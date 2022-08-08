Read full article on original website
Related
alleghenymountainradio.org
Delays in Construction of Pocahontas Broadband ARC Project Discussed
Cory Nipper, an Engineer at Thompson and Litton, Inc (T&L) announced at last month’s Pocahontas Broadband Council meeting that the start of construction of the ARC Broadband Project has been delayed from the end of 2022 until July of 2024. At the August 11th Broadband Council meeting, Nipper provided clarifications about this delayed timeline. He explained that the new timeline is still being refined as he continues to seek ways to shave time from some of the forty or so steps that need to be completed before construction can begin.
wvpublic.org
W.VA. State Fair Begins With Fun, Food And Precautions
The 97th Annual State Fair of West Virginia opens Thursday in Greenbrier County. There are some changes this year, but still plenty of fun, food, music and interests for all ages. State Fair CEO Kelly Collins wants fairgoers to visit safely, so several precautions will be in place for 2022.
woay.com
97th annual State Fair of West Virginia kicks off Thursday with new changes
LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – An event that has been taking place for 97 years, the State Fair of West Virginia has once again made its return to the grounds in Lewisburg. “Mountain Grown Fun” being this year’s theme, it couldn’t be more true. As a beloved tradition, the state fair seems to never fail in pulling people back to their Appalachian roots.
wvexplorer.com
Isolated Webster County in W.Va. once declared itself a state
WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. — Perhaps no county in West Virginia is as isolated as Webster County. Entirely mountainous, no expressway or U.S. highway ventures into it, and many densely forested sections haven't been explored in years except by enterprising hunters and foresters. Only three percent of its 356,000 acres...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for August 12
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
Metro News
State Fair of West Virginia to open Thursday with several changes
FAIRLEA, W.Va. — When the 97th Annual State Fair of West Virginia opens this Thursday in Greenbrier County, visitors can expect some changes. For the first time, metal detectors will be set up at the front entrance gates in Fairlea. State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said they’re doing that...
Oldest Catholic church in WV to host social on Aug. 15
SWEET SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – The oldest standing Catholic church in West Virginia will be hosting an ice cream social to honor its age on Monday, August 15, 2022. Built in 1839, the church served as a family church for the late Governor of VA, John Floyd, whose daughters attended Catholic schools in Washington, D.C., […]
WDTV
Christmas movie filmed at Greenbrier Resort creates positive ripple effect for local towns, businesses
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Filming for a Christmas movie recently took place at America’s Resort, also known as The Greenbrier. Valerie Pritt, Communications Manager for the Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), may be a little biased, but her county comes to mind as the ideal backdrop, especially for such a project.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNT-TV
WATCH: Let’sTalk+ from the State Fair of West Virginia
FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Join 59News Morning Anchor Logan Ross and StormTracker59 Morning Meteorologist Bradley Wells for an inside look at a day inside the State Fair of West Virginia!. Don’t worry!. If you didn’t see something you wanted to, Let’sTalk+ will be back at the State Fair...
Appalachian earthquake shakes it up near Bath County in Virginia
0 magnitude earthquake was recorded by the United States Geological Survey in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Man held woman hostage at gunpoint, then captive in camper, Lewis County deputies say
JANE LEW, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged for allegedly keeping a woman captive at gunpoint in a camper in Lewis County. On Friday, deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department responded to a reported hostage incident at a camper located on Westfield Road in Jane Lew, according to a criminal complaint. Prior […]
Restaurant Road Trip: The Fruitful Market
JANE LEW, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Fruitful Market opened its doors for business about a month ago, after Hannah Furby and her husband jumped at the opportunity when the building went up for sale. The Furby family had always wanted to open a produce and meat market, and they felt that this was their chance. […]
Comments / 0