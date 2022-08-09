Read full article on original website
Related
theava.com
Mendocino County Today: Friday, August 12, 2022
Seasonable Weather | Hack Attack | Transparency Muddle | Boonville Farmers | Misguided Bill | Josephina Guenza | Glyphosate Documentary | Burroughs Painting | Ed Notes | Caspar Band | Mo Responds | Father/Daughter Johnson | MCOG Transit | Yesterday's Catch | Workers Strike | Ukraine | FBIden | War Expanding | Jean-Jacques Sempe | Israeli Assault | Shuts Up | Newscast Parody | Haight-Ashbury | Midget Prerogative | Cat Team | Presidential Candidates | Teacher Shortage | Beware NewsGuard | Hat Poster | The Bullshit | Savile Row.
theava.com
An Interview with Lisa M. Neily
Lisa M. Neily is the daughter of the late David Neily, whose remains were found in May 2020, and whose cause of death remains unsolved. Lisa’s brother Ryan, and their father, lived on James Denoyer’s horse ranch in Westport, where David Neily was last seen. A letter from Lisa was published in the May 11, 2022 AVA, pleading for help in solving her father’s case. Like many in Mendocino County, I followed the seizure of Denoyer’s horses by Animal Control in December 2005 with great interest.
theava.com
There Aren’t Words…
On Wednesday, August 3rd, at about 1:22 PM, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Sally Arellano who said their two missing children had been left at Ukiah’s Motel 6 on North State in the care of Edward “Two Feathers” Steele, 32, of Ukiah. At...
Comments / 0