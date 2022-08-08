Cory Nipper, an Engineer at Thompson and Litton, Inc (T&L) announced at last month’s Pocahontas Broadband Council meeting that the start of construction of the ARC Broadband Project has been delayed from the end of 2022 until July of 2024. At the August 11th Broadband Council meeting, Nipper provided clarifications about this delayed timeline. He explained that the new timeline is still being refined as he continues to seek ways to shave time from some of the forty or so steps that need to be completed before construction can begin.

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO