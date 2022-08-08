Read full article on original website
Colorado’s COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped for a second week — the first time that’s happened since March. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported that 243 people were hospitalized for the virus across the state as of Tuesday afternoon. The number of people receiving care for the virus had hovered between 300 and 325 from mid-June through late July.
West Nile Virus is showing up across Colorado this summer with one confirmed equine case and at least four cases in humans. According to a statement issued Thursday by the Colorado Department of Agriculture, a three-year-old gelding in Weld County has been diagnosed with West Nile Virus and is now recovering. The horse developed neurological symptoms in late July, including weakness, stumbling and poor muscle control. The gelding’s vaccine status is unknown. It is Colorado’s first confirmed equine WNV case this year.
