5starpreps.com
5STAR PHOTOS: Knox County KOC Kick-Off Classic Jamboree – Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022
Below you’ll find a big photo gallery from Night One of the Knox County KOC Kick-Off Classic Football Jamboree at Central High School. Pics include: Campbell County vs. South-Doyle, Halls vs. Fulton, Central vs. Carter and TKA vs. Gibbs. Should you be interested in purchasing any photos, email us...
5starpreps.com
2022 Knoxville Jamboree – Night One Notebook: Campbell County, Fulton, Carter, TKA notch wins
Campbell County went three-and-out Thursday night on the opening possession of the Knoxville Orthopedic Clinic Kickoff Classic at Central. Then sophomore quarterback Landen Hensley got dialed in. Hensley completed 10 of 15 passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns as the Cougars beat South-Doyle 14-0 in their 12-minute quarter to...
5starpreps.com
5SP Jamboree Report: Elizabethton QB News, Clinton’s transfer, Catholic’s offense, Oak Ridge vs. AC, Morristown East vs. Grace
JEFFERSON CITY — While the Elizabethton Cyclones are seeking their fourth consecutive appearance in the Class 4A State Championship, they are also seeking the right quarterback to lead them there. Cyclones’ head coach Shawn Witten has yet to make a definite decision on who the QB will be, but...
Farragut High School hires J.P. Burris as head boys basketball coach
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Farragut High School has found its new head boys' basketball coach. The Admirals have hired J.P. Burris as head coach, replacing Jon Higgins who left Farragut for the same position at Science Hill on August 3rd. Higgins was head coach of the Admirals from 2017 through...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
Police pursuit prompts soft lockdown at Etowah City School
ETOWAH, Tenn. (WVLT) - A police pursuit prompted the soft lockdown of Etowah City School Friday afternoon, according to a social media post. A spokesperson said the school was in a soft lockdown “out of an abundance of caution” and that all children were inside and off the playgrounds due to a police pursuit in the area.
Search for fugitive in Anderson County ongoing after school lockdown lifted
Law enforcement is searching for a fugitive in Anderson County.
'Stuck at school with no way home' | Monroe Co. parents frustrated over lack of school bus routes in school district
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — On Thursday, the Monroe County Board of Education held its usual meeting. This time though, several parents attended hoping they would address issues related to a lack of school bus routes. While there were some more bus contracts awarded, some routes still did not have drivers.
USISB: Officials searching for missing Knoxville teen
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Edward Houser, a 15-year-old boy, was last seen on August 6 in Knoxville, according to the United States Investigative Services Bureau. He may travel to Sweetwater, Tenn., and may go by the name Ejay. Edward has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5'10'', and weighs 208 pounds.
Car of missing Gatlinburg woman found in Cocke County
A car driven by a missing Gatlinburg woman who is the subject of an active Tennessee Silver Alert was found Wednesday in Cocke County.
WATE
Between the Lake Blues Festival coming soon to Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Sounds of the Blues is coming to Jefferson City as the Between the Lakes Blues festival featuring an international artist, Wayne Baker Brooks. Between the Lakes Blues will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Mossy Creek Station Venue located in historic downtown Jefferson City. The event will also feature special guest entertainment and the BBq865 food truck.
Missing Clinton man found dead in Little River
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Blount County search and rescue crews have found the body of a Clinton man who disappeared on Wednesday. The Blount County Sheriff's Office said crews with its Special Operations Response Team and the Knoxville Volunteer Rescue Squad found the body of Anthony Haynes, 58, in the Little River on Friday.
bbbtv12.com
Weekly Oak Ridge Food Truck Rally Canceled
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Aug. 11, 2022) – The City of Oak Ridge learned this afternoon the company organizing the weekly Oak Ridge Food Truck Rally has decided to cancel all future events. Though the first two weeks went well with a lot of interest and turnout, the vendor felt the City’s fire safety requirements were excessive.
Report shows wildlife activity, deaths in Smokies I-40 crashes; suggests safe passages
The study is meant to offer a framework that identifies areas along the corridor where wildlife crossing structures could best be implemented. The goal is to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions or WVCs and increase wildlife habitat connectivity in the area.
University of Tennessee prepares for the “Big Orange Flush”
The University of Tennessee is preparing for the first Vols football game with the "Big Orange Flush" to make sure bathroom facilities are ready for fans on game day.
Truck driver indicted in death of Loudon County Sgt. Chris Jenkins
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A grand jury on Tuesday indicted a truck driver charged with vehicular homicide in the crash that killed Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Jenkins in February. Jenkins was killed on Feb. 3 when he was struck by a tractor-trailer while trying to remove a ladder from northbound I-75 near mile […]
Knox County woman identified as victim of 1996 homicide cold case
More than 25 years after a woman's remains were discovered in Grainger County, a Knox County woman has been identified as the victim of an unsolved homicide thanks to new DNA analysis.
wbrc.com
‘I just wanted to hug him’: Chilton Co. family has close encounter with a black bear in Gatlinburg
CHILTON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you have probably been to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and have seen a bear or two, but perhaps not quite like this. McKinley Sellers Poe and her family from Thorsby and Jemison were vacationing recently in Gatlinburg, and a bear apparently wanted to hang out with them for a little while.
Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case
The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Knoxville on […] The post Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
newstalk987.com
Construction on the New Downtown Stadium is Underway but Smokies Won’t Call it Home for a Bit Longer
Construction is underway on the new downtown stadium where the Knoxville Smokies will play in the future. Construction crews have waited months to start the demolition phase of the project. The downtown stadium will also be home to future soccer matches, concerts and other public events. Rising construction costs and...
insideofknoxville.com
New Campground, The Drop Inn, Opens Soon Beside Urban Wilderness
A new campground is opening soon in an amazing spot bordering Ijams, Marie Myers Park, and Baker Creek Preserve. Just off the road at 4507 Sevierville Pike, the site includes sixteen wooded acres with wetlands. Trails have been added for great fun on the site, including a black diamond trail (Murphy’s Law), but the trails also connect with all the surrounding parks, wildlife areas, and wilderness which include fifty miles of trails and another four hundred acres to explore.
