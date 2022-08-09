Flooding on Pilottown Road near the bridge at Canary Creek is becoming a problem in Lewes. The Coast Guard, University of Delaware, and Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control are just a few of the entities that rely on accessibility of the roadway. According to DNREC, nuisance flooding caused by east and northeast winds can make the path impassable and increase the potential for flash flooding or swiftly moving water. Officials say even shallow flood depths can cause disruptions in the area.

LEWES, DE ・ 4 DAYS AGO