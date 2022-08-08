ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland man accused of making threats, causing police standoff

Portland police have released the identity of a man accused of causing a standoff on Thursday. Police say 28-year-old Ryan Nutter threatened an employee with a fixed blade knife at The Front Room restaurant on Congress Street. The department says Nutter then fled into his apartment on Sheridan Street and...
Police say man shot at woman on Lewiston walking trail

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - A man is facing charges after police say he shot at a woman on a walking trail in Lewiston Thursday morning. Kody Ouellette, 22, of Lewiston is charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, along with other charges.
Maine News You May Have Missed

Several monkey sightings were reported in the city’s West End. It’s illegal to keep a monkey as a pet in Maine, although one witness said it looked like a type of macaque commonly used in medical research. As of press time, no monkey had been captured. Gouldsboro. A...
Four-Vehicle Crash Closes Route 17

A four-vehicle crash on Route 17 in Jefferson, Wednesday, Aug. 3, sent two individuals to the hospital, and closed the road for several hours while investigators and responders cleared the scene. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Ivy Mae Young, 31, of Gardiner was operating a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox...
180 Grams of Meth and 42 Grams of Fentanyl Seized in Portland, Maine

A 45-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the distribution of meth and fentanyl from a St. John Street apartment in Portland, Maine. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s Cumberland Task Force and the Portland Police Department have been investigating the case together for the last month. The investigation included the purchase of both meth and fentanyl from the house.
Man Vandalizes Portsmouth, NH, Animal Hospital

A man who vandalized a Portsmouth veterinary office Monday night was taken into custody after fighting with police. Portsmouth Police were called to Port City Veterinary Referral Hospital on Commerce Way around 10 p.m. by staff who said a man was punching windows and throwing things. When police arrived the man ran off, and refused an officer's order to stop.
Maine man charged with interstate stalking for alleged threats against 8-year-old

A school bus driver from Eliot accused of threatening a child was taken into custody on Friday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Hampshire says 39-year-old Michael Chick was assigned to a bus route in Greenland, New Hampshire. He allegedly threatened a child and their family and traveled from Maine to New Hampshire to make the threats.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Four cows killed in Gorham barn fire

GORHAM, Maine — Crews spent much of the day Wednesday clearing debris at Flaggy Meadow Farm in Gorham, after an overnight fire that destroyed the farm's dairy barn. "It's old and it went up quick," Gorham Fire Chief Ken Fickett said. "With the initial pictures from the police department, as well as some of the fire trucks that showed up with cameras on board, it was already well involved when we got here."
Cows rescued from Gorham barn as it went up in flames

GORHAM, Maine — Crews from several towns responded to a massive barn fire in Gorham Tuesday night. Firefighters received a call for a reported structure fire at Flaggy Meadow Farm on Flaggy Meadow Rd. around 8:40 p.m., according to Gorham Police Department Deputy Police Chief Mike Nault. Firefighters from...
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in Maine

While August seems to be flying by, there are still plenty of events and activities going on in Maine to keep everyone busy this weekend. Maybe you are interested in viewing some art, or you would like to listen to some live music, or maybe you just crave some funnel cakes, cotton candy, and a ride on the Ferris wheel. Luckily for you, I have you covered with all of these activities and more! While inflation continues to take a bite out of our paychecks, there are plenty of fun and free activities that won't make you sigh having to open up your wallet. Some of the activities are perfect for a date, whether it's a second date or your partner of ten years. Pack a picnic, grab a blanket, and go listen to one of the free concerts.
Happy Wheels Almost Ready to Open in New Westbrook, Maine Location

Two years ago, the sad news was announced that Happy Wheels on Warren Avenue in Portland would be closing their doors for good after the owners sold the building to developers. People in the greater Portland area had so many fond memories of lacing up their skates and circling the rink while the lights danced and the music boomed for over 40 years.
