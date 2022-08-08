Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 1st-9th
The Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Monday, August 1st through Tuesday, August 9th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots August 9th
The Gaston County Mugshots from Tuesday, August 9th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
wunc.org
Three Charlotte-area counties will defy NC school calendar law and open early
Over the next week or so, students are returning to classrooms in South Carolina public schools, North Carolina private and charter schools and a handful of North Carolina districts. North Carolina’s calendar law requires most districts to wait until the Monday closest to Aug. 26. This year that’s Aug. 29....
WBTV
Reports show Charlotte judge got in argument, ‘slapped at’ phone of delivery truck driver in courthouse garage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Judge Kimberly Best got into a heated argument with a delivery driver in the parking garage at the Mecklenburg County courthouse last month, according to multiple law enforcement narratives of the incident completed by courthouse security guards and deputies with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Charlotte woman accused of mailing drugs to inmates, deputies say
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte woman was arrested and charged after deputies said she conspired to deliver drugs to inmates at an Alexander County jail, according to authorities. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted by the Alexander Correctional Institution in April 2022 about a conspiracy to deliver controlled substances […]
Charlotte DOT employee placed on leave after crash leaves 1 man dead
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a fatal crash where a motorcycle collided with a Charlotte Department of Transportation vehicle. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the crash happened on Tuesday around 11:11 a.m. on Freedom Drive near the intersection of Camp Greene Street. Preliminary reports state that a...
WBTV
‘It’s rewarding:’ CMS guest teachers encourages adults to apply for guest teacher, substitute roles to fill vacancies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is still searching for qualified adults with a passion for education. In less than three weeks, nearly 141,000 students and more than 9,000 teachers will return to their home schools. The district is still trying to at least 370 teacher positions with the help of new hires, guest teachers, and substitute teachers.
GPD investigates suspect who stole packages off porch of same house in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police in Gastonia are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who stole multiple packages from the same home earlier this month. The incidents happened at a home on Normen Street on Aug. 6, police said. In a tweet, the Gastonia Police Department said the thefts were committed by the same suspect.
Couple calls 911 during emergency only to hear voice recording
CHARLOTTE — A couple told Channel 9 that they were put on hold with 911 during an emergency. The city of Charlotte says 911 dispatchers answer more than 77,000 calls each month, which is an average of more than 2,500 each day. Anthony and Diana Reynolds said they spent...
WBTV
Development exploding in Huntersville: fastest growing town in Mecklenburg County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Huntersville is seeing the most growth out of any town in Mecklenburg County. According to county data, the population in 2010 was 46,773 and by 2020 it jumped to 61,376. With that growth, comes new developments. Right now a portion of Main Street...
Jail employee in Mecklenburg County accused of giving illegal items to person in custody
CHARLOTTE — Another detention officer with the Mecklenburg County Detention Center has been fired and criminally charged for allegedly providing illegal items to a person in custody, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Goodwin Stuppard is accused of “providing a cell phone and...
WBTV
Lawsuit filed over police-involved shooting in Concord
It’s only the latest in a long string of errors and miscalculations from Bradshaw and his companies that WBTV has been investigating since the beginning of the year. The Town of Huntersville is seeing the most growth out of any town in Mecklenburg County. Novant Health providing monkeypox treatments.
Charlotte Kay Jewelers closed after apparent break-in
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Kay Jewelers store in Charlotte's Steel Creek neighborhood is closed after an apparent break-in Monday. When a WCNC Charlotte photographer tried to visit the store Tuesday, he found broken glass on a store door, window, and product display cases. No employees were visible inside the locked store.
Community frightened after Cotswold Harris Teeter assault
Police do not believe the victim knew his attacker, and they have no apparent motive for why the suspect would beat a 60-year-old man in the head.
Charlotte bank scheme fraudster sentenced to 5 years
Charles Morgan Harrell, 58, of Charlotte, will serve five years in prison for bank fraud.
After hundreds of hours of work, Concord woman gets Habitat for Humanity house
CONCORD, N.C. — It was a life-changing moment for a single mother in Cabarrus County on Wednesday as she got the keys to her long-awaited Habitat for Humanity house. “We homeowners, y’all!” cheered Tanika Farris of Concord. She and her 19-year-old daughter, Shawniyah, are opening the door to not just their new home, but to their new life.
fox46.com
Gastonia man who robbed Charlotte 7-Eleven sentenced
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia man who robbed a Charlotte 7-Eleven has been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of NC announced Tuesday. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to...
WBTV
Employee at Meck. Co jail arrested for giving cell phone to inmate
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An employee with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) was arrested for providing a cell phone to an inmate at the jail. The detention center announced that 26-year-old Samara Black, a Discharge Planner with MCSO’s resident healthcare service provider, was fired on Aug. 8 after her arrest. She began working with the MCSO on June 19, 2020.
carolinajournal.com
Charlotte judge allegedly shoves delivery driver in parking lot altercation
Charlotte Superior Court Judge Kimberly Best was involved in an altercation that, according to a Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report, resulted in Best pushing and shouting at a delivery driver. Best is currently running for Superior Court Judge in Charlotte after having been appointed to that position by...
CMPD investigating after person found shot on I-485 in northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was hurt in a shooting in northwest Charlotte Monday afternoon, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the victim was found along Interstate 485 near Brookshire Boulevard around 1 p.m. It's unclear if the victim was shot there or if they drove themselves to that location after being injured.
