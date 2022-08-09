ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC San Diego

San Diego County Downgraded From High to Medium COVID-19 Community Level

The CDC has downgraded San Diego County from the high COVID-19 community level to medium, meaning the disease is having a less-severe impact on the region's hospital system. The county was moved into the high category in mid-July as the highly-infectious BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants were driving up COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voice of San Diego

City Demands Demo of Blighted California Theatre

Mayor Todd Gloria and his team are demanding that the owner of the blighted California Theatre demolish the downtown venue that has been shuttered for more than three decades. The city’s development services director this week sent a letter to developer Caydon Property Group, which recently abandoned its city-approved redevelopment plan for the site, decrying the company’s “alarming lack of action” on imminent safety concerns. The director also highlighted its failure to submit a future plan to demolish the theatre by a Friday deadline set by the city amid escalating frustration over the state of the building. The letter also noted that the developer had not adjusted fencing around the theatre to establish a falling hazard protection zone, hired security or put in place a required fire safety watch.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Sensor Work Occupies Northrop Grumman

The U.S. Navy recently modified two contracts with Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC), builder of the Triton unmanned aircraft. The deals will equip certain aircraft with a set of sensors designed to meet the Navy’s critical maritime intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and targeting needs. The Triton is a seagoing version...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Homeowners Can Install Solar at Little to No Cost Thanks to New Program

San Diego residents who want to install solar energy systems in their homes will be able to do so at little to no cost thanks to the new San Diego Solar Equity Program. As part of its franchise Energy Cooperation agreement with the City of San Diego, San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) is dedicating $10 million in shareholder funds toward an equity-focused incentive program.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Bankers Hill Medical Building Sold

A Bankers Hill medical office building has been sold for $4 million. The 3,700 square-foot building at 281 Fourth Ave – 4th & Palm – was acquired by 4th Avenue Property Owner, a developer based in Brooklyn, NY. The seller was Michael Rush, LLC. Representing the seller were...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

How Serious is the Teacher Shortage in San Diego County?

As many students in San Diego County get ready to head back to the classroom, school districts are dealing not only with COVID-19 but also with a teacher shortage. It is a problem nationwide and in San Diego County, educators say they have been working to recruit teachers for years.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Business Journal

OrPro Therapeutics Lands ‘Difficult to Get’ DoD Grant

The U.S. Department of Defense believes that San Diego-based , Inc. may have a way to help soldiers breathe easier. Last month, OrPro announced it was the recipient of a $2.147 million dollar Peer-Reviewed Medical Research Program grant from the Congressionally Directed Medical Research Program (CDMRP) of the Defense Department for research into the human enzyme thioredoxin’s potential in treating acute viral lung injury.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

North County's Latest Residential Development

Carlsbad’s latest modern eye candy takes its cues from Sea Ranch, an iconic collection of mid-century dwellings designed to complement the rugged Northern California coastline. With wedge-shaped forms, pitched roofs, and cedar cladding, the 13 standalone homes at Laguna Row give off a cool ’70s vibe. “It’s set...
CARLSBAD, CA
San Diego Business Journal

SAN DIEGO, CA

