Read full article on original website
Related
northwoodsleague.com
MoonDogs Streak Ends in Back-and-Forth Battle Hosting Express
MANKATO, Minn. – The Mankato MoonDogs were defeated, 9-7, by the Eau Claire Express in a Northwoods League baseball game, Wednesday night at ISG Field. The MoonDogs fell to 38-27 and had their four-game winning streak snapped with the loss. The Express improved to 41-24 picking up the win.
northwoodsleague.com
HONKERS DOMINATE BUCKS IN 18-0 WIN
WATERLOO, IA – Every Honkers batter that had a plate appearance recorded a hit and three pitchers combined for the Rochester Honkers fourth shutout of the summer as Rochester defeated the Waterloo Bucks 18-0 on Wednesday night at Riverfront Stadium. The Honkers took the lead in the second. Jaxson...
Comments / 0