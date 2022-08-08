ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

3 people arrested after remains of missing Louisiana man are found in shallow grave

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (TCD) -- Two men and a woman were arrested this week after investigators discovered a missing man’s remains. In July, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating Tywonne "Day-Day" Lamonte Neal. He was reportedly last seen getting into a gray sedan and had not been seen or heard from since July 17. The Sheriff’s Office said detectives "cannot rule out foul play."
Body of kayaker found in Slidell bayou

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Marine Division recovered the body of a 28-year-old kayaker late Tuesday evening on Doubloon Bayou near Slidell. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office (STPSO) officials say they received a call from a man around 10 p.m. Tuesday after he saw his son's kayak overturned in Doubloon Bayou behind his house. The man said his son had gone fishing in the bayou at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
FG Famous Arrested For Retaliation Shootings Tied To JayDaYoungan’s Murder

Rapper FG Famous was reportedly arrested in New Orleans over the weekend for an alleged retaliation shooting following the murder of his best friend JayDaYoungan. HipHopDX reports that the Louisiana native was taken into custody while shopping for clothes to wear at the late rapper’s funeral. It isn’t clear if anyone was injured in the alleged shootings.
L'Observateur

TPSO: 3 arrested for first degree murder of missing Hammond man

On July 17, 2022, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating the disappearance of 22 year old Tywonne “Day-Day” Neal of Hammond, Louisiana. Chief Jimmy Travis reports throughout the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify three people responsible for the disappearance of Neal. After conducting several interviews in the investigation, detectives were able to obtain a location where the remains of Neal could be found.
redriverradio.org

More Cases of Monkey Pox Detected in Louisiana

MONKEY POX IN NW LA - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Thursday that two cases of the monkey pox have been discovered in Northwest Louisiana. This comes after the federal government declared a public health emergency last Thursday, the outbreak has infected more than 6,600 Americans. As of now...
KNOE TV8

Funeral service held for slain rapper JayDaYoungan

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A funeral service for slain rapper JayDaYoungan was held Sunday (Aug. 7) in the auditorium of Bogalusa High School. Javorius Scott, aka JayDaYoungan, was killed in his hometown on July 27 in a double shooting that also left his father Kenyatta Scott Sr. wounded. The burgeoning rap star with 2.8 million followers on Instagram was 24.
theadvocate.com

Ponchatoula Kiwanis, Sister Serving Sisters distributes school supplies just in time for new semester

The Ponchatoula Kiwanis Club partnered with Sisters Serving Sisters for a back-to-school giveaway July 30 that attracted hundreds to the Kiwanis Log Cabin in Ponchatoula. Students were given new backpacks and then invited to fill the packs with a wide variety of items needed when the bell rings on the first day of school. Tangipahoa Parish public school start classes Aug. 11 for all seniors and juniors, Aug. 12 for sophomores and freshmen and all others returning Aug. 15.
