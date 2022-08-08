CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is still searching for qualified adults with a passion for education. In less than three weeks, nearly 141,000 students and more than 9,000 teachers will return to their home schools. The district is still trying to at least 370 teacher positions with the help of new hires, guest teachers, and substitute teachers.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO