinarily rare due to challenges like varying growing conditions, climate change, and crop availability. But for those who manage to grow, process, and brew beer in one place, the results can wholly encapsulate the concept of “local.”
Coast News

New Restaurant Row owner proposes mixed-use project at site

SAN MARCOS — The new owner of the Old California Restaurant Row property in San Marcos has applied to develop over 200 housing units and 10,000 square feet of new commercial space on a portion of the site still home to several businesses. Located along West San Marcos Boulevard...
presidiosentinel.com

No Longer America’s Finest City?

It saddens me when I am reminded of the time and resources spent developing a campaign message for San Diego’s guests and residents. It’s obvious to me and others that we’re no longer able to use this statement: San Diego – America’s Finest City!. That’s...

