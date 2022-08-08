West Nile Virus is showing up across Colorado this summer with one confirmed equine case and at least four cases in humans. According to a statement issued Thursday by the Colorado Department of Agriculture, a three-year-old gelding in Weld County has been diagnosed with West Nile Virus and is now recovering. The horse developed neurological symptoms in late July, including weakness, stumbling and poor muscle control. The gelding’s vaccine status is unknown. It is Colorado’s first confirmed equine WNV case this year.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO