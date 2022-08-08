Read full article on original website
news9.com
UCO Speech-Pathology Open House Set For Next Week
The University of Central Oklahoma's Speech-Language Pathology Therapeutic Preschool is hosting an open house next Tuesday. The open house is free and runs from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The preschool teaches kids new social and cognitive skills to prepare them for school.
KOCO
Mid-Del students can’t go to school due to enrollment application issues, parents say
DEL CITY, Okla. — Parents of Mid-Del students claimed their children can’t go to school due to a backlog of enrollment applications. On Wednesday, parents reached out to KOCO 5 saying some students are not enrolled in classes. They showed up for school and were sent back home.
news9.com
OKC Awarded $3 Million Aimed To End Homelessness Among Youths
The City of Oklahoma City was selected as the first city in the state to receive funding from the Youth and Homeless Demonstration Program. The YHDP is a Housing and Urban Development program which awarded the city more than $3 million in community funding to go towards preventing or ending youths experiencing homelessness.
KOCO
Editorial: We must do more to protect women in Oklahoma
Domestic violence is an issue in Oklahoma. According to the YWCA, Oklahoma is ranked eighth in the country for the number of women killed by men during domestic violence episodes. We must do more to protect the women in our state. Thankfully, the YWCA of Oklahoma City is here to...
KOCO
Emotions are high for Oklahoma teachers as school year approaches rapidly
OKLAHOMA CITY — The emotions are high for Oklahoma teachers as the school year approaches rapidly. KOCO 5 is your back-to-school headquarters, covering every angle of this important time in a family’s life. We focused on the teachers, how they are feeling, and how they are preparing to welcome children back to class.
Volunteers prepare for another Ebenezer Helping Hand Giveaway
"We can't continue to just have church inside our four walls,” Byrd said. “We have to come outside and minister to the community."
Oklahoma City churches team up for Household Goods Giveaway
An Oklahoma City church is once again working to help families in need across the city.
news9.com
Oklahoma State University To Build One Of The Biggest Super-Computers In The Country
Oklahoma State University is set to build one of the biggest super-computers in the country. The university says it will use a grant from the National Science Foundation to build the computer in about a year. The supercomputer will have the processing power of hundreds of thousands of computers. "You...
Oklahoma City receiving water from NW OK lake to address Central OK drinking water needs
The City of Oklahoma City is drawing water from an Oklahoma lake to meet drinking water needs in Central Oklahoma.
news9.com
Local Church Celebrates ‘Praise Beyond The Walls’ Festival
Since 2014, Bethlehem Star Church has been serving the community with an event they call Praise Beyond the Walls. “It’s an epic outreach event where we minister to the whole entire community,” said Danielle Payne-Adams, Executive leader for special events for the church. The concept of the four-day...
Oklahoma’s Frontier City & Their Checkered Safety History
OKC's Frontier City and Oklahomans have a love/hate relationship. It's the only theme park in the state, but a majority of residents opt instead to travel to larger cities when looking for roller coaster fun. Why? Because it's a been there/done that type of place... at least that's the general...
Carvana hoping to hire 100 people in Oklahoma City
If you are looking for a new job, Carvana is hosting its own hiring event.
Oklahoma Daily
Norman City Council votes against affordable housing complex, conducts reapportionment public hearing
The Norman City Council conducted a public hearing regarding ward boundaries, finalized a date for a special election regarding a 25-year contract with the Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company and voted against the purchase of a new affordable housing complex at its meeting Tuesday. Located at 1210 W. Robinson St.,...
Bed bugs interfering with Warr Acres woman’s cancer treatment
A Warr Acres woman says her home's bed bug infestation is interfering with her cancer treatment. Not only has her family had to deal with constant bug bites, but she says now they're inconveniencing the hospital.
KOCO
Frustration as drought forces OKC to take water from Canton Lake
OKLAHOMA CITY — The drought that began in June isn’t just impacting ponds – now, it’s taking a toll on Oklahoma’s reservoirs. At Lake Hefner, it’s apparent how far the water has fallen – four feet, and it’s dropping a foot a week. The Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust believes now is the time to take action.
KOCO
OKC to draw water from Lake Canton to increase water levels at Lake Hefner
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City officials announced Thursday that utility officials are working to draw water from Lake Canton because water levels at Lake Hefner are low. The water from northwestern Oklahoma is needed to help increase water levels at Lake Hefner, according to a news release. Lake Hefner serves as a primary drinking water source for Oklahoma City.
Tulsa teen is first in the state to receive tumor removal while awake
A Tulsa teenager has undergone the first pediatric awake brain tumor removal in Oklahoma, a groundbreaking success for the 16-year-old's family, Oklahoma Children's Hospital, and the state.
kosu.org
Headlines: FBI threats, recreational marijuana petition & Little League compassion
Local FBI agents respond to threats on agents and offices. (NewsOK) Stitt faces lawsuit over his recent appointment to the state Veterans Commission. (Tulsa World) State hires contractor to count signatures in recreational marijuana petition. (Oklahoma Watch) Prosecutors allege ballot harvesting in County Commissioner campaign. (Tulsa World) Greenwood Cultural Center...
Photos: Adorable animals in need of homes in Oklahoma City
Officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they have a variety of animals in need of loving homes.
KOCO
Historic Oklahoma City neighborhood upset about losing trees
OKLAHOMA CITY — A historic Oklahoma City neighborhood is upset about losing some of its trees. Those homeowners said crews took out the history that makes their part of town so special. Some of the threes in the neighborhood are about 100 years old and the neighborhood, in particular,...
