extrainningsoftball.com
Anna Shelnutt Hired as Troy Assistant Coach
Troy has hired Anna Shelnutt as an assistant coach. Shelnutt was part of the Florida State team that won the Women’s College World Series national championship in 2018. She earned the nickname “Postseason Anna” during the Noles’ run thanks to her performances in clutch situations and was named to the WCWS All-Tournament Team.
Former Florida State defensive backs lands in Big Ten
The veteran defensive back is moving on to his third program in three years.
rockytopinsider.com
Transfer Receiver ‘A Pleasant Surprise’ For Tennessee
Tennessee returns star receiver Cedric Tillman, but lost starting receivers JaVonta Payton and Velus Jones Jr. this offseason. The Vols have plenty of in house candidates to replace the pair— Jalin Hyatt is poised to start at slot receiver — and a handful of freshmen, most notable Squirrel White, are turning heads.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee football: SEC Network analysts predict Vols final record for 2022
Tennessee football could be in for a great 2022 season in Year 2 under coach Josh Heupel. QB Hendon Hooker, WR Cedric Tillman, RB Jabari Small and several impact players on both sides of the ball are returning to Rocky Top, eager to improve on last year’s 7-6 record.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Moving Up In ESPN’s Preseason Bracketology
Tennessee’s men’s basketball team has followed up its strong 2021-22 season with a strong offseason. The Vols lost star point guard Kennedy Chandler but return upperclassmen Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James after breakout junior seasons. Pair that with a four-player prep signing class including five-star Julian Phillips and...
WATCH: Randy Shannon on linebacker improvements and more
TALLAHASSEE — Florida State linebackers coach Randy Shannon spoke after Tuesday’s preseason practice about his position group and more. The full video is below:
‘Summitt Blue’ uniforms to be worn by four Tennessee teams in 2022-2023
In honor of the 50-year anniversary of Title IX and the indelible legacy of Pat Summitt, four University of Tennessee women's sports teams will debut new "Summitt Blue" uniforms during the upcoming 2022-23 academic year.
Long-Time Vols DL Target Parker Reopens Recruitment
Just a month before he committed to Penn State, all signs pointed towards Tennessee being the team to beat for coveted Alabama edge rusher Tomarrion Parker. Now, a little more over a month after committing to the Nittany Lions, Parker has announced his de-commitment from James Franklin ...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Infielder Stepping Away From Baseball
Tennessee infielder Logan Steenstra has left the Vols’ program and accepted a job in Kansas City, sources told RTI earlier this week. Steenstra spent two years in Knoxville after playing at Crowley Junior College in Kansas for two seasons. The Liberty, Missouri native spent his college career as a...
rockytopinsider.com
Josh Heupel Reveals Eligibility Status for Lyn-J Dixon, Compliments Transfer Running Back
Lyn-J Dixon has been with the Tennessee football team for about a week now, but an exciting week to say the least. The transfer running back committed to Tennessee last Wednesday before suiting up in a Tennessee uniform for the first time on Thursday. With a few practices with Tennessee...
University of Tennessee prepares for the “Big Orange Flush”
The University of Tennessee is preparing for the first Vols football game with the "Big Orange Flush" to make sure bathroom facilities are ready for fans on game day.
rockytopinsider.com
How ESPN Is Predicting Tennessee’s Game-By-Game Schedule
With just over three weeks until the start of the Tennessee football season, many are partaking in the tradition of overall record predictions. In case you missed it, check out Rocky Top Insider’s Tennessee season projections here. One of the most common season projection outlets is ESPN’S Football Power...
Popular Panhandle band returning after more than 50 years
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panhandle band is heading back to where they first performed after more than 50 years. The Villagers got their start performing in Blountstown in the early 1960s. Lead singer Cliff Ellis is no stranger to big stages. He has spent the last 50 years coaching college basketball at Auburn, […]
‘We are excited’: Two-story Topgolf in Farragut sets opening date
Dallas-based Topgolf Entertainment Group on Monday confirmed the opening date for its Knoxville area venue, marking the company's 79th global venue as well as an expansion of its Tennessee footprint.
I was among the (August 2022) layoffs at Knoxville based Radio Systems Corporation (PetSafe, Kurgo, SportDOG, Invisible Fence)
I was among the (August 2022) layoffs at Knoxville based Radio Systems Corporation (PetSafe, Kurgo, SportDOG, Invisible Fence) If anyone knows of digital marketing opportunities (SEO, SEM, etc.)....dm me, please, thanks!from northernboundary.
WCTV
Man injured in overnight shooting in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An overnight shooting in Tallahassee left one man injured, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning, near Blountstown Street and W. Tennessee Street. TPD has not yet released details on the man’s condition, and whether there are any suspects.
ecbpublishing.com
BIG TRUCKIN’ TROUBLE
Speculation and awe grew throughout the community on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 4, as an enormous tanker made its way painstakingly around the courthouse circle. Members of the small community gathered throughout the morning around the circle to look on as a big rig pulling a massive cylinder inched its way around the narrow roundabout, causing major traffic delays and confusion.
WCTV
Man arrested in Chattahoochee for Marianna shooting
MARIANA, Fla. (WCTV) - A 28-year-old, Te’Arien Gordon, is facing several charges over his alleged involvement in a shooting in Marianna. Gordon was arrested on August 5, 2022 by Chattahoochee Police for an outstanding warrant out of Jackson County. According to the Marianna Police Department, in July 2022, Gordon...
WCTV
Feds could seize and auction off Scott Maddox’s classic cars
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A judge has ruled U.S. Marshals can seize and auction off two of Scott Maddox’s classic cars to help pay off penalties in his public corruption case. The former Tallahassee City Commissioner was sentenced to five years in federal prison in September 2021 after pleading...
ecbpublishing.com
Human smuggling arrests made in Jefferson County
Last Saturday, a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County developed into two arrests related to human smuggling. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, at 8:04 a.m. on Aug. 6, troopers stopped a tan SUV at mile marker 225, eastbound on I-10 in Jefferson County, for following too closely. The driver was a 35-year-old male resident of Guatemala named Gildardo Sanchez-Morales, and the passenger was a 24-year-old resident of Guatemala named William Vasquez-Barrios. While troopers were speaking to the occupants, it was discovered that the driver was transporting the passenger from Waco, Texas, to Immokalee, Fla. The report states that the driver knew the passenger was an illegal immigrant.
