Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
3 people arrested after remains of missing Louisiana man are found in shallow grave
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (TCD) -- Two men and a woman were arrested this week after investigators discovered a missing man’s remains. In July, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating Tywonne "Day-Day" Lamonte Neal. He was reportedly last seen getting into a gray sedan and had not been seen or heard from since July 17. The Sheriff’s Office said detectives "cannot rule out foul play."
Body of kayaker found in Slidell bayou
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Marine Division recovered the body of a 28-year-old kayaker late Tuesday evening on Doubloon Bayou near Slidell. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office (STPSO) officials say they received a call from a man around 10 p.m. Tuesday after he saw his son's kayak overturned in Doubloon Bayou behind his house. The man said his son had gone fishing in the bayou at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
theadvocate.com
FG Famous, Bogalusa rapper and friend of JayDaYoungan, arrested on federal gun charge
Bogalusa rapper FG Famous — a close friend of JayDaYoungan, a prominent rapper recently shot to death on a front porch — faces a federal gun charge, according to an affidavit that says the two were affiliates in a group linked to various crimes including murder and drug distribution.
BET
FG Famous Arrested For Retaliation Shootings Tied To JayDaYoungan’s Murder
Rapper FG Famous was reportedly arrested in New Orleans over the weekend for an alleged retaliation shooting following the murder of his best friend JayDaYoungan. HipHopDX reports that the Louisiana native was taken into custody while shopping for clothes to wear at the late rapper’s funeral. It isn’t clear if anyone was injured in the alleged shootings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook video
Every parent’s worst nightmare played out in New Orleans on Sunday when Jermaine Roberts raced to rescue his children from their own mother, after a harrowing social media video where she claimed her two toddlers were dead, and she was killing herself, according to a report by the Daily Mail.
'Unspeakable' - family of stabbed children cite mental health, social media in statement
NEW ORLEANS — The family of a young boy and girl who were stabbed this weekend are saying that a toxic combination of mental health issues and social media are causing many of the ills and violent acts facing society today. The family of Paris and Jay'Ceon Roberts issued...
hotnewhiphop.com
JayDaYoungan’s Funeral Attended By Hundreds Of Mourners At Bogalusa High School
Shortly after being gunned down and ultimately killed at his house in Bogalusa, Louisiana, 24-year-old JayDaYoungan has been laid to rest. On Sunday, August 7th, a funeral was held at the city’s local high school auditorium for the late rapper as hundreds mourned and remembered the impact he had on their community.
L'Observateur
TPSO: 3 arrested for first degree murder of missing Hammond man
On July 17, 2022, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating the disappearance of 22 year old Tywonne “Day-Day” Neal of Hammond, Louisiana. Chief Jimmy Travis reports throughout the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify three people responsible for the disappearance of Neal. After conducting several interviews in the investigation, detectives were able to obtain a location where the remains of Neal could be found.
RELATED PEOPLE
Remains of missing Hammond man found in Husser, La., three subjects arrested
According to the Sheriff's Office Facebook page, on July 17, 2022, 22-year-old Tywonne "Day-Day" Neal of Hammond, was reported missing.
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish sheriff arrests 3 people accused of burying Hammond man in shallow grave
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish sheriff announced several arrests Tuesday in connection with a Hammond man's remains found in Husser. According to Chief Jimmy Travis, deputies began investigating the disappearance of Tywonne "Day-Day" Neal, of Hammond, on July 17. Travis said detectives were able to find the...
Body of kayaker missing in St. Tammany, identified by coroner
The St. Tammany Parish Marine Division recovered the body of a 28-year-old kayaker late Tuesday evening on Doubloon Bayou near Slidell. “At approximately 10 p.m. a man called STPSO to report his adult son missing
Video shows father trying to save the lives of his 2 stabbed children, NOPD arrests mother
New information has been released following the double stabbing that killed a 4-year-old girl and left her 2-year-old brother in critical condition in the 9th Ward. The person who New Orleans Police say stabbed the children? Their own mother.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing kayaker’s body recovered from Louisiana bayou
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office announced the recovery of a kayaker's body in the Doubloon Bayou near Slidell.
Neighbors grieve for two children that were stabbed in their home
NEW ORLEANS — Someone left a stuffed animal and balloons on the front steps of a house in the 3100 block of Law Street in New Orleans. The Florida area community is now learning the chilling details of what happened inside the home shortly after 11 on Sunday. The...
redriverradio.org
More Cases of Monkey Pox Detected in Louisiana
MONKEY POX IN NW LA - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Thursday that two cases of the monkey pox have been discovered in Northwest Louisiana. This comes after the federal government declared a public health emergency last Thursday, the outbreak has infected more than 6,600 Americans. As of now...
JPSO busts teens in a Terrytown hotel, caught with checks stolen from USPS mailboxes
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested two teens from New Orleans after deputies responding to a disturbance call at a Terrytown hotel, found the teens with checks stolen from USPS blue mailboxes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mississippi mayor said he is ‘alarmed’ and ‘disturbed’ by video of trooper’s rough arrest of handcuffed Black man
A Mississippi mayor said he is alarmed and disturbed about a video circulating on social media that shows a Mississippi Highway Patrol Officer making an arrest of a handcuffed Black man. McComb Mayor Quordiniah Lockley posted his concerns on Facebook on Saturday. “I know that many of you like myself,...
Woman says she was ignored by officers after witnessing the rape of an unconscious woman in the French Quarter
The New Orleans Police Department is under fire for its response to a rape that happened in the French Quarter last month after a witness says she was ignored by an NOPD officer when she called for help.
KNOE TV8
Funeral service held for slain rapper JayDaYoungan
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A funeral service for slain rapper JayDaYoungan was held Sunday (Aug. 7) in the auditorium of Bogalusa High School. Javorius Scott, aka JayDaYoungan, was killed in his hometown on July 27 in a double shooting that also left his father Kenyatta Scott Sr. wounded. The burgeoning rap star with 2.8 million followers on Instagram was 24.
theadvocate.com
Ponchatoula Kiwanis, Sister Serving Sisters distributes school supplies just in time for new semester
The Ponchatoula Kiwanis Club partnered with Sisters Serving Sisters for a back-to-school giveaway July 30 that attracted hundreds to the Kiwanis Log Cabin in Ponchatoula. Students were given new backpacks and then invited to fill the packs with a wide variety of items needed when the bell rings on the first day of school. Tangipahoa Parish public school start classes Aug. 11 for all seniors and juniors, Aug. 12 for sophomores and freshmen and all others returning Aug. 15.
Comments / 1