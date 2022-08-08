Read full article on original website
Golf Channel
13-year-old makes U.S. Women's Amateur history by sharing stroke-play medal
History was made Tuesday at the U.S. Women’s Amateur, and in more ways than one. Not only did three players – Latanna Stone, Laney Frye and Alice Zhao – shoot 10 under in 36 holes of stroke play around Chambers Bay to set a new championship record, but one of those players, Zhao, became the event’s youngest medalist/co-medalist at 13 years and 6 months old.
GOLF・
Three-Time Olympic Medalist Swimmer Regan Smith Turns Pro
The backstroke world-record holder is leaving Stanford and moving her training base to Arizona State to join a pro group.
247Sports
Texas A&M's Mia Pante in action with Team Canada at U20 Women's World Cup
The following is a release from Texas A&M Athletics. Texas A&M soccer standout Mia Pante begins play at the 2022 FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup on Thursday. The prestigious event runs from August 10-28 in Alajuela and San Jose, Costa Rica. Canada U20 Women's National Team head coach Cindy Tye...
FIFA・
Boxing Scene
Mike Ohan Edges Sosa With Majority Decision Win in Bridgewater
Popular junior welterweight Mike “Bad Man” Ohan turned in a workmanlike performance in last night’s “The Next Chapter,” presented by Granite Chin Promotions, on a very hot ,humid evening at Bridgewater Veterans Club in Bridgewater, Massachusetts. Ohan (16-1, 9 KOs),the former New England Welterweight Champion,...
