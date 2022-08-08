ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
extrainningsoftball.com

Anna Shelnutt Hired as Troy Assistant Coach

Troy has hired Anna Shelnutt as an assistant coach. Shelnutt was part of the Florida State team that won the Women’s College World Series national championship in 2018. She earned the nickname “Postseason Anna” during the Noles’ run thanks to her performances in clutch situations and was named to the WCWS All-Tournament Team.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
rockytopinsider.com

Transfer Receiver ‘A Pleasant Surprise’ For Tennessee

Tennessee returns star receiver Cedric Tillman, but lost starting receivers JaVonta Payton and Velus Jones Jr. this offseason. The Vols have plenty of in house candidates to replace the pair— Jalin Hyatt is poised to start at slot receiver — and a handful of freshmen, most notable Squirrel White, are turning heads.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Basketball
Local
Florida College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee College Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Basketball
Knoxville, TN
College Basketball
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Knoxville, TN
Basketball
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Local
Florida College Basketball
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Moving Up In ESPN’s Preseason Bracketology

Tennessee’s men’s basketball team has followed up its strong 2021-22 season with a strong offseason. The Vols lost star point guard Kennedy Chandler but return upperclassmen Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James after breakout junior seasons. Pair that with a four-player prep signing class including five-star Julian Phillips and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State#East Tennessee#Aau
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Infielder Stepping Away From Baseball

Tennessee infielder Logan Steenstra has left the Vols’ program and accepted a job in Kansas City, sources told RTI earlier this week. Steenstra spent two years in Knoxville after playing at Crowley Junior College in Kansas for two seasons. The Liberty, Missouri native spent his college career as a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

How ESPN Is Predicting Tennessee’s Game-By-Game Schedule

With just over three weeks until the start of the Tennessee football season, many are partaking in the tradition of overall record predictions. In case you missed it, check out Rocky Top Insider’s Tennessee season projections here. One of the most common season projection outlets is ESPN’S Football Power...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
WMBB

Popular Panhandle band returning after more than 50 years

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panhandle band is heading back to where they first performed after more than 50 years. The Villagers got their start performing in Blountstown in the early 1960s. Lead singer Cliff Ellis is no stranger to big stages. He has spent the last 50 years coaching college basketball at Auburn, […]
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
WCTV

Man injured in overnight shooting in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An overnight shooting in Tallahassee left one man injured, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning, near Blountstown Street and W. Tennessee Street. TPD has not yet released details on the man’s condition, and whether there are any suspects.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

BIG TRUCKIN’ TROUBLE

Speculation and awe grew throughout the community on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 4, as an enormous tanker made its way painstakingly around the courthouse circle. Members of the small community gathered throughout the morning around the circle to look on as a big rig pulling a massive cylinder inched its way around the narrow roundabout, causing major traffic delays and confusion.
MONTICELLO, FL
WCTV

Man arrested in Chattahoochee for Marianna shooting

MARIANA, Fla. (WCTV) - A 28-year-old, Te’Arien Gordon, is facing several charges over his alleged involvement in a shooting in Marianna. Gordon was arrested on August 5, 2022 by Chattahoochee Police for an outstanding warrant out of Jackson County. According to the Marianna Police Department, in July 2022, Gordon...
WCTV

Feds could seize and auction off Scott Maddox’s classic cars

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A judge has ruled U.S. Marshals can seize and auction off two of Scott Maddox’s classic cars to help pay off penalties in his public corruption case. The former Tallahassee City Commissioner was sentenced to five years in federal prison in September 2021 after pleading...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Human smuggling arrests made in Jefferson County

Last Saturday, a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County developed into two arrests related to human smuggling. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, at 8:04 a.m. on Aug. 6, troopers stopped a tan SUV at mile marker 225, eastbound on I-10 in Jefferson County, for following too closely. The driver was a 35-year-old male resident of Guatemala named Gildardo Sanchez-Morales, and the passenger was a 24-year-old resident of Guatemala named William Vasquez-Barrios. While troopers were speaking to the occupants, it was discovered that the driver was transporting the passenger from Waco, Texas, to Immokalee, Fla. The report states that the driver knew the passenger was an illegal immigrant.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy