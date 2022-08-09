ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CTA Red Line shooting victim was a father, aspiring lawyer

CHICAGO (CBS) – The man who was shot and killed last weekend on the CTA Red Line was a loving father and aspiring lawyer who studied at Roosevelt University.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas spoke to the man's mother.That shooting at the 79th Street Red Line stop in the early morning last Saturday ended in the death of 29-year-old Diunte Moon. Police released surveillance video of the suspects.Police said after a brief conversation, one of them took out a gun and shot Moon. His mother said he had been working extra shifts to pay for a big birthday party for his 8-year-old...
Woman carjacked inside West Loop parking garage this morning, police say

A 24-year-old woman was choked and carjacked as she walked to her vehicle inside a West Loop parking garage Friday morning. Chicago police said a man confronted the woman and demanded her property inside the Presidential Towers parking garage, 32 South Jefferson, around 6:35 a.m. A police spokesperson said that...
3 suspects wanted in string of ruse burglaries on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Police are warning residents on Chicago's Northwest Side about a string of ruse burglaries. In each incident, an offender approached an elderly victim and engaged them in a conversation about home repairs or problems with their water, Chicago police said. While the victim was distracted, another offender entered...
Man critically wounded in Heart of Chicago shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded during a drive-by shooting Friday morning in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood. The 33-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 1:14 a.m. when someone in a gray SUV started shooting in the 2100 block of West 21st Street, police said. He...
Man, 21, shot to death in Chicago alley

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in an alley Friday morning in the Ashburn neighborhood. The 21-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an alley around 1:15 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 79th Street, according to Chicago police. He was transported by paramedics to Advocate...
Woman, 30, shot while driving in Englewood

CHICAGO - A woman was shot while driving Friday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 30-year-old was driving northbound around 3 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Halsted Street when gunfire broke out, police said. She was struck in the right leg and was taken by paramedics to St....
Man mugged at least 3 elderly women outside Portage Park grocery store, but the store manager refused to help police, prosecutors say

Prosecutors have charged a Chicago man with robbing three women, the youngest being 75-years-old, outside a Portage Park grocery store since late July. Incredibly, prosecutors said, the store manager took pictures of the robber after the first incident, but they refused to help police with the investigation. Oswaldo Garza, 44,...
Woman, 19, shot and critically wounded during argument in West Englewood

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old woman was shot and critically wounded during an argument Thursday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood. The woman was inside a vehicle with a male around 7:29 a.m. when they began arguing in the 6500 block of South Seeley Avenue, according to Chicago police. The male...
Man charged with having gun on CTA platform

CHICAGO - Charges have been filed against a Chicago man who was allegedly concealing a gun on a CTA platform Tuesday morning in the South Loop. Police said 22-year-old Erion Harrington was seen clutching at his waistband area where he was apparently concealing a gun around 1 a.m. on the Harrison Red Line platform.
Man charged in deadly shooting in Brighton Park alley

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in the murder of another man this June in the Brighton Park neighborhood. Sebastian Aguilar, 37, is accused of shooting and killing 39-year-old Mario Leyva around 10 p.m. in an alley in the 330 block of South Western Avenue, police said. Leyva suffered...
2 men shot, wounded while driving near Midway airport

CHICAGO (CBS) – CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are shot while driving near Midway airport Thursday morning. Police said the men, 35 and 42, were traveling northbound, in the 6200 block of South Cicero around 4:30 a.m., when a dark-colored SUV drove past, and an unknown offender fired shots in their direction.
2 teens wounded after shooting in North Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teenagers are wounded after a shooting in the North Lawndale neighborhood Wednesday evening.It happened around 7:58 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Trumbell.Police say the teens were in a car when an unknown male fired shots. A 16-year-old girl was grazed in the head and dropped off at Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. A 16-year-old boy was also taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition with They both went to Mt. Sinai Hospital and are expected to be okay.No one is in custody.Area Four detectives are investigating.
