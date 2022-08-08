Read full article on original website
R&B Singer Michael Henderson Dies at 71, Bassist for Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin
Bass guitarist and vocalist Michael Henderson, who was best known for playing with Miles Davis in the early 1970s, and was an iconic R&B singer, songwriter, and producer, has died. He was 71. The news was announced Tuesday on his Facebook page and Twitter account. Henderson died at his home...
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Mariah Carey Wrote for Other Artists
Mariah Carey’s five-octave vocals are immense, and the catalog of songs she’s written is just as comparable. Writing or co-writing 18 of her 19 No. 1 hits, Carey holds the record for spending the most number of weeks—77 to be exact—in the number one spot as a songwriter. She’s even one of few artists to have four No. 1 singles off one album—her 1990 self-titled debut—and penned her first hit “Visions of Love” when she was just 17.
Lamont Dozier: the Motown master craftsman who created miracles under pressure
As one third of a legendary songwriting and production partnership, Dozier produced a slew of indelible hits that expressed the joy and frustration of a whole generation
The Chambers Brothers and the acid classic that psychedelicised black American folk music
The Chambers Brothers' 11-minute classic Time Has Come Today was written after a Timothy Leary lecture and was hated by the record company... until it became a smash hit
7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s
The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
‘The Voice’ Finalist Signs Major Recording Contract
A finalist from season 21 of The Voice signs a major recording contract. Jeremy Rosado has a new deal with Capitol Christian Music Group. Rosado grew up in a Puerto Rican family in Queens. His family moved to Tampa when he was 10-years-old and he began singing in his church.
Lamont Dozier: An appreciation of a song craftsman who wrote hits with heart and soul
The composer who helped write numerous classics of the Motown catalog, including 'Where Did Our Love Go?', 'Reflections,' 'Baby Love' and others died on Monday at 81.
First Listen: Lalah Hathaway is "Coastin" with Boney James
(August 9, 2022) Ever since Boney James began etching his talent into the contemporary jazz market, his connection as a soloist and in collaborations including Rick Braun, Stokely and Eric Roberson have resonated on the highest level. Throughout his body of work for almost three decades, James’ tasty saxophone firmly settled in his artistic wheelhouse by stretching the expected smooth jazz nuances with a remarkable balancing act of soul, R&B - even pop and electronica. For a musician who once played keyboards behind Morris Day way back when, there are no limits for this multi-Grammy and Soul Train nominated musician extraordinaire.
Lamont Dozier, prolific Motown songwriter and producer, dies at 81
In four years, Dozier and brothers Brian and Eddie Holland crafted dozens of top 10 songs and mastered the blend of pop and rhythm and blues.
Manic Street Creature review – gorgeous tunes and dark times in heartfelt gig theatre
This semi-autobiographical tale about the impact of a damaging relationship is empathic and impassioned
What 20 iconic musicians looked like when they were in their 20s
Singers like Bob Dylan, Dolly Parton, and Elton John have been in the music game so long, you may not be able to picture them when they were younger.
Listen to Jordan Rudess covering Giorgio Moroder's Chase from Midnight Express
Dream Theater keyboard wizard joins Rick Wakeman and Geoff Downes in prog-friendly album of Synthesizer Classics
Gerry Rafferty, Baker Street, and the sax intro that gave birth to an urban legend
Raphael Ravenscroft's sax intro gave Gerry Rafferty's Baker Street its classic status - but no one can agree how it happened
Premiere: Dread MC Calls On DJ Q & Gentlemens Club For Bassline Banger “Tune”
For years, Bristol-based has been one of the most respected MCs and hosts in dance music, whether it’s D&B, house music, funky, bassline, garage… he’s always ready to hold down mic duties and keep things nice and lively. This year, however, he’s getting some much-deserved limelight with the release of his own album, Pressure Drop, via LazCru’s revered CruCast outlet.
Top 10 Jeff Porcaro Rock Songs Without Toto
Even though drummer Jeff Porcaro is best known for his drum work with Toto, he was already a member of Sonny and Cher's band as a teenager. Porcaro continued working as a first-call sideman even after rising to chart-topping, Grammy-winning fame with his band. An implausible number of superstars sought...
From Woodstock to Coachella: 50 historic music festivals
Before Woodstock and Coachella, the earliest recorded festivals date back to ancient Greece. The Greeks honored the gods by holding competitions in drama, poetry, music, and athletics. To honor Dionysus, the God of wine and ecstasy, the Greeks would hold the festival of Dionysus, which consisted of tragedy and comedy performances. Well-known Greek playwrights, such as Sophocles, Euripides, and Aristophanes, participated in these festivals.
6 + 8-Year Olds Sing Together on All-Kid Korn Cover
The future of heavy music appears to be in good hands, with The O'Keefe Music Foundation once again directing youngsters in the direction of all things heavy. Their latest video finds two of their most promising vocalists, 6-year-old Michael Dalhover and 8-year-old Zoe Franziska, fronting a chaotically crushing cover of Korn's "Somebody Someone," conjuring up visions of garage band heaviness.
