Bow Wow Luau at The Mall at Green Hills was the last event of the Pet Fest summer series and included pet-friendly festivities like caricature Doggie Doodles by Dina, photo booth fun from Nashville Smile Bar, a luau dog costume contest, pet pools, pet treats, giveaways, and more! ⁠Plus, artist Chris Ruediger provided the tunes. Food for the humans included hot dogs from Daddy's Dogs and sweet treats from King of Pops, along with refreshing specialty drinks from Tito's Handmade Vodka.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO