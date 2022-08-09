Lisa M. Neily is the daughter of the late David Neily, whose remains were found in May 2020, and whose cause of death remains unsolved. Lisa’s brother Ryan, and their father, lived on James Denoyer’s horse ranch in Westport, where David Neily was last seen. A letter from Lisa was published in the May 11, 2022 AVA, pleading for help in solving her father’s case. Like many in Mendocino County, I followed the seizure of Denoyer’s horses by Animal Control in December 2005 with great interest.

