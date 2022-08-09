Read full article on original website
San Diego hospitals reach big milestone when it comes to delivering care for seniors
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — As the population in San Diego continues to age, the need for geriatric focused medical care grows, too. San Diego County is the first in the nation to have all hospital ERs accredited as Geriatric Emergency Departments [GEDs]. "It’s the largest growing demographic in...
NBC San Diego
San Diego County Downgraded From High to Medium COVID-19 Community Level
The CDC has downgraded San Diego County from the high COVID-19 community level to medium, meaning the disease is having a less-severe impact on the region's hospital system. The county was moved into the high category in mid-July as the highly-infectious BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants were driving up COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
San Diego now has 18 hospitals offering specialized ER care for seniors
San Diego has become the first county in the nation where every eligible hospital has earned geriatric emergency department (GED) accreditation.
missiontimescourier.com
Allied Gardens/Grantville Community Council: What is the future for Grantville?
We moved to San Diego in 1961. I don’t have much recollection of Grantville as it was then but I remember Mission Valley dairy pastures, buying milk and eggs at Golden Arrow, and a truck farm in front of the Mission (along Friars Road before realignment). Zoned for light...
City Demands Demo of Blighted California Theatre
Mayor Todd Gloria and his team are demanding that the owner of the blighted California Theatre demolish the downtown venue that has been shuttered for more than three decades. The city’s development services director this week sent a letter to developer Caydon Property Group, which recently abandoned its city-approved redevelopment plan for the site, decrying the company’s “alarming lack of action” on imminent safety concerns. The director also highlighted its failure to submit a future plan to demolish the theatre by a Friday deadline set by the city amid escalating frustration over the state of the building. The letter also noted that the developer had not adjusted fencing around the theatre to establish a falling hazard protection zone, hired security or put in place a required fire safety watch.
Here's Why San Diego Schools Are Starting Later Than Usual
If you’re wondering why schools throughout San Diego County — and California at large — are starting their days earlier than in the past, there’s a simple reason why. Parents likely have already noticed that high school students are seeing their start times pushed to 8:30 a.m.
San Diego Business Journal
Sensor Work Occupies Northrop Grumman
The U.S. Navy recently modified two contracts with Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC), builder of the Triton unmanned aircraft. The deals will equip certain aircraft with a set of sensors designed to meet the Navy’s critical maritime intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and targeting needs. The Triton is a seagoing version...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Homeowners Can Install Solar at Little to No Cost Thanks to New Program
San Diego residents who want to install solar energy systems in their homes will be able to do so at little to no cost thanks to the new San Diego Solar Equity Program. As part of its franchise Energy Cooperation agreement with the City of San Diego, San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) is dedicating $10 million in shareholder funds toward an equity-focused incentive program.
San Diego Business Journal
Bankers Hill Medical Building Sold
A Bankers Hill medical office building has been sold for $4 million. The 3,700 square-foot building at 281 Fourth Ave – 4th & Palm – was acquired by 4th Avenue Property Owner, a developer based in Brooklyn, NY. The seller was Michael Rush, LLC. Representing the seller were...
NBC San Diego
How Serious is the Teacher Shortage in San Diego County?
As many students in San Diego County get ready to head back to the classroom, school districts are dealing not only with COVID-19 but also with a teacher shortage. It is a problem nationwide and in San Diego County, educators say they have been working to recruit teachers for years.
San Diego Business Journal
OrPro Therapeutics Lands ‘Difficult to Get’ DoD Grant
The U.S. Department of Defense believes that San Diego-based , Inc. may have a way to help soldiers breathe easier. Last month, OrPro announced it was the recipient of a $2.147 million dollar Peer-Reviewed Medical Research Program grant from the Congressionally Directed Medical Research Program (CDMRP) of the Defense Department for research into the human enzyme thioredoxin’s potential in treating acute viral lung injury.
What if I am still positive for COVID after 10 days?
SAN DIEGO — According to the most recent numbers, more than a thousand people in San Diego County are still testing positive for COVID daily. With that, comes an isolation period that can last between five and ten days, according to the State Department of Public Health. But, what...
How does the desalination process work?
You may have questions about the "desalination" process and how it works. A large part of how the process works involves what's called "reverse osmosis."
Media Credited With Stopping Bill to End Mandated Reporting of Domestic Violence
The message must have been clear to leaders in Sacramento. Assembly Bill 2790, which sought to end mandated reporting of domestic violence to law enforcement, failed in the Senate Appropriations Committee. Existing law requires medical professionals to alert police when they have a patient they suspect is a victim of...
sandiegomagazine.com
North County's Latest Residential Development
Carlsbad’s latest modern eye candy takes its cues from Sea Ranch, an iconic collection of mid-century dwellings designed to complement the rugged Northern California coastline. With wedge-shaped forms, pitched roofs, and cedar cladding, the 13 standalone homes at Laguna Row give off a cool ’70s vibe. “It’s set...
USPS to host 'hiring blitz' at SD County post offices
The U.S. Postal Service is holding a one-day-only “hiring blitz” at over a dozen San Diego County post office locations.
Real Estate Fee Was Supposed to Provide Housing Relief Soon. Five Years Later, Impact Is Sparse
In 2017, the state passed SB 2, a law its sponsors said would alleviate the cost of shelter in California by providing an ongoing source of affordable housing funds in an industry that mostly relies on single-use money. Since then, the state has collected more than $1.6 billion in fees...
San Diego Business Journal
Nominate Now - Top 50 Latino Leaders of Influence 2022
SDBJ is honoring the Top 50 Latino Leaders of Influence in San Diego. We are proud to support Latino leaders by acknowledging their contributions and commitment in our business community. Help us celebrate these industry leaders by nominating them for this special recognition.
Camp Pendelton drops required face masks indoors
San Diego County is back to what's considered a medium level for COVID-19 as case rates decline, CDC officials said Thursday.
Teacher shortages continue to plague San Diego County school districts
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — School districts in San Diego County are struggling to cope with a shortage of teachers and failing to keep classrooms staffed with properly credentialed teachers, according to recent data from the California Department of Education. The teacher shortage and the lack of credentialed teachers...
