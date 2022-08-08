ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Mariah Carey Wrote for Other Artists

Mariah Carey’s five-octave vocals are immense, and the catalog of songs she’s written is just as comparable. Writing or co-writing 18 of her 19 No. 1 hits, Carey holds the record for spending the most number of weeks—77 to be exact—in the number one spot as a songwriter. She’s even one of few artists to have four No. 1 singles off one album—her 1990 self-titled debut—and penned her first hit “Visions of Love” when she was just 17.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Gill
Person
Laura Branigan
Person
Eva Cassidy
Person
Chaka Khan
Person
Smokey Robinson
Person
Jerry Douglas
Person
Tramaine Hawkins
Person
Darlene Love
Person
Ronnie Spector
Person
Robin
American Songwriter

7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s

The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
THEATER & DANCE
soultracks.com

First Listen: Lalah Hathaway is "Coastin" with Boney James

(August 9, 2022) Ever since Boney James began etching his talent into the contemporary jazz market, his connection as a soloist and in collaborations including Rick Braun, Stokely and Eric Roberson have resonated on the highest level. Throughout his body of work for almost three decades, James’ tasty saxophone firmly settled in his artistic wheelhouse by stretching the expected smooth jazz nuances with a remarkable balancing act of soul, R&B - even pop and electronica. For a musician who once played keyboards behind Morris Day way back when, there are no limits for this multi-Grammy and Soul Train nominated musician extraordinaire.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Dj#Birds#Writer S Voice#Native American#The Board Of Trustees#National Museum#Indian#The Rick Mcdonald Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Complex

Premiere: Dread MC Calls On DJ Q & Gentlemens Club For Bassline Banger “Tune”

For years, Bristol-based has been one of the most respected MCs and hosts in dance music, whether it’s D&B, house music, funky, bassline, garage… he’s always ready to hold down mic duties and keep things nice and lively. This year, however, he’s getting some much-deserved limelight with the release of his own album, Pressure Drop, via LazCru’s revered CruCast outlet.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Jeff Porcaro Rock Songs Without Toto

Even though drummer Jeff Porcaro is best known for his drum work with Toto, he was already a member of Sonny and Cher's band as a teenager. Porcaro continued working as a first-call sideman even after rising to chart-topping, Grammy-winning fame with his band. An implausible number of superstars sought...
MUSIC
Yardbarker

From Woodstock to Coachella: 50 historic music festivals

Before Woodstock and Coachella, the earliest recorded festivals date back to ancient Greece. The Greeks honored the gods by holding competitions in drama, poetry, music, and athletics. To honor Dionysus, the God of wine and ecstasy, the Greeks would hold the festival of Dionysus, which consisted of tragedy and comedy performances. Well-known Greek playwrights, such as Sophocles, Euripides, and Aristophanes, participated in these festivals.
MUSIC
Loudwire

6 + 8-Year Olds Sing Together on All-Kid Korn Cover

The future of heavy music appears to be in good hands, with The O'Keefe Music Foundation once again directing youngsters in the direction of all things heavy. Their latest video finds two of their most promising vocalists, 6-year-old Michael Dalhover and 8-year-old Zoe Franziska, fronting a chaotically crushing cover of Korn's "Somebody Someone," conjuring up visions of garage band heaviness.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy