History was made Tuesday at the U.S. Women’s Amateur, and in more ways than one. Not only did three players – Latanna Stone, Laney Frye and Alice Zhao – shoot 10 under in 36 holes of stroke play around Chambers Bay to set a new championship record, but one of those players, Zhao, became the event’s youngest medalist/co-medalist at 13 years and 6 months old.

