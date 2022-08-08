ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

FOX8 News

Charlotte woman accused of mailing drugs to inmates, deputies say

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte woman was arrested and charged after deputies said she conspired to deliver drugs to inmates at an Alexander County jail, according to authorities. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted by the Alexander Correctional Institution in April 2022 about a conspiracy to deliver controlled substances […]
WCNC

Charlotte DOT employee placed on leave after crash leaves 1 man dead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a fatal crash where a motorcycle collided with a Charlotte Department of Transportation vehicle. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the crash happened on Tuesday around 11:11 a.m. on Freedom Drive near the intersection of Camp Greene Street. Preliminary reports state that a...
WBTV

‘It’s rewarding:’ CMS guest teachers encourages adults to apply for guest teacher, substitute roles to fill vacancies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is still searching for qualified adults with a passion for education. In less than three weeks, nearly 141,000 students and more than 9,000 teachers will return to their home schools. The district is still trying to at least 370 teacher positions with the help of new hires, guest teachers, and substitute teachers.
WBTV

Lawsuit filed over police-involved shooting in Concord

It’s only the latest in a long string of errors and miscalculations from Bradshaw and his companies that WBTV has been investigating since the beginning of the year. The Town of Huntersville is seeing the most growth out of any town in Mecklenburg County. Novant Health providing monkeypox treatments.
WCNC

Charlotte Kay Jewelers closed after apparent break-in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Kay Jewelers store in Charlotte's Steel Creek neighborhood is closed after an apparent break-in Monday. When a WCNC Charlotte photographer tried to visit the store Tuesday, he found broken glass on a store door, window, and product display cases. No employees were visible inside the locked store.
fox46.com

Gastonia man who robbed Charlotte 7-Eleven sentenced

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia man who robbed a Charlotte 7-Eleven has been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of NC announced Tuesday. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to...
WBTV

Employee at Meck. Co jail arrested for giving cell phone to inmate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An employee with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) was arrested for providing a cell phone to an inmate at the jail. The detention center announced that 26-year-old Samara Black, a Discharge Planner with MCSO’s resident healthcare service provider, was fired on Aug. 8 after her arrest. She began working with the MCSO on June 19, 2020.
carolinajournal.com

Charlotte judge allegedly shoves delivery driver in parking lot altercation

Charlotte Superior Court Judge Kimberly Best was involved in an altercation that, according to a Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report, resulted in Best pushing and shouting at a delivery driver. Best is currently running for Superior Court Judge in Charlotte after having been appointed to that position by...
